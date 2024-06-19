How to Watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 — Everything You Need to Know

Where Can You Watch the Spanish Grand Prix Live

Watching the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 live can be difficult due to broadcasting restrictions across regions. Here’s a table detailing where you can watch the race:

Watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2024 on Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event is an excellent choice for watching the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 in the UK. As part of Sky’s extensive sports package, Sky Sports Main Event offers high-quality broadcasts in stunning Ultra HD and HDR quality, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action on the track.

Sky Sports subscriptions start at £30 a month (approx. $38.08) and require an 18-month contract, making them a long-term commitment. This may be worthwhile for avid sports fans who want access to more than just the F1. Sky Sports covers the Premier League and more with nine dedicated sports channels.

Key Benefits of Sky Sports Main Event:

Exclusive Live Coverage : Sky Sports offers more exclusive live sports events than any other provider, making it the go-to source for F1 fans.

: Sky Sports offers more exclusive live sports events than any other provider, making it the go-to source for F1 fans. High-Quality Broadcasts : Enjoy the races in Ultra HD and HDR quality, which brings you closer to the action with crisp and clear visuals.

: Enjoy the races in Ultra HD and HDR quality, which brings you closer to the action with crisp and clear visuals. Comprehensive Sports Package: Beyond F1, the subscription includes access to Premier League matches, cricket, golf, and more, providing excellent value for money.

If Sky Sports isn’t available in your country, you can still access Sky Sports from outside the UK using a VPN. By connecting to a UK server through a VPN, you can unblock Sky Sports using the Sky Go App and enjoy the Spanish Grand Prix live.

Watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2024 on ESPN+

For US fans, ESPN will be the channel streaming the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024. It’ll provide access to all the exciting moments, including pre-race analysis and post-race discussions.

ESPN+ Subscription Benefits:

Diverse Sports Coverage : Beyond F1, ESPN+ offers thousands of live events from various sports leagues.

: Beyond F1, ESPN+ offers thousands of live events from various sports leagues. Flexible Viewing: With ESPN+, you can stream live, rewind, or replay events on multiple devices simultaneously, guaranteeing you never miss a moment of the action.

ESPN+ is quite affordable, considering its extensive sports coverage. It costs $10.99/month (or $109.99 per year). And there’s exciting news on the horizon, with ESPN set to launch a dedicated sports streaming service by the fall of 2025.

If ESPN+ isn’t available in your region, you can still watch the Spanish Grand Prix by connecting to a US server through a VPN. This allows you to bypass the geo-restrictions and access the race as if you were in the US. Simply set up your VPN, choose a US server, and enjoy the race without any interruptions.

Watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2024 on F1 TV Pro

F1 TV Pro is a premier streaming service for Formula 1 enthusiasts. It offers the most comprehensive and immersive experience for watching the Spanish Grand Prix 2024.

F1 TV Pro Subscription Benefits:

Live and On-Demand Streaming : F1 TV Pro provides live coverage of all practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and the main race, all in HD and without ad interruptions.

: F1 TV Pro provides live coverage of all practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and the main race, all in HD and without ad interruptions. Onboard Cameras: You can choose and switch between onboard cameras from any driver for a unique perspective on the race, letting you follow your favorite driver closely.

You can choose and switch between onboard cameras from any driver for a unique perspective on the race, letting you follow your favorite driver closely. Team Radio: Get an in-depth understanding of race dynamics with live team radio communications. From strategic pitwall calls to the exhilarating moments of victory.

It’s available in over 188 countries, with costs varying by country. However, it’s important to note that this service isn’t available in the UK. For UK viewers, the basic ‘Access’ version is available, which includes live timings but not the live race broadcasts.

If you’re in this boat and you’d like to use F1 TV Pro, you can access it using a VPN. It’s also worth noting that F1 TV Pro is accessible through various platforms. This includes the F1 TV website, iOS and Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Google TV.

The Spanish Grand Prix: Full Event Details

The F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 promises to be a spectacular event filled with high-speed drama and some intense duels. Here’s the schedule:

Event Schedule Date Time Practice Session 1 June 21, 2024 12:30 PM CEST Practice Session 2 June 21, 2024 4:00 PM CEST Practice Session 3 June 22, 2024 12:30 PM CEST Qualifying June 22, 2024 4:00 PM CEST Main Race June 23, 2024 3:00 PM CEST

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located in Montmelo, Spain, has been a staple on the F1 calendar since 1991. It’s well-known for having a mix of high-speed straights and technical corners, offering a challenging environment for drivers and teams alike.

The circuit’s layout often leads to strategic battles and exciting overtakes, particularly as the drivers use DRS down the home straight and head into the hairpin of corners 1 and 2.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite, leading the drivers’ championship by 31 points, ahead of Charles Leclerc. Both have recently won, with Charles claiming a momentous win in his hometown, Monaco, and Max winning the most recent race in Montreal.

However, Lewis Hamilton, who shares the record for the most wins at the Spanish Grand Prix with Michael Schumacher, should be considered a contender, even if his season hasn’t been so wonderful.

Hamilton has a remarkable track record at this circuit, and a victory here would give him a historic seventh win, setting a new benchmark in his exceptional career. Given the Spanish Grand Prix is moving to a track near Madrid in 2026, Hamilton only has a few attempts left.

Fun Stats and Facts: Record Wins : Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher both hold six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton has the chance to break this record with a seventh win.

: Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher both hold six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton has the chance to break this record with a seventh win. First Winner : The first Spanish Grand Prix at this circuit was won by Nigel Mansell in 1991, driving for Williams.

: The first Spanish Grand Prix at this circuit was won by Nigel Mansell in 1991, driving for Williams. Home Favorite: Fernando Alonso, Spain’s most successful F1 driver, has always received tremendous support from the local crowd. Having won here twice in 2006 and 2013, could he pull off a surprise for the locals?

How to Live Stream the Spanish Grand Prix From Anywhere

Due to licensing restrictions, streaming the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 can be a bit tricky, depending on your location. Different broadcasters hold exclusive rights in various countries, meaning the race might be available for free in some regions while requiring a paid subscription in others.

The race is available in most countries in the world. However, various countries in Africa, Asia, and smaller markets may not have a local broadcaster for the event. Fortunately, a VPN can help you overcome these geographical restrictions.

VPNs mask your IP address, making it appear as though you’re accessing the internet from a different location. If the Spanish Grand Prix isn’t available in your country, a VPN allows you to connect to a server in the country where the race is being broadcast to stream it live.

For example, you can connect to a UK server to stream via Sky Sports or Now TV from anywhere in the world. You can also use a VPN to get cheaper subscriptions.

Top VPNs to Live Stream the Spanish Grand Prix From Anywhere

Whether you want to get a cheaper subscription or you can’t access the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024 on live TV streaming services, here are the best VPNs to use to stream the race from anywhere in the world:

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial + 31-day guarantee Sky Sports Main Event, ESPN+, DAZN, Now TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, F1 TV Pro 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month 30-day guarantee Sky Sports Main Event, ESPN+, DAZN, Now TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, F1 TV Pro 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN $3.39/month 30-day guarantee Sky Sports Main Event, ESPN+, DAZN, Now TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, F1 TV Pro 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $2.19/month 30-day guarantee Sky Sports Main Event, ESPN+, DAZN, Now TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, F1 TV Pro 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review

Editor’s Choice: PureVPN stands out as the best streaming VPN for watching the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024. It offers dedicated streaming servers for fast and reliable connections. This guarantees a smooth, lag-free HD experience, which is crucial for live sports events like the Spanish Grand Prix. PureVPN also offers over 6,000 servers in 65+ countries. You’ll be able to bypass geo-restrictions and access Sky Sports, ESPN+, DAZN, Now TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and F1 TV Pro. At just $2.14/month, PureVPN is easily one of the cheapest VPNs. It also offers a 7-day free trial and a 31-day money-back guarantee. Need more? Read our full guide and comparison of the best VPN services.

Final Thoughts

If you’re wondering how to watch the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2024, this comprehensive guide covers all the options available to you. You can stream the race on Sky Sports Main Event/F1 in the UK, ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Spain, and F1 TV Pro in numerous other countries.

Each platform offers unique advantages and access options depending on your location. However, due to licensing restrictions, these platforms aren’t accessible worldwide. A reliable VPN service can help you bypass any restrictions and gain access to your desired streaming platform, allowing you to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2024 from anywhere in the world.

For the best streaming experience, we highly recommend starting with PureVPN.

FAQs

Where can I stream the 2024 F1 Grand Prix? You can stream the 2024 F1 Grand Prix on platforms like Sky Sports Main Event, ESPN+, and F1 TV Pro. Each platform offers live and on-demand coverage of all practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and races. What TV channel is the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix on? The 2024 Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, ESPN in the US, and other regional sports networks. Check your local listings for specific channels. How to stream F1 in Spain 2024? In Spain, you can stream F1 races on DAZN, which provides comprehensive live coverage of all events. Ensure your subscription is active to catch every moment of the Spanish Grand Prix 2024. References Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (RacingCircuits.info)

Broadcasting & Media Rights in Sport (WIPO)