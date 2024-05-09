Fox Registers $704 Million Profit Despite Decreased Ad Revenue

According to the report, Fox has exceeded Wall Street’s estimates and secured higher profit in Q3. The corporation adjusted profit at $1.09 per share, which the London Stock Exchange Group expected at $0.96. The company has witnessed a net growth of $704, even though ad revenue has plummeted.

Despite a 15% decline in ad revenue, Fox maintained profit due to reduced company expenses. Its operations cost decreased by 25% after the lawsuit settlement. However, there’s still a significant decline from last year’s $4.08 billion to this year’s $3.45 billion. Fox is taking measures to counteract these decreases.

Fox’s CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, states that the business is moving in the right direction, regardless of the stumbling profits. To compensate for the notable gap in the recent revenue, Fox aims toward future ventures and endeavors to retain a firm profit margin.

What Factors Decreased Fox Revenue?

Fox struggled to maintain profit due to losing the Super Bowl Broadcast rights to the CBS network. The Super Bowl has always been a top revenue generator for prominent streaming platforms. Besides, the lack of Political advertisement campaigns has negatively impacted revenue.

The company also witnessed fewer events, such as the National Football League and Baseball matches. As Fox relies on its live broadcast services, the lack of broadcasting opportunities hindered profit generation.

Due to these factors, Fox’s cable and TV division has experienced a sharp reduction in overall profit. However, Murdoch is confident that the company’s revenue will grow in 2025.

The Profit Contributors

The settlement of the Dominion Voting System’s lawsuit led to a notable decrease in legal expenses and setbacks for the media company. The trial was set to last six weeks, but the last-minute settlement mitigated potential costs and losses for the company.

Unlike 2023, which showed a decline in subscribers, there has been a boost in affiliate fees with increased patrons. Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, Tubi, also contributed to revenue generation. The company looks forward to improving Tubi’s experience and features for the customers.

Fox to Expand Its Reach With Future Ventures

Fox reportedly focuses on digital demographics to expand its reach in the streaming era. Furthermore, the company has also accepted a joint venture with Warner Bros. and Walt Disney to develop and provide a sports-streaming platform.

While shedding light on the project, Murdoch commented that the venture already has 150 workers and a fully functional demo product. He continued by saying that the new streaming platform will be a perfect opportunity for the audience that prefers live streaming instead of live TV channels.

The CEO claimed the joint venture will have around 5 million subscribers in the first five years.

With all the recent developments, the CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, also mentioned that the company’s overall advertising trends are moving in the right direction, emphasizing the demand for sports.

The XFL and USFL have merged to form UFL (United Football League), which will grow Fox’s revenue due to the possibility of increased live sports events. While 2024 was cold in Political Ads, Murdoch has pointed out that the first half of 2025 will provide avid political ad opportunities for the company as political parties have raised a sustainable amount for the campaigns.