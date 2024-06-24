How to Watch Tour de France 2024 From Anywhere: Everything You Need to Know

As we gear up for the most legendary annual cycling race of all time, many of us are wondering how to watch Tour de France 2024 live from our corner of the world.
It’s a valid concern, especially if you aren’t based in one of the few countries that’ll be broadcasting the Tour de France live and for free.
No one should miss out on what promises to be a spectacular cycling event, and the good news is that you don’t have to.
In this article, we’ll show you where and how to live-stream the Tour de France, bringing all the drama, passion, and excitement right to you.
Tour de France 2024 Event Details
- When: 29 June–21 July 2024
- Where: Florence, Italy to Nice, France
- Total distance: 3,498 km
- Total vertical gain: 52,230m
Where to Stream the 2024 Tour de France Live
The Tour de France is being broadcast in 200 countries. This is excellent news for those in France, Italy, Belgium, the UK, and Australia who can stream this epic event live and for free.
For the rest of us, however, it may mean digging into your pocket. Here’s a look at some of the streaming services airing the Tour de France in selected regions:
Streaming Service Price Per Month 🇺🇸Fubo $79.99 🇺🇸Sling TV $40 🇺🇸Peacock TV $5.99 🇺🇸Hulu + Live $76.99 🇺🇸DirecTV $64.99 🇿🇦🌍DStv Premium $44.20 🇪🇺Discovery+ Eurosport $8.89 🇬🇧ITVX Free 🇦🇺SBS On Demand Free 🇧🇪RTBF Free 🇫🇷France TV Free 🇮🇹 RAI Free
Being based outside of the countries that are airing the Tour de France for free doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t be able to stream it. Let’s take a look at some of your options:
Watch Tour de France on Fubo
NBC Sports is one of the official broadcasters of the Tour de France in the US, which is great news for those subscribed to the Fubo live-streaming service.
This is because it also has a deal with Disney, so a subscription includes access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and NBC.
That’s in addition to the 200 other channels — around 20 of them being sports channels — on offer in its basic package, Fubo Pro.
Fubo is available only in the US, but with a little ingenuity — ie. using a VPN to bypass geo restrictions — this is a hurdle that can be easily overcome.
The Fubo Pro package costs $79.99, but there’s also a seven-day free trial. Unfortunately, that won’t get you from the start to the final finish line of the Tour de France.
Besides being spoiled for choice in terms of channels, it has cloud DVR and a multiview feature. So, while you’re glued to the race, your less-sports-inclined family members can watch whatever they want.
However, depending on your area, your Fubo subscription might be subject to a regional sports network fee.
When signing up, you’ll be asked to enter your zip code to determine what the fee will be, but it won’t exceed $14.99/month.
Watch Tour de France on Sling
Another option for TdF fans based in the US is Sling TV, which will be live-streaming the legendary cycle tour via ESPN, complementing its lineup of around 50 other channels, depending on the plan you choose.
Sling TV has two packages on offer — Orange and Blue — but you can also opt to subscribe to both. Why would you want to do that?
Well, the Orange option is sports-rich, but it can only be streamed on one device at a time, whereas the Blue plan can be streamed on three.
By choosing both, you get your hefty slice of Tour de France (and other sports) Nirvana and the option to stream on up to four devices.
The Sling TV Range plan costs $40 a month, $45 for the Blue, and $60 for both. And remember, even though Sling TV is geo-restricted, if you have a VPN, you don’t need to be based in the US to subscribe.
Watch the Tour de France on Peacock
This streaming service is courtesy of NBCUniversal. As a part of the NBC stable, it has extensive sports coverage, including the Tour de France.
And it comes at a particularly competitive price point. Even Premium Plus, the more expensive of the two packages on offer, is considerably cheaper than Hulu + Live, Fubo, and Sling.
That said, Peacock has just over 50 channels to choose from.
The main advantage of opting for the Premium Plus package over the Premium plan boils down to advertising. The former, while not entirely ad-free, has much fewer commercial breaks.
So, unless you don’t mind having your viewing occasionally interrupted by an advert, we recommend choosing Premium Plus.
Peacock is also compatible with an impressive number of devices; however, as is common, the platform is restricted to US subscribers.
However, that needn’t stop you from subscribing from elsewhere in the world. You’ll just need a VPN.
Tour de France: Full Event Details
Some blood, buckets of sweat, and no doubt many tears are the order of the day of the prestigious Tour de France, which dates back to 1903. With its insane vistas, world-class cycling, and sportsmanship, it’s certainly a crowd-pleaser.
It has enormous global appeal and viewership figures in the millions. The Netflix docudrama series Tour de France: Unchained has only furthered its fanbase.
For the first time in the race’s history, the 111th Tour de France will commence in Italy, with the grand départ in Florence.
Only in Stage 4 will the peloton, comprising 176 riders split into 22 teams, cross over into France, making its way from Pinerolo to Valloire.
En route to the all-important finish line, the Tour de France will pass through four countries — Italy, San Marino, Monaco, and France, covering close to a massive 3,500 km, the mere thought of which is enough to give anyone sore legs, even from the comfort of the couch.
The visually stunning yet equally grueling Tour de France 2024 route from Florence to Nice (not Paris this year because of the Olympics) will be divided into 21 exciting stages:
- Eight of them flat
- Four hilly
- Seven mountain stages
- Four summit finishes
- Two individual time trials
The Tour de France Stages, Dates, Route, and Track Type
You don’t need to be a cyclist or even a cycling fan to be enthralled by the world’s oldest cycling race, and you definitely don’t want to miss out on what promises to be a nail-biting edition. Here are all the details of the upcoming 21 stages:
The 2023 Tour de France Final Rankings
Will defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma take the win for the third consecutive year? Or will two-time winner Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates reclaim the yellow jersey after narrowly missing out in 2023?
It’s anyone’s guess, and there’s only one way to find out.
How to Live Stream the 2024 Tour de France From Anywhere
The world may be highly connected by the wonderful Big Wide Web, but that doesn’t necessarily mean easy access to all the streaming sites available out there.
That’s because of licensing restrictions, which means that unless you’re in a country with free access to the Tour de France live — like France, Italy, Belgium, the UK, and Australia — the chances are you’ll need to pay for it, by subscribing to a live streaming service.
The official Tour de France website has published this list of live broadcasters where you can watch the race:
Even then, many streaming services, such as Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, and others, are geo-restricted. So, how can you watch the Tour de France live if you’re not based in a country where it’s broadcast on national TV or in a country that doesn’t offer a streaming service that shows it?
The answer lies in a VPN. A VPN is designed to enhance your online security by encrypting your data, preventing third-party tracking of your browser history, and masking your IP address.
That last point—IP address masking—is important when you want to access a streaming service outside of your region, as it lets you choose an IP address from another location.
For instance, say you live in South Africa, and you want to watch the Tour de France on ITVX (which is free if you’re based in the UK). Simply change and connect to a UK server (which will give you a UK IP address), head to the ITVX streaming service, and register to watch content.
The same applies to streaming services, such as Fubo, which is only available to those in the US. You can access it from the UK, for example, just by connecting to a US server.
Best VPNs to Stream 2024 Tour de France From Anywhere
There are many VPNs on the market, some better than others. With 20+ years of testing and reviewing tech products, we’re confident that these are the best VPNs to watch the Tour de France:
VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN $2.14/month (two-year plan) 7-day trial for $0.99 Netflix, BBC, Hulu, Amazon Prime (subscription required) 6,000 servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review ExpressVPN $8.32/month (12-month plan) 30-day money-back guarantee Hulu, Disney Plus, Spotify, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, YouTube, ESPN, HBO, ITV Player, Discovery+ 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN $4.39/month (two-year plan) 30-day money-back guarantee Hulu, Amazon Prime, BBC, Disney+, DAZN 6,400+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $2.19/month (two-year plan) 7-day free trial for mobile + 30-day money-back guarantee Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, DAZN, Hotstar, IPTV, Crunchyroll, Roku, YLE Areena, AbemaTV 3,200+ servers across 100 countries Surfshark Review
Editor’s Choice:
PureVPN has a solid reputation and is easily the best VPN for streaming. Its vast fleet of servers spans the globe, meaning you’ll be able to find a server to stream the Tour de France from anywhere in the world.
In some countries, VPNs are highly controlled under legislation and, in some cases, prohibited entirely. However, PureVPN also has an obfuscation feature to circumvent this. All of its security features are impressive.
It offers top-end encryption and an ‘always on audit’ policy, whereby its systems and servers are always open to unscheduled audits. It offers loads of great features beyond all of this, too, and to top it off, it’s dirt cheap and offers a trial.
Final Thoughts
There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to watch every exciting moment of this year’s Tour de France. Especially if you’re based in a country where it’s being broadcast for free.
But if you live outside of those lucky regions, you still have options. Many live-streaming services will be showing the Tour de France, although some are geo-restricted and/or subscription-only.
But don’t be disheartened. With a VPN like PureVPN, you can change your IP address location to a country that is live-streaming the Tour de France for free — France, Italy, Belgium, the UK, and Australia, for instance — to gain access to the platforms streaming it.
Join the millions of other viewers enjoying the passion, heartbreaks, and victories of the Tour de France 2024.
FAQs
Where can I stream Tour de France 2024?
How to watch Tour de France in the UK?
Do I have to pay to watch Tour de France?
Where can I watch Tour de France for free?
