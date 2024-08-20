How to Live Stream La Liga in 2024

Where to Live Stream La Liga: List of Streaming Services

ESPN+ and Sky Sports are your usual best picks, but they’re not the only streaming services where you can watch La Liga. Here are all of your options:

Stream La Liga on YouTubeTV

YouTube is among the largest and most advantageous live streaming services you can get, which is impressive given the fierce competition in the streaming sphere.

The $72.99 monthly subscription may seem steep, but it comes with hefty advantages, such as:

100+ live channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, AMC, CNN, ESPN, Disney, etc.)

100+ live channels (ABC, CBS, NBC, AMC, CNN, ESPN, Disney, etc.) A total of 6 household accounts

A total of 6 household accounts 3 simultaneous streams

3 simultaneous streams Unlimited DVR storage (nine-month retention period)

Unlimited DVR storage (nine-month retention period) $8 off for the first four months for first-time clients

$8 off for the first four months for first-time clients A 2-day free trial period (details below)

YoutubeTV’s free trial period is currently set at two days for the Base Plan and seven days for the Spanish Plan.

YoutubeTV gives you access to multiple streaming platforms, such as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME and WNBA League Pass, each with a 7-day free trial period. The platform also offers the 4k Upgrade option, which includes a 30-day free trial period for $9.99/mo.

After that, the $9.99 monthly subscription plan for your first year is reduced by $4.99.

In addition to the Base Plan, you can also opt for the Spanish plan for $34.99/mo, which gives you access to more than 30 Spanish-speaking TV networks.

Finally, the NFL bundle requires four payments of $87.25/mo in exchange for full access to your favorite out-of-market Sunday games.

Stream La Liga on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is another top contender with great subscription plans and one of the most advantageous free-trial systems.

All but one of Amazon Prime’s subscriptions come with an automatic 30-day trial period. The last option (Prime for Young Adults) is free for the first 6 months.

Amazon Prime members will also gain access to a variety of benefits attached to their subscription plan. These include:

Access to Prime Video Channels (Discovery+, Paramount+, NBA League Pass, etc.)

Access to Prime Video Channels (Discovery+, Paramount+, NBA League Pass, etc.) A 40% discount for Amazon Kids+

A 40% discount for Amazon Kids+ Exclusive discounts for hundreds of grocery items

Exclusive discounts for hundreds of grocery items A monthly Twitch Prime subscription

The website offers dozens of additional benefits, covering areas like delivery, reading, and medical care.

So, if you were wondering where to watch La Liga games, Amazon Prime is one of the best choices available.

The platform comes with flexible and affordable subscription plans, access to thousands of movies, shows, and sports events, and exclusive deals for all members.

Stream La Liga on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is currently the #1 sports network in the UK (sorry, US residents), with 9 dedicated sports channels available, including Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Main Event.

The network covers pretty much all sports, from football to darts, boxing, tennis, golf, and F1.

Sky Sports offers 2 subscription plans:

Base Plan: $24/mo (£22/mo) with a 24-month contract

Base Plan: $24/mo (£22/mo) with a 24-month contract Sky Sports Package: $46.99 (£43/mo) with a 24-month contract

The Sky Sports Package also includes Sky TV, Netflix, and UHD in the final price and that’s not all. You also get access to a live score page, the Fanatics Shop if you’re interested in sports memorabilia, and the Sky Bet Club to exercise your sports gambling skills.

Note: If you can’t access your preferred streaming platform due to your location, you’ll need a VPN to bypass restrictions.

La Liga 24/25 Season — All The Key Details (No Spoilers)

The 2024-2025 La Liga season is almost here, and if we go by last season’s encounters, we should expect an all-out war.

So, you’ve learned how to watch La Liga but are now itching for any information about the upcoming season. Let’s see what we have.

La Liga’s 24/25 Season – Fast Predictions:

Real Madrid are the favorites after winning the 23/24 season at a comfortable 10-point distance (95 points) from Barcelona (85 points)

after winning the 23/24 season at a comfortable 10-point distance (95 points) from Barcelona (85 points) Athletic Bilbao is expected to perform better this coming season (5th place last season) after the addition of left-wing Alvaro Djalo for $16.4 mil

this coming season (5th place last season) after the addition of left-wing Alvaro Djalo for $16.4 mil Alaves is projected to perform worse this season (10th place last season) after dropping Javi Lopes and Ruben Duarte in the summer

Alaves is projected to perform worse this season (10th place last season) after dropping Javi Lopes and Ruben Duarte in the summer Atletico Madrid took in Robin le Normand ($37.7 mil) and Alexander Sorloth ($35 mil), so they’re expected to at least match their last performance (4th place)

($37.7 mil) and Alexander Sorloth ($35 mil), so they’re expected to at least match their last performance (4th place) Barcelona’s lack of new additions, aside from Paul Victor ($2.95 million), means the team will use a similar line-up as last season , which is unlikely to challenge Real Madrid’s supremacy

Barcelona’s lack of new additions, aside from Paul Victor ($2.95 million), means , which is unlikely to challenge Real Madrid’s supremacy Celta Vigo starts the 2024 season with a 500/1 odd after finishing 13th last place and letting Jorgen Strand Larsen go for $3.28 mil (loan)

Celta Vigo starts the 2024 season with a 500/1 odd after finishing 13th last place and letting Jorgen Strand Larsen go for $3.28 mil (loan) Espanyol bounced back to La Liga following a 2-0 victory against Real Oviedo after being relegated to the Segunda Division last year (they have a 1000/1 odds)

Espanyol bounced back to La Liga after being relegated to the Segunda Division last year (they have a 1000/1 odds) Getafe placed 12th last season but brought in several new names this summer (Jiri Letacek, Diego Rico, Alex Sola), so they’re expected to perform better

Getafe placed 12th last season but brought in several new names this summer (Jiri Letacek, Diego Rico, Alex Sola), so they’re expected to perform better After a resounding success last season (3rd place), Girona’s prospects don’t look as promising after losing Artem Dovbyk, Aleix Garcia, and Pau Victor

After a resounding success last season (3rd place), Girona’s prospects after losing Artem Dovbyk, Aleix Garcia, and Pau Victor After reaching 11th place last season, and due to Vicente Moreno’s new addition at the helm, they’re unlikely to surpass their last performance

So, if you’re ready to watch La Liga free (or paid), now is the best time to look for your favorite streaming platform because the season is projected to start well.

But if you didn’t know how to watch La Liga online last season, here’s a short recap. A lot of things happened that may influence the upcoming season, along with your expectations:

The first 3 spots were taken by Real Madrid (95 points), Barcelona (85 points) and the unexpected Girona (81 points)

Cadiz, Almeria, and Granada were relegated to the Segunda Division

The top goalscorers were Artem Dovbyk (Girona - 24 goals), Alexander Sorloth (Villareal - 23 goals), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 19 goals), and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona - 19 goals)

Real Madrid’s J ude Bellingham won the Player of the Month Award in August and October 2023; he was also named the player of the season

in August and October 2023; he was also named the player of the season Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon won the Zamora Trophy with only 33 goals conceded in 36 matches (0.92 average)

Getafe committed the most fouls (648) and “won” the most yellow cards (126) and the most red cards (9)

Best VPNs to Stream La Liga from Anywhere

Did you know that 46% of Americans use VPNs as of July 2024, up from 39% in 2023?

The reality is that there’s no shortage of VPN services on the market, but which one should you go for? Here are the best streaming VPNs available today:

VPN Free Version Paid Plans Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark 7-day mobile tria $2.19/mo for 2-year contracts Most platforms, including Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, YouTube TV, and Disney+ 3,200+ in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN 7-day Android trial $3.38/mo for 2-year contracts Most platforms, including Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, YouTube TV, Peacock, and Netflix 6,400+ in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN 7-day mobile tria $8.32 with the 12-month package Most platforms, including Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, Max, and Paramount+ 3,000+ in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review

Editor’s Choice The word of the day is Surfshark. This VPN provider offers the most flexible and affordable payment plans and can unlock a multitude of streaming platforms. Note that the one and two-year plans come with 3 extra free months and a 30-day money-back guarantee. To summarize, Surfshark has all of the tools and features you would expect from a high-end VPN, making it perfect for the upcoming La Liga season and beyond. Get Surfshark Now

Final Thoughts

La Liga’s 2024/2025 season is just around the corner, and it promises to take football fans by storm if we go by last season’s vibe. Fortunately, you have quite a selection of streaming platforms to choose to remain connected to the event.

These include Sky Sports, DAZN, FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, ESPN+, and SlingTV. If your favorite streaming platform isn’t available in your location, use Surfshark’s power to unlock it. Most importantly, we’ve looked at the best VPNs available in case your streaming platform of choice isn’t available in your region.

FAQS

Where can I watch La Liga? You can watch La Liga on a multitude of TV networks and online streaming platforms. Some of them include Sky Sports, ESPN+, YoutubeTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, DAZN, and Hulu. How to watch La Liga for free? Some streaming platforms offer free trial periods. Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, as do Hulu and Disney+. Others, like DAZN, Paramount+, and FuboTV, have 7-day trials. These may not be enough for you to watch the entire La Liga season, but they’re something. Where can I livestream all La Liga games? You can livestream La Liga on multiple platforms, including Sky Sports, DAZN, ESPN+, Hulu, and YouTube TV. They will all broadcast the full season. Is La Liga on ESPN? Yes, it is. Tune in on August 15 at 1 PM ET on ESPN, Hulu, Prime, or the other services it'll be streaming on. See 'Where to Live Stream La Liga' for the full list. Can I watch La Liga in the US? Yes, you can. You can rely on any US-based network channel or streaming platform, like Sky Sports, ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Hulu. If you can’t access your favorite streaming platforms for any reason or want to access one outside of your region, a robust, versatile, and cost-effective VPN is your best option. References: Summary - La Liga - Spain - Results, fixtures, tables, and news - SoccerWay (La Liga Fixtures)

Real Madrid CF | Real Madrid CF (Real Madrid’s Official Website)

LALIGA Official Website (La Liga official match schedule)

LaLiga Season Preview 2024/25 - LaLiga Expert (La Liga 2024/2025 preview and predictions)