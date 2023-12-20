France-owned SFR Deploys 5G SA Slicing for Live-Streaming Football Matches

SFR, an Altice-owned service provider, has deployed 5G SA slicing to support live-streaming video content. SFR’s parent company and the sister media franchises, RMC Sport and RMC Grand Lille, will offer this functionality.

This functionality was seen in the live-streamed video coverage for the UEFA Europa Conference League match that will be held at the Pierre Mauroy stadium based in Lille and Kí Klaksvík.

Deploying New Technology for Live Sports Coverage

This offering comes after an experiment on this technology was conducted a year ago at the Altice Campus. This experiment tested this new technology and its impact on live sports coverage.

The adoption of this new technology was phenomenal as teams across TV channels RMC Sport and BFM Grand Lille covered the period leading up to the match, the match, and the events that happened after the match.

Live pre-match coverage also happened during the Bonsoir Lille show on BFM Grand Lille from 18:00 to 19:00, while a special pre-match report and coverage also aired.

These matches used the technology provided by 5G SA, a standalone 5G network that uses 5G transmission. According to SFR, multiple channels were retransmitted in real-time via end-to-end 5G.

The CEO of Altice France, Arthur Dreyfuss, opined that this development marked a major step forward in modernizing the industry and creating high-performance services that improve the commercial use cases and promote business competition.

“Beyond our capacity to deploy 5G and fibre, this innovation shows once again the pertinence of SFR’s policy of investing in its networks,” Dreyfuss opined.

SFR Partners With Nokia for 5G SA Slicing

SFR Business, a subsidiary of Altice France, has announced that the 5G SA (standalone) core network is now in operation. This offering has been attained through a partnership with its technical partner, Nokia.

The partnership paves the way for new commercial services going live next year. It will also adapt to the specific needs of clients.

According to SFR, the offering will also support a wide range of critical applications alongside a dedicated portion of a public 5G network.

This offering will also bring “Hybrid” services that combine private network capabilities. This offering will also launch different use cases where dedicated resources are necessary. The connectivity platforms Nokia offers, such as Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), will also be an added benefit.

SFR has also shared details of a pilot campaign conducted in real conditions on December 14. This offering shows the immense capabilities of 5G SA and network slicing. It will also work on distributing live video streams.

SFR’s sister company, Altice Media, used the video distribution system created by a French company known as Aviwest to broadcast a live football match held in Lille.

This pilot phase depended upon the 5G SA slicing service offered by SFR in partnership with Nokia. The offering came after the two firms linked the telecom infrastructure in the stadium to the 5G SA core network provided by the operator.