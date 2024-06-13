How to Watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024

Where to Stream Germany vs Scotland Live

The Germany vs Scotland euro opening will be live on multiple platforms, though the live streams are geo-restricted to just a few countries. Thankfully, using a reliable VPN can allow you to bypass geo-restricted content, allowing you to watch Germany vs Scotland from anywhere in the world.

Here’s a list of the most readily accessible providers streaming this season’s euros opening match:

Streaming Service Streaming Subscription Price Free Trial 🇬🇧ITVX Free with a UK zip code (this plan includes ads)

$7.64/month (Premium) 7-day free Premium trial 🇩🇪ARD $5.36/month 14-day free trial 🇺🇸Hulu+ Live TV $75.99/month (may require a US zip code) 3-day free trial 🇺🇸Sling TV (Blue) $45/month (may require a US zip code) No 🇨🇦TSN+ $8/month (requires a Canadian payment method) No 🇺🇸FuboTV $89.99/month (requires a US payment method) 7-day free trial 🇳🇿TVNZ Free Fully free app 🇺🇸YouTube TV $72.99/month (may require a US zip code) 7-day free trial

Note that ARD will have German-language commentary. The other options are all suitable if you’re looking for English language streams.

If you’re not yet sure where to watch Germany vs Scotland this season, it’s worth weighing your options upon closer inspection. Consider this short overview of our top picks to get started.

Watch Germany vs Scotland on Sling TV

Sling TV is the cheapest go-to provider for US viewers. A ‘Blue’ subscription gives you access to 44 channels. This package includes FS1 and FOX, the sole Euro 2024 rights holders in the US.

You’ll get to see the entire championship live on Sling. In comparison, other platforms like ARD will only broadcast 34 out of 51 games this year. As a bonus, FOX also streams other major ongoing sports events, including the NBA and 2024 Copa Americana.

Unfortunately, Sling doesn’t currently offer a free trial. To stream the event, you’ll need a Sling Blue subscription. The plan costs $45/month, but new customers get their first month for $20 thanks to a generous 55% discount.

Sling TV’s Euro broadcasts are restricted to the US, though international viewers could easily access the streams with a VPN.

When signing up, the platform might require a US zip code, but you can use any valid code you find in online registries. You might need to provide a US payment method, though Sling also accepts payments via PayPal.

Watch Germany vs Scotland on ITVX

ITVX is a solid option for those who want free Euros live streaming in English. The platform has a fully free basic plan and will provide full coverage of the Euros this season.

However, the live stream is restricted to the UK, so international viewers will need a VPN with a UK server to see the stream. In addition, the platform requires a UK zip code when signing up, though you can find valid codes on online UK registries.

One big caveat is that all ITVX live streams contain ads, including the Premium subscription. This is a recurring complaint among ITVX viewers.

But if you don’t mind these pesky repetitive ads, this platform is a fantastic and affordable alternative to see Germany vs. Scotland opening and the rest of the matches this year.

Watch Germany vs Scotland on TVNZ

TVNZ is another highly accessible and affordable platform to watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024 with English commentary.

The platform will stream the entire championship live for free for New Zealand residents. International viewers can also access the stream with a NZ VPN server.

Unlike other platforms on the list, TVNZ requires no local zip code or payment method to open an account, which makes it super easy to do so. As a bonus, the platform also has streaming rights to other major sports events this year, including the WRC and the WTA 250.

Keep in mind that TVNZ runs a lot of ads, similar to ITVX. If you find TVNZ is a good option for you, make sure to check their 2024 list of soccer fixtures.

Germany vs Scotland: Full Event Details

This year, the EURO Group stage kicks off on June 14th, with Germany vs. Scotland playing this season’s first match.

Germany will host the match at the Munich Football Arena, and the time for the Germany vs. Scotland live stream is 3 PM ET.

The 2024–25 season marks the sixth time when Germany and Scotland are facing off in the EUROs. As of this season, Germany has participated in thirteen Euro Championships and is a three-time title winner.

Based on previous records, Germany seems to have the upper hand, with 8 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses against Scotland.

Most notably, Germany won 2–0 against Scotland in the 1992 Euros and three successive wins in the Euro Qualifiers up to the 2024 season.

This year, Germany’s official squad features legendary forward Thomas Müller, the eighth top UEFA goalscorer of all time with a record of 54 goals to date.

He also ranks seventh for the most assists in the league. Maximilian Mittelstädt is also on the team and is currently among the crowds’ favorites after his remarkable performance in the 2023–24 season.

Scotland’s wildcard player Ben Doak is out due to a recent injury. But the squad still includes its top goal scorer for the previous season, Tommy Conway, who scored 10 goals in last year’s championship.

Scotland is also sending out its best defenders – Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney, and Ryan Porteous.

After this match, Germany and Scotland will continue the group stage with upcoming matches against Switzerland and Hungary. The round of 16 will start on June 29th, so stay tuned to see who makes the cut until then.

How to Watch Germany vs Scotland In Euro 2024 From Anywhere

Multiple online platforms will stream the Euro Championship this season. However, due to licensing restrictions, the broadcasts are only available in specific locations. This greatly limits your options on how to watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024 online.

If you want to watch the championship live online with English commentary, you’ll have to choose between only a few platforms, such as ITVX, Sling, TVNZ, or YouTube TV.

But those stream the Euro matches only in the US, Britain, and New Zealand. Even if you have a US-based account for YouTube TV or Sling TV, you won’t be able to watch the Germany vs Scotland live stream if you’re traveling to a restricted country.

Furthermore, some of these subscriptions can be quite expensive. Most platforms streaming the EURO in the US have monthly subscriptions costing upwards of $70, though lucky fans in the UK and New Zealand get to watch the event for free.

A VPN secures your internet connection and hides your IP location.

If you’re outside the UK or NZ and are looking for a way to watch Germany vs. Scotland in Euro 2024 online without paying a hefty subscription, a VPN solution can easily solve this dilemma.

A VPN with UK and NZ servers can help you bypass geo-restrictions to watch the live EURO stream from anywhere. Better yet, a VPN subscription is typically lower priced than some of the common streaming providers in the US.

Even if you already have a streaming subscription to a viable platform, a VPN can also provide additional perks like:

Unblocking geo-restricted sports events while you’re traveling abroad

Unblocking geo-restricted sports events while you’re traveling abroad Bypassing ISP throttling to ensure top speeds during peak internet traffic

Bypassing ISP throttling to ensure top speeds during peak internet traffic Ensuring online safety and privacy when streaming via public WiFi

Best VPNs to Watch Germany vs Scotland From Anywhere

While VPNs can help you access restricted content and increase your internet speed, not all solutions are equally reliable. Some VPNs have a limited number of servers and don’t boast the same top speeds or ability to unlock restricted content.

If you’re looking for a thrifty, comprehensive, and user-friendly VPN, we compiled a list of our top choices to give you a starting point.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN $11.95/month 7-day trial 31-day refund policy Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Sling, ITVX, TVNZ, etc. 6,000+ servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review ExpressVPN $9.99/month 30-day refund policy Hulu, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, TVNZ, Amazon Prime, etc. 3,000+ servers in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN $9.32/month 30-day refund policy ITVX, Hulu, TVNZ, Sling, FuboTV, etc. 6,400+ servers in 111 countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $16.86/month 30-day refund policy 7-day free trial for mobile Hulu, Sling, FuboTV, TSN+, ITVX, Netflix, etc. 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review

Overall, PureVPN is our top choice for those wondering how to watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024.

This solution ticks all the right boxes thanks to its impressive speeds, wide coverage, and ease of use. With over 6,000 servers, PureVPN makes it easy to find the best connection for smooth, buffer-free live streaming, even during peak internet traffic hours.

Moreover, for an additional $2.49/month, PureVPN lets you create a unique, exclusive IP address to avoid VPN detection. This minimizes the risk of blacklisting on online streaming platforms with comprehensive detection methods like ITVX or YouTube TV.

To see how all our top picks compare, please see our article on the Top 11 Best VPN Services.

Final thoughts

This year’s EURO tournament will stream live on multiple platforms, though the content will be geo-restricted to specific regions. Viewers in the US can watch the first Group match and the entire Championship on Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV, or YouTube TV.

Lucky fans in the UK and New Zealand can stream the EUROs online for free on ITVX and TVNZ. For those wondering how to watch Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024 online outside the UK, NZ, or US, a reliable VPN solution could be useful.

With a VPN, you can watch the Germany vs Scotland match free or for half the price of a regular streaming subscription. This alternative also works for US soccer fans who want to see the match with English commentary without buying a streaming subscription.

FAQs