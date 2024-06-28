How to Watch Quarter Finals in Euro 2024 — A Full Guide

Where to Watch the Quarter Finals at Euro 2024 Live

With the Quarter Finals of Euro 2024 just around the corner, football enthusiasts worldwide are eager to know where they can catch all the action live. Here’s a table of the streaming services that will broadcast the matches:

Streaming Service Price Per Month 🇬🇧ITVX Free with UK Postcode 🇬🇧BBC iPlayer Free with UK Postcode 🇺🇸Hulu $76.99 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇻🇮Sling TV $20 ($25 off your first month) 🇨🇦TSN+ $8 🇩🇪ARD (Germany) Free with German radio tax (€18.36) 🇩🇪ZDF (Germany) Free with German radio tax (€18.36)

Watch Euro 2024 Quarter Finals on ITVX

ITVX is one of the premier platforms in the UK for watching the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals live. Accessible for free with a UK postcode, ITVX provides high-quality streaming and comprehensive coverage of a lot of matches.

If you’re outside the UK, you can still access ITVX from anywhere using a VPN as you’ll be able to connect to a UK server.

Websites like Doogal Postcode Generator or UK Postcode can help you generate a UK postcode required for signing in/registration.

Watch Euro 2024 Quarter Finals on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is another excellent option for streaming the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals. Free to use with a UK postcode, BBC iPlayer offers extensive coverage of the Euros with insightful commentary and high-definition streams.

BBC iPlayer is renowned for its reliable streaming and expert punditry and analysis, making it a top choice for football fans.

You can use a VPN to unlock BBC iPlayer if you’re abroad. Simply connect to a UK server. As with ITVX, you can use the Doogal Postcode Generator to obtain a UK postcode for access.

Watch Euro 2024 Quarter Finals on Hulu + Live TV

If you’re in the US, Hulu + Live TV provides a robust platform for watching the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals.

Priced at $76.99/month with ads and $89.99 without ads, Hulu + Live TV offers a broad range of live channels, including ESPN and FS1, which are broadcasting the Euro 2024 matches.

With its user-friendly interface and high-definition streaming, Hulu ensures an exceptional viewing experience bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+.

For international viewers or US fans traveling abroad, accessing Hulu + Live TV may require using a VPN to connect to a US server.

Quarter Finals: Full Event Details

As we advance to the exciting Quarter Finals of Euro 2024, the competition’s intensity peaks, promising football enthusiasts a series of nail-biting matches.

The Quarterfinals will feature the winners of the Round of 16 ties, drawn against each other to determine who will proceed to the Semi-Finals.

The exact teams have yet to be decided, but history and form suggest we can expect to see some of Europe’s top footballing nations in the mix, as well as some surprises.

In 2020, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Ukraine made historic runs to reach the Quarter Finals, delivering unforgettable moments.

Based on this year’s Round of 16 matchups, here are the predicted teams and potential clashes for the Quarter Finals:

1. Spain vs. Germany: 2. Portugal vs. France: 3. Netherlands vs. Austria: 4. England vs. Italy: 🇪🇸 Spain: Known for their consistent performance and technical prowess, Spain is expected to overcome Georgia . Their tactical discipline and depth of talent make them favorites in this encounter.

Known for their consistent performance and technical prowess, . Their tactical discipline and depth of talent make them favorites in this encounter. 🇩🇪 Germany: As hosts and with a formidable history in the Euros, Germany is anticipated to defeat Denmark. With home advantage and a strong squad, they will be tough to beat. 🇵🇹 Portugal: With their recent success in international tournaments and a talented squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal is likely to get past Slovenia .

With their recent success in international tournaments and a talented squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo, . 🇫🇷 France: Despite a challenging group stage, France’s depth and quality should see them prevail over Belgium. This sets up a mouth-watering clash with Portugal. 🇳🇱 Netherlands: Displaying a blend of youthful exuberance and experienced leadership, the Netherlands is expected to win against Romania .

Displaying a blend of youthful exuberance and experienced leadership, the . 🇦🇹 Austria: Having topped their group ahead of favorites, Austria will aim to continue their impressive run by defeating Türkiye. 🇬🇧 England: With a potentially favorable path, England is predicted to advance by overcoming Slovakia . Their depth and versatility should help them navigate through this challenge.

With a potentially favorable path, . Their depth and versatility should help them navigate through this challenge. 🇮🇹 Italy: Traditionally strong in knockout stages, Italy is expected to edge out Switzerland, setting up a classic encounter with England.

With these anticipated clashes, the Quarter Finals of Euro 2024 are set to deliver high drama, unexpected twists, and the kind of thrilling football that fans live for. Stay tuned as the road to the Semi-Finals unfolds, revealing the true champions of European football.

The Quarter Finals Euro 2024 Schedule

Match Participants Location Date Time (Local) Match 45 Spain/Georgia vs Germany/Denmark Stuttgart July 5 18:00 Match 46 Portugal/Solvenia vs France/Belgium Hamburg July 5 21:00 Match 47 Romania/Netherlands vs Austria/Turkey Berlin July 6 21:00 Match 48 England/Slovakia vs Switzerland/Italy Düsseldorf July 6 18:00

These matches are set to be played across some of Germany’s most iconic football venues. Whether you’re watching from the stadiums or via your preferred streaming service, this stage of the competition is sure to deliver unforgettable moments.

How to Live Stream Euro 2024 Quarter Finals Anywhere

Watching the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals can be tricky due to TV licensing restrictions and copyright laws that limit availability to specific channels and countries.

Your location determines which streaming platforms you can access and how much you need to pay to watch the matches.

Broadcasting rights for the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals are often purchased for specific regions, resulting in exclusive deals and geographical restrictions.

For instance, in the UK, the matches are likely to be broadcast on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer. However, these rights don’t extend to other countries like the US or Canada.

Fortunately, you can overcome these challenges and watch the UEFA European Championships from anywhere with a VPN.

A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a different country, masking your actual location and virtually placing you in the selected server’s country.

This lets you bypass geo-restrictions and access the stream as if you were in that country. You could also get cheaper streaming subscriptions with a VPN.

Plus, VPNs offer various benefits beyond bypassing geo-restrictions. They hide your IP address and encrypt your internet traffic, protecting your data from eavesdroppers and cyberattacks.

Top VPNs to Stream Euro 2024 Quarter Finals From Anywhere

You’ll need a VPN to stream the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals from anywhere, as they let you access geo-blocked platforms as if you were in the broadcasting country. Here’s a comparison of the top VPNs for streaming Euro 2024 quarter-final games:

VPN Starting Price Free Version Money-Back Guarantee Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial 31-day guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month ❌ 30-day money-back guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN $3.39/month ❌ 30-day money-back guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $2.19/month ❌ 30-day money-back guarantee ITVX, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Sling TV, TSN+, ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany) 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review

Editors’ Choice PureVPN stands out as the best VPN for watching the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals due to its exceptional streaming capabilities and extensive server network. It offers dedicated streaming servers optimized for fast, reliable connections, ensuring a smooth, lag-free VPN streaming experience, which is essential for live football matches. With over 6,000 servers in 65+ countries and great unblocking power, PureVPN remains a top choice for accessing sites like ITVX, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. PureVPN also excels in security and privacy, using advanced encryption protocols and features like IPv6 leak protection to keep your online activities secure and private. Beyond all this, its competitive pricing, along with a 7-day free trial and a 31-day money-back guarantee, makes it a versatile and affordable choice for streaming the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals. Need more help? Here’s a full guide to the best VPN services in 2024.

Final Thoughts

If you’re wondering how to watch the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals, this extensive guide provides all the options.

You can stream the matches for free on ITVX and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on ARD and ZDF in Germany, or subscribe to platforms like Hulu for access to ESPN and FS1 in the US.

Some of these services may not be available to you due to licensing restrictions. However, by using a reliable VPN, you can bypass these and access your preferred streaming platform.

If you’re new to using VPNs, we highly recommend PureVPN. It will improve your streaming experience and allow you to enjoy the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals from anywhere in the world.

FAQs

How can I watch Euro 2024 in the USA? You can watch Euro 2024 in the USA on streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV, both of which will broadcast the matches. Additionally, using a VPN, you can access international streams such as ITVX and BBC iPlayer. How to watch Euro 2024 quarter-finals live stream? To watch the Euro 2024 Quarter Finals live, tune in to platforms like ITVX and BBC iPlayer in the UK, ARD and ZDF in Germany, or Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV in the US. If these services aren’t available in your region, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions. When are Euro 2024 quarter-finals being played? The Euro 2024 Quarter Finals are scheduled for July 5 and 6, 2024. Matches will be held at 18:00 and 21:00 local time on both days. Where are Euro 2024 quarter-finals taking place? The Euro 2024 Quarter Finals will take place on July 5th in Stuttgart at 18:00 and Hamburg at 21:00, and on July 6th in Düsseldorf at 18:00 and Berlin at 21:00. Who has TV rights for Euro 2024? In the UK, ITV and BBC hold the TV rights for Euro 2024. In Germany, ARD and ZDF will broadcast the matches. In the USA, platforms like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV will provide coverage. References Random Postcode Generator (Doogal)

