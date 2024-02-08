Countries
Streaming News & Events

ESPN to Launch a Standalone Streaming Service by the Fall of 2025

Mark Cop
Updated:
ESPN Launches a Standalone Streaming Service by the Fall Of 2025

ESPN has announced the timeframe for the highly anticipated release of its streaming service. ESPN will launch its dedicated sports streaming platform in the fall of 2025.

The release window was announced by the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger. While speaking at the company’s Q1 earnings call, Iger said that the sports streaming service will include the full suite of ESPN channels. He further said that the platform would focus on being interactive.

During the earnings call, Iger, also hinted that the sports streaming service will “probably” launch in August

ESPN Confirms Launch of Sports Streaming Service

Iger noted that the sports streaming service would be extremely beneficial to sports fans globally. He noted that the service would allow consumers to stream their favorite live games while also accessing studio discussions on trending matches.

“Not only will consumers be able to stream their favorite live games and studio programming, they’ll also have access to engaging digital integrations like ESPN Bet and fantasy sports, e-commerce features and a deep array of sports stats,” Iger opined.

The new streaming service will be different from the combined offering announced by Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this week. Moreover, the streaming platform will also differ from the ESPN Plus service that is already in existence.

ESPN will give sports fans access to ESPN original content that fans can access on demand. Some of the content that will be available on this new streaming service includes the “30 for 30” documentary series and other live sports.

However, it will also feature content that is not available on ESPN Plus. Some of the leading sports events such as Monday Night Football will be on the streaming platform. Additionally, it will also host a majority of the MLB and NBA games that are only available on the ESPN cable channel and not available on ESPN Plus.

According to Iger, the new flagship ESPN service will be immersive and pay much attention to sports. The service will eventually be integrated with other streaming services such as Disney Plus and Hulu through a streaming bundle.

While speaking in an interview with CNBC, Iger said that the new sports streaming service by ESPN will have many features and also give sports fans a more immersive experience. The Disney CEO also noted that the bundle would be extremely helpful to sports fans.

Disney Partners with Entertainment Giants for a Joint Streaming Service

This development comes after leading streaming companies announced the launch of a sports streaming service. Some media conglomerates that will partner for this streaming service include Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

While speaking with CNBC, Iger opined that this new service will offer a form of linear channel bundle supported by the three companies. Additionally, the new ESPN standalone service will pay more attention on the sports content offered by ESPN.

Iger said that the partnership between the three entertainment giants proved that the full suite of ESPN channels would be available to consumers. The offerings will also see consumers enjoy sports programming from leaders in the industry.

Disney has been making moves to expand its presence in the sports industry. Through the ESPN service, the entertainment giant seeks to boost its presence in the industry and attract more customers.

Furthermore, some Disney investors have been pushing for a possible streaming partnership with Netflix. The latter has also been luring sports fans with documentaries. In March, it will dip its toes into live sports with The Netflix Slam. Next year, it will also pursue more live sports with its $10 billion deal with WWE Raw.

