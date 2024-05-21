Countries
Marvel's Flop Movie 'Madame Web' Finds Success On Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Marvel’s Flop Movie ‘Madame Web’ Finds Success On Netflix

Naveed Iqbal
Updated:
Madame Web
(Reddit)

Madame Web, Dakota Johnson’s movie produced by Sony and Marvel, received unfriendly reviews after hitting theatres in February. Fans and reviewers responded harshly after its release in the U.S., even on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Interestingly, after disappointing feedback following its box office release, the low-performed movie booms on the world’s biggest streaming platform, Netflix, to set new records.

Dakota Johnson, an American actress who rose to fame after her tremendous performances in the Grey films Fifty Shades of Grey, Black Mass, and many others, led the audience to expect something special. Adding Isabella Mercede and Isabella into the film’s cast further increased the excitement. 

Contrary to expectations, the movie scored low numbers on every level. Emotionless dialogue, a nonsensical main premise, and low performance led fans to label it one of Marvel’s most regrettable pieces. After its worldwide debut at the box office, Madame Web grossed around $100 million, with the film’s total cost being the same. Rotten Tomatoes, a globally known media firm measuring films’ quality and ratings, gave Madame Web 11 points out of 100, constituting a flop. 

Madame Web Ranks #1 on Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix, the world’s biggest on-demand video streaming service, premiered Madame Web on its platform on May 14, 2024. Shockingly, the low-performed movie now ranks #1 in the streamer’s U.S. charts. Much hyped conversations online and audiences’ mockery of the film created curiosity about the film, leading to its success on Netflix.

It’s still confusing. When everyone who watched the movie before expressed unfriendly reviews, what caused the audience to redeem it? 

Maybe starring Dakota Johnson alongside a talented team such as Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, and Tahar Rahim pushed subscribers to explore Marvel’s flop production on Netflix. The streaming giant boasts a cult following of around 270 million worldwide.

Notably, Dakota appeared in a Marvel Comics superhero role for the first time. But she undoubtedly achieved remarkable success in her previous indie and small-budget flicks, such as Our Friend, Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and The Lost Daughter.

What’s Happening in the Movie?

The movie continues with the protagonist character, Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson, came to know she has clairvoyant powers. When she returns to her birthplace, the Amazon rainforest, where a rare spider bit her pregnant mother, fate connects her with three New York teenagers. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced accompany her afterwards, who will also become a spider woman one day, but not in this film.

The main premise circulates around Spider-Man chasing the four Spider Woman. Spider-Man, played by Tahar Rahim, appears as an evil precursor who sees the quartet will unite and kill him in the future. Understandably, he doesn’t agree with the idea of four teens replacing him, leading him to kill the Spider Womens before they chase him. Spider-Man, depicting talent for clairvoyance in the Madame Web, has the same costume, wall-crawling powers and super strength as in recent sequels.

