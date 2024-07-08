How to Watch the Final of Euro 2024

Where to Watch the Euro 2024 Final Live

With the Final of the Euro 2024 tournament edging closer, football fans worldwide are keen to know where they will be able to watch the match live. Here’s a table of the streaming services that will be showing the match:

Streaming service Price per month 🇬🇧ITVX Free with UK Postcode 🇬🇧BBC iPlayer Free (TV License required) 🇺🇸Hulu $76.99 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇻🇮Sling TV $20 ($25 off your first month) 🇨🇦TSN+ $8 🇩🇪ARD (Germany) Free with German radio tax (€18.36) 🇩🇪ZDF (Germany) Free with German radio tax (€18.36)

Watch Euro 2024 Final on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is an outstanding choice for streaming the Euro 2024 final, offering comprehensive coverage and high-quality streams. Free to use with a UK postcode if you’ve paid for your TV license, BBC iPlayer ensures that you don’t miss any critical moments of the match.

The platform is renowned for its reliable streaming and expert analysis, making it a favorite among football fanatics. BBC iPlayer provides an immersive viewing experience enriched with pre-match build-ups and post-match discussions.

For viewers outside the UK, accessing BBC iPlayer is still possible. By using a VPN, you can connect to a UK server and unlock the platform. You’ll need a valid UK postcode, which you can obtain from websites like Doogal Postcode Generator or UK Postcode.

Disclaimer: Please note that using a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from outside the UK may go against the platform’s terms of use.

Watch Euro 2024 Final on Hulu + Live TV

For viewers in the United States, Hulu + Live TV is an excellent option to catch the Euro 2024 final. Priced at $76.99 per month with ads and $89.99 without ads, it offers a comprehensive package that includes a variety of live channels, such as FS1, which will broadcast the final.

Hulu + Live TV provides a seamless viewing experience with its high-definition streaming and intuitive interface. The platform also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, offering additional content and coverage of sports events.

Whether you’re watching on a smart TV, mobile device, or computer, Hulu ensures you have access to the Euro 2024 final.

If you are traveling or residing outside the US, you can still access Hulu + Live TV by using a VPN. By connecting to a US server, you can bypass regional restrictions and stream the Euro 2024 final live.

Watch Euro 2024 Final on TSN+

TSN+ is a premium digital streaming service in Canada that offers an extensive collection of sports content, including exclusive live games and matches not available on the standard TSN subscription.

Priced at $8.00 per month or $40.00 for an annual plan, TSN+ provides a cost-effective solution for watching the Euro 2024 final. TSN+ goes beyond just live matches; it offers a comprehensive sports experience with in-depth analyses, exclusive documentaries, and a variety of sports content.

For those outside Canada, using a VPN to connect to a Canadian server can grant access to TSN+, guaranteeing you don’t miss the excitement of the Euro 2024 final.

Euro 2024 Final: Full Event Details

As we approach the climax of the UEFA Euro 2024, football fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the final match. Although we don’t know which teams will make it to the final yet, the anticipation is already building.

This year’s final will be held at Olympiastadion Berlin, marking the first time this iconic stadium has hosted a Euro final. The venue is steeped in history and is the largest stadium in the tournament, with a capacity of 71,000.

While West Germany hosted the 1988 UEFA European Championship, the final was held in Munich, where the Netherlands triumphed over the USSR 2-0.

Germany and Spain hold the record as the most successful sides in the history of the UEFA European Championship, each winning the tournament three times. German teams have appeared in six finals, more than any other nation, showcasing their consistent performance on the European stage. Only three nations have won the EURO as hosts: Spain (1964), Italy (1968), and France (1984). However, hosting the tournament doesn’t always guarantee victory, as seen with Portugal (2004), France (2016), and England (2020), who were all defeated on home soil. Spain’s 4-0 victory over Italy in the 2012 final holds the record for the biggest win in a Euro’s final. The highest-scoring final occurred in 1976 when West Germany and Czechoslovakia ended 2-2 after extra time, with Czechoslovakia winning 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

A total of 40 players have featured in two EURO finals. Cristiano Ronaldo stands out with finals appearances 12 years apart (2004 and 2016); could he add another to the list? Fernando Torres is the only player to score in two separate finals (2008 and 2012), while Berti Vogts is recognized for winning the EURO as both a player and a coach.

The Euro 2024 final promises to be unforgettable. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or a casual viewer, sit back and enjoy the conclusion of one of the most epic tournaments in the sport.

Final Match Details:

Date : Sunday, 14 July 2024

: Sunday, 14 July 2024 Time : 21:00 CET

: 21:00 CET Location: Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin, Germany

How to Watch Euro 2024 the Final Anywhere

Watching the Euro 2024 final can be challenging due to TV licensing restrictions and copyright laws that limit availability to specific channels and countries.

Your location determines which streaming platforms you can access and how much you need to pay to watch the matches. Licensing rights for the Euro 2024 final are often purchased for specific regions, leading to exclusive deals and geographical restrictions.

In the UK, the final is likely to be broadcast on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer. However, these rights do not extend to other countries, such as the US or Canada, where different broadcasters will have the rights to show the match.

Fortunately, you can overcome these challenges and watch the UEFA European Championships from anywhere in the world using a VPN. You can connect to a server in a different country, masking your actual location and virtually placing you in the chosen server’s country.

This lets you bypass geo-restrictions and access the Euro Final stream as if you were in that country. For instance, if you’re in the US but want to access BBC iPlayer or ITVX in the UK, a VPN can make this possible.

Additionally, if FS1 is live streaming the final in your country but it’s expensive to access, you can use a VPN to connect to a server in a country where the match is available for free or at a lower cost.

Beyond this, a VPN offers several improvements to your privacy and security. By masking your IP address and encrypting your internet traffic, your data is protected from cyberattacks and eavesdroppers.

Best VPNs to Watch the Euro 2024 Final From Anywhere

You will need a VPN to stream the Euro 2024 final from anywhere in the world. A VPN will allow you to access geo-blocked platforms as if you were in the channel’s country.

Here’s a comparison table of the top VPNs for streaming the Euro 2024 final:

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark $2.19/month ❌ 30-day money-back guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 3,200+ in 100 countries NordVPN $3.39/month ❌ 30-day money-back guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 6,400+ in 111 countries ExpressVPN $6.67/month ❌ 30-day money-back guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 3,000+ in 105 countries PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial 31-day guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 6,000+ in 65+ countries

Editors’ Choice Surfshark is our top pick for watching the Euro 2024 Final due to its remarkable streaming capabilities and comprehensive server network. This award-winning VPN service offers fast and reliable connections to ensure a smooth, lag-free live football streaming experience. Boasting over 3,200 servers in 100 countries and excellent unblocking power, Surfshark is a top choice for accessing sites like BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and TNS+. Surfshark also offers exceptional security and privacy features, including its CleanWeb, which erases ads, malware-filled websites, and cookie pop-ups, and its innovative Nexus, which provides next-level security, privacy, and stability. Although it doesn’t offer a free trial, Surfhark offers competitive pricing at as low as $2.19/month, alongside a 30-day money-back guarantee. This makes it an inexpensive option for streaming the Euro 2024 Final. Need more help? Here’s a complete guide to the best VPN services in 2024. Try Surfshark Today

Final thoughts

If you are unsure how to watch the Euro 2024 Final, this comprehensive guide delivers all the possibilities.

You can stream the matches for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK and on ARD and ZDF in Germany, or subscribe to platforms like Hulu for access to FS1 in the US and TSN+ for live coverage in Canada.

A few of the platforms may not be available to you due to licensing restrictions. But, with a reliable VPN, you can bypass any restrictions and access your favored streaming service.

For those new to VPNs, we strongly recommend Surfshark. It will enhance your streaming experience and enable you to watch the Euro 2024 Final from anywhere in the world.

FAQs

