Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Google Lists its Free TV Channels alongside Favorite Apps on Android TVs
Streaming News & Events

Google Lists its Free TV Channels alongside Favorite Apps on Android TVs

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Google Strikes Deal with Canada to Avert News Blackout

Google has released a new home screen icon on Android TV that unlocks access to its free TV channels. The free channels were initially available via the “Live” tab on Google and Android TV.

Google will continue supporting the “Live” tab, airing free content with ads from different providers.

Android TV’s new home screen icon will be available to all users. In its release, Google states the shortcut will be visible to the free channels on the Favorite Apps row on the home screen.

Unlocking Access to Free Channels

“Starting today and over the next few weeks on Android TV devices in the U.S., you will see a shortcut to free channels in the Favorite Apps row on your home screen,” a statement from Google said.

The free channels offered by the tech giant range from local news to movies and sports. Viewers can access these channels without depending on additional downloads, payments, or subscriptions.

The change applies to Android TVs such as TCL, Hisense, and other brands, including the older versions. It is not the first time these free channels have been available to users. However, it is the first time the free channels are being made available in a visible location.

While responding to 9to5Google, a spokesperson from Google said that the free TV channels will initially appear on the home screen. Users can choose to remove the icon or move it to another location.

This shortcut will be available to Android TV users in the coming weeks. However, the scheduled release is already attracting criticism.

New “Free TV Channels” icon on Android TVs Attracts Mixed Reactions

The “Free TV Channels” icon on Android TVs will make it easier for users to filter through the supported channels and get free content. However, the addition is raising privacy concerns from some users.

Ads have become a key feature on top streaming and entertainment platforms. Some platforms, like Netflix, released ads to lower subscription costs. Users can avoid these ads by spending more money on their subscription packages.

Streaming services are now not alone in preinstalling ads in their operating system. The trend is now becoming popular as smart devices launch ads to attract customers looking to save costs and maximize their ad revenues.

In the case of Google TV, some have criticized the company’s approach to aggressively promote its free ad-based streaming channels by displaying them on the favorite row.

Google TV users are paying for the free channels by viewing ads. However, this content appears to be forced down the throats of those who do not prefer such content and instead prefer parting with more money to avoid skipping through unwanted product promotions.

Google’s launch is being seen as intrusive by dangling ads in front of users on the home screen of Android TV. While users can choose to remove this icon, it still violates the preference of those who have never previously relied upon ad content.

Google TV is not alone in aggressively promoting ads. Netflix is already running a promotion for its ad-supported service, saying it was generous to consumers by turning off advertisements mid-way during binging sessions for those using its low-cost ad-supported plan.

While users might keep complaining about the growing popularity of ads, companies will not stop promoting these free and low-cost plans to maximize their revenues.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 GoToMeeting Statistics 2023 [User, Market Share, Revenue]
2 Channel 4 to Bring New Streaming Ad Formats in 2024
3 6 Strategies for Making Website Management Simpler
4 Google Lists its Free TV Channels alongside Favorite Apps on Android TVs
5 Netflix Ventures into Live Sports Streaming in Readiness for “The Netflix Slam” Tennis Match

Latest News

Key Statistics for GoTo Meeting in 2023
Statistics

GoToMeeting Statistics 2023 [User, Market Share, Revenue]

Jeff Beckman
Channel 4 to Bring New Streaming Ad Formats In 2024
Streaming News & Events

Channel 4 to Bring New Streaming Ad Formats in 2024

Mark Cop

Channel 4, a UK public broadcaster heavily reliant on advertisements, is upgrading streaming ad formats. This action comes after Channel 4 published the results of a public trial to determine...

man typing on laptop for website management
Community Contributions

6 Strategies for Making Website Management Simpler

Renee Johnson

After your website launches, you’ll be responsible for managing that website. That means you’ll be responsible for producing, publishing, and editing content, monitoring traffic, and taking care of issues as...

What is Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Netflix Ventures into Live Sports Streaming in Readiness for “The Netflix Slam” Tennis Match

Mark Cop
TikTok Under Watchdog Lens for Providing Inaccurate Information
News

TikTok Under Watchdog Lens for Providing Inaccurate Information

Krishi Chowdhary
X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU
News

X Accused of Using Sensitive Data for Ad Targeting in the EU

Krishi Chowdhary
BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing
Crypto News

BONK Gains Over 45% After Coinbase Confirms Its Listing

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.