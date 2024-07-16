How to Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Where to Watch the MLB All-Star Game Live

If you’re in the US, you can watch the MLB All-Star game live on Fox and Fox Deportes. It’s important to know that Fox is geo-restricted to the US only. This means that American expats in Canada, the UK, and elsewhere will have no access to the cable channel.

However, if you don’t have access, you can try using a streaming platform with a VPN. Some of these platforms even offer free trials which you could time perfectly with the MLB showdown. Here’s a list of where to watch the MLB All-Start game live:

To help you decide where to watch the MLB All-Star game, we tested the best streaming services where the game is live. Here are the top picks from our review:

Watch MLB All-Star Game on Fox Sports

Fox Sports is the only destination for watching the MLB All-Star Game live in the United States.

The game will be live on both Fox Sports and Fox Deportes, which are only available through every major pay-TV distributor, making them easily accessible to most viewers.

To find the channel listing for FS1, FS2, or Fox Deportes on your system, you can use the ‘Find X on your TV’ module on the Fox Sports website.

The Fox Sports app is free to download and provides access to highlights, shows, news, and more. However, to watch live games, including the MLB All-Star Game, you must have a pay TV subscription that includes Fox Sports or Fox Deportes.

For viewers outside the US, accessing Fox Sports can be challenging due to geo-restrictions. However, you can overcome this limitation by using a VPN to connect to a US server. This allows you to unblock the Fox Sports stream and watch the MLB All-Star Game live, regardless of your location.

Watch MLB All-Star Game on Sling TV

If you’re in the United States and looking for an affordable way to access Fox for the MLB All-Star Game, Sling TV is an excellent choice.

Sling TV offers a variety of channels, including FS1, which will broadcast the All-Star Game live. With Sling TV, you get access to 44 channels, including 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels.

We recommend Sling TV over other streaming services in the US due to its cost-effective pricing structure. New subscribers get $22.50 off their first month, bringing the initial cost down to $22.50.

After the first month, the subscription will cost $45 per month, but you can time your subscription perfectly with the MLB All-Star Game and cancel after the event if you like.

For those traveling or residing outside the US, a VPN can connect to a US server and access Sling TV, bypassing any geo-restrictions.

Related:

Watch MLB All-Star Game on DirecTV

DirecTV is a premium option for watching the MLB All-Star Game live, offering an extensive channel lineup and robust features. With DirecTV’s Entertainment package, you get access to FOX.

Priced at $69.99 per month for 24 months, plus taxes and fees, DirecTV offers a competitive package for sports enthusiasts. Although the price increases to $84.99 per month with the required $15 monthly ARS fee, the service includes local channels where available, ensuring you can watch the MLB All-Star Game on FOX or FS1.

Additionally, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial, allowing new users to test the service and watch the All-Star Game without committing to a long-term contract. DirecTV also includes premium channels free for the first three months, adding extra value to your subscription.

For viewers outside the US, accessing DirecTV might require using a VPN to connect to a US server. This will allow you to bypass regional restrictions and enjoy the MLB All-Star Game live from anywhere in the world.

Related:

MLB All-Star Game Live: Full Event Details

The MLB All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, is an annual event that brings together the top talents from the American League (AL) and the National League (NL) for a showcase of baseball excellence.

Watched by over 5 million fans each year, the 2024 edition is particularly special as it will be hosted by the reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This marks the first time since 1934 that the All-Star Game will be held by the World Series champions.

The 2024 festivities kicked off on July 12 and will culminate in the 94th edition of the All-Star Game on July 16 at 8 PM ET. The American League will be looking to avenge its one-run loss to the National League from last year.

The All-Star players are selected through a combination of fan voting, player voting, and selections by the Commissioner’s Office. After the first phase of All-Star voting, the starting lineups and final rosters have been revealed. Here’s the starting lineups:

Position American League National League C Adley Rutschman (BAL) William Contreras (MIL) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) Bryce Harper (PHI) 2B Marcus Semien (TEX) Ketel Marte (AZ) 3B Jose Ramirez (CLE) Alec Bohm (PHI) SS Gunnar Henderson (BAL) Trea Turner (PHI) OF Aaron Judge (NYY) Christian Yelich (MIL) OF Juan Soto (NYY) Jurickson Profar (SD) OF Steven Kwan (CLE) Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) DH Yordan Alvarez (HOU) Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

Interesting Facts:

Historic Venue : Globe Life Field, hosting the event for the first time since the Texas Rangers’ World Series victory.

: Globe Life Field, hosting the event for the first time since the Texas Rangers’ World Series victory. Top Vote-Getters : Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper are the top overall vote-getters in their respective leagues.

: Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper are the top overall vote-getters in their respective leagues. Most All-Stars : The Phillies boast seven All-Stars, the most in their franchise history.

: The Phillies boast seven All-Stars, the most in their franchise history. Rookie All-Stars: Paul Skenes, drafted just last year, is among the notable first-time All-Stars.

With such a star-studded roster and an array of festivities, the 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set to be an unforgettable celebration of baseball.

How to Watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game Anywhere

Watching the 2024 MLB All-Star Game can be challenging due to TV licensing restrictions and copyright laws that limit availability to specific channels and countries.

Your location determines which streaming platforms you can access and how much you need to pay to watch the game. Licensing rights for the MLB All-Star Game are often purchased for specific regions, leading to exclusive deals and geographical restrictions.

The game will be broadcast on FOX and Fox Deportes in the US. However, these rights do not extend to other countries, such as Canada, the UK, or Australia, where FOX isn’t available.

Thankfully, you can overcome these challenges and watch the MLB All-Star Game from anywhere using a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to connect to a server in a different country, masking your actual location and virtually placing you in the chosen server’s country.

This lets you bypass geo-restrictions and access the MLB All-Star Game stream as if you were in the U.S. For example, if you’re in Canada but want to access FOX in the US, a VPN can make this possible.

Best VPNs to Watch the MLB All-Star Game Live From Anywhere

You will need a VPN to livestream the MLB All-Star game from anywhere in the world. A VPN will enable you to access the geo-blocked platforms as if you were in the platform’s country.

Here’s a comparison table of the top VPNs for streaming the MLB All-Star Game live:

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark $2.19/month ❌ ESPN+, Fox Sports, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review NordVPN $3.39/month ❌ ESPN+, Fox Sports, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month ❌ ESPN+, Fox Sports, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial ESPN+, Fox Sports, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review

Editors’ Choice Surfshark is our top pick for watching the MLB All-Star game due to its remarkable streaming capabilities and comprehensive server network. This award-winning VPN service boasts remarkable streaming capabilities and fast and reliable connections, ensuring a lag-free live streaming experience of the game. Surfshark offers a comprehensive server network with over 3,200 servers in 100 countries. Although it doesn’t offer a free trial, it does boast a 30-day money-back guarantee and competitive pricing starting as low as $2.19/month. The VPN provider is also well-known for its exceptional security and privacy features. With its CleanWeb and innovative Nexus, you can be sure your streaming experience is secure, private, and free of ads, malware, or cookie pop-ups. Still undecided? Here’s a comprehensive guide on the best VPN services in 2024. Get Surfshark Now

Final Thoughts

If you’re wondering how to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, this comprehensive guide provides all the options you need.

In the US, the game can be streamed live on FOX and Fox Deportes via cable or streaming platforms. However, FOX is only available in the US due to licensing restrictions.

By using a reliable VPN, you can bypass these restrictions and access your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

For those new to VPNs, we strongly recommend Surfshark. It will enhance your streaming experience and allow you to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Game seamlessly, no matter where you are.

FAQs

How can I watch the MLB All-Star Game in the USA? You can watch the MLB All-Star Game in the USA on FOX and Fox Deportes. These channels will broadcast the game live, providing comprehensive coverage and expert commentary. Additionally, streaming services like ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV also offer access to the game. How to watch MLB All-Star Game live stream? To watch the MLB All-Star Game live stream, you can use streaming services such as ESPN+, Fox Sports, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. If these services are not available in your country, you can use a VPN to connect to a server in a region where the game is being broadcast and access the live stream. When is the MLB All-Star Game being played? The MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. Where is the MLB All-Star Game taking place? The MLB All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers. Who has TV rights for MLB All-Star Game? TV rights for the MLB All-Star Game in the USA are held by FOX and Fox Deportes. Other regions have their designated broadcasters, such as TSN+ in Canada, ARD in Germany, Kayo Sports in Australia, and BT Sport in the UK. References Find FS1 On Your TV (FOX)

Explained: How many games are played in an MLB season (Olympics)

Here are the 2024 All-Star rosters (MLB)