Disney to Launch a Combined Package for Hulu and Disney Plus

The Walt Disney Co. has announced plans to bring Hulu content to its Disney Plus streaming service. The entertainment giant will allow advertisers to purchase commercials on Disney+ and Hulu together under a single campaign.

While speaking in Las Vegas during the fourth annual Disney Tech and Data Showcase, the President of Global Advertising at Disney, Rita Ferro, said advertisers needed to commence a streaming strategy with Disney.

Disney Launches Single Campaign Advertising on Hulu and Disney+

Ferro noted that the company was committed to bettering the experience for customers while giving them better performance. The tech company has created an ad tech stack to monetize streaming assets such as Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu.

Ferro opined that Disney was launching this service using its technology. Unlike the other platforms venturing into advertising as part of a new business strategy, Ferro opined that Disney has been working on this strategy since the start.

According to Ferro, over half of those who subscribe to Disney Plus now use the ad-supported package. Those using this ad tier spent nearly the same amount of time with content as those who could not see ads.

The executive further said that the Disney+ and Hulu packages started in 2023. The testing phase for this bundled package showed people loved Hulu and Disney+.

The combined package will be ideal for advertisers as it will simplify and maximize advertisers’ impact on two of the largest streaming services globally.

While speaking on this development, the head of direct-to-consumer business, Joe Earley, noted that since the beta release of Hulu on Disney Plus, engagements with Hulu content on Disney Plus exceeded expectations and recorded significant week-over-week growth.

Earley also said that consumers were spending more time watching a wide range of content from the platform. The growth comes amid the eagerly awaited integration of Hulu on the Disney Plus app in March.

New ASL poster for ‘ECHO’. Releasing January 9 on Disney+ & Hulu. pic.twitter.com/jFhbiZRaPy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2024

The senior VP of streaming for Disney Streaming, Ajay Arora, opined that modern technology needed to be more than state-of-the-art ad decisions. As such, the platform derived its data from a unique audience with multiple audience segments, allowing Disney to reach the target consumers.

Other Developments by Disney

Disney is expanding its offer of cloud services, powering the interoperability of Clean Room to feature Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. Hulu and Disney have launched a dedicated portal to simplify how clients can stand out in a Clean Room.

Disney has also announced that the Disney campaign manager will be available domestically in 2024. The self-service platform will achieve global expansion and create an extra automation layer.

The entertainment giant is also evolving from the GatewayGo to a new format where consumers can access personalized offers to buy from a retailer without exiting the viewing environment. Viewers will also access and explore different products by sending the products available in films and TV to a second screen using Shop the Stream.

Disney is also hosting the D23 from August 9 to 11. The event will launch on March 26. Disney plans for this event to achieve global expansion, with Sao Paulo being the next destination of this event later this year. The event seeks to appeal to Disney fans.