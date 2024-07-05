How to Watch Wimbledon Finals in 2024 From Anywhere

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2024 Finals

There are various platforms where you can catch the Wimbledon Finals. Some of them are even free in certain countries.

Streaming Service Starting Price BBC iPlayer 🇬🇧 Free in the UK 9Now 🇦🇺 Free in Australia Paramount Plus 🇺🇸 $5.99/month ESPN+ 🇺🇸 $10,99/month FuboTV 🇺🇸 $32.99/month SlingTV 🇺🇸 $20/first month Hulu 🇺🇸 $9,99/month DirecTV 🇺🇸 $79.99/month

Watch Wimbledon Finals on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer stands out as one of the premier streaming services for watching the Wimbledon Finals, offering a comprehensive and immersive viewing experience.

For tennis enthusiasts, BBC iPlayer provides a seamless platform to catch all the live action, highlights, and replays of the tournament. The service is renowned for its high-definition streaming, which ensures that viewers can enjoy every serve, volley, and match point with crystal clear clarity.

It is free to UK subscribers and stands out for its user-friendly interface. The platform is designed to be intuitive, making it easy to navigate through various sections.



Whether you’re looking for live matches, in-depth analysis, or past highlights, everything is just a few clicks away. BBC iPlayer also offers personalized recommendations based on your viewing history, ensuring that you never miss a match involving your favorite players.

Insightful commentary and expert analysis enhance the Wimbledon viewing experience. Coverage includes pre-match build-up, post-match reviews, and discussions featuring respected analysts and former players, enriching your understanding of the game.

Having said that, BBC iPlayer is geographically restricted to the UK, so fans outside the UK will have to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the service. While this may be a minor inconvenience, this guide covers the best VPNs so you can make an informed decision when choosing one.

Watch Wimbledon Finals on 9Now

9Now is a popular streaming service in Australia, providing extensive coverage of major sporting events, including the Wimbledon Finals.

The good news for tennis fans is that 9Now offers a reliable and user-friendly platform to enjoy live matches, highlights, and in-depth analyses of the tournament. Similar to BBC iPlayer, 9Now is free to use. However, it’s currently only available in Australia.

High-definition streaming is a key strength of 9Now, delivering every serve, volley, and match point in sharp HD, ensuring you don’t miss any of the fast-paced action on the court. This almost makes you feel as though you’re right there at the venue.



Thanks to this visual quality, your viewing experience will be significantly enhanced, allowing you to capture the essence of Wimbledon’s thrilling atmosphere.

Beyond just streaming, 9Now offers a rich array of content, including expert commentary and in-depth analysis. The coverage delves into the strategies and performance of the competitors.

Furthermore, this detailed commentary, along with pre-match and post-match analysis, adds significant value to the viewing experience, helping fans gain a deeper understanding of the game.

The on-demand feature of 9Now is particularly useful for viewers who cannot watch the matches live. This flexibility allows fans to watch the Wimbledon Finals at their convenience, accommodating different schedules and time zones. However, 9Now is geo-restricted to Australia, so you’ll need one of the best VPNs to access it outside of Australia.

Watch Wimbledon Finals on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is a multifaceted streaming service that offers a superb experience for watching the Wimbledon Finals. The platform distinguishes itself with its high-definition streaming quality and user-friendly navigation. Ensuring you can easily find and watch your favorite players without missing even the slightest details.

Paramount Plus offers extensive sports coverage. For Wimbledon, the platform provides a plethora of live feeds, including multiple court options, allowing aficionados to curate their viewing experience.

This capability is invaluable for those keen on following specific players or tracking concurrent matches across different courts.

Navigating Paramount Plus is effortless due to its intuitive interface. The sports section is meticulously organized, making it simple to locate live matches, replays, and highlights.

Additionally, the platform offers tailored recommendations based on your viewing experience, ensuring you remain abreast of significant matches and related content.

Moreover, Paramount Plus supports streaming across a multitude of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and desktops. This versatility ensures that you can savor Wimbledon’s grandeur regardless of your location.

However, you may need to use a VPN in restricted regions. Paramount Plus is an American service that is only available in North and South America and some European countries. Our experts have done a full review of Paramount Plus for those who would like to learn more.

Wimbledon Finals: Full Event Details

As the Wimbledon Finals approach, the tournament has set the stage for a thrilling climax. In the men’s singles, rising star Carlos Alcaraz has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience, positioning himself as a serious contender for the title.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic, with his extensive experience and numerous victories on grass courts, remains a formidable opponent, promising an electrifying showdown if they meet in the final.

The women’s singles competition is equally intense, featuring stellar performances from top players such as Igo Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek’s consistent play and strategic acumen have made her a favorite, while Sabalenka’s powerful game and determination have kept her in strong contention. Fans worldwide are highly anticipating their potential clash in the final.

For the latest updates and live scores, fans can rely on the official Wimbledon website or the Wimbledon app, which provides comprehensive coverage of all the finals action.

How to Watch Wimbledon 2024 Finals Online From Anywhere

When it comes to catching all the action on TV, Wimbledon has made agreements with over 30 different broadcasting channels, bringing the event to 200 locations around the world, making it one of the most accessible sporting events. Interestingly, Wimbledon is also the oldest tennis tournament in the world with the first tournament being held back in 1887.

However, if you aren’t in any of the countries where Wimbledon will be broadcast, there’s an easy fix. With a VPN, you can replace your IP address, making it look like you are in another country where the event is being played. This allows you to access just about any streaming service, including any streaming services broadcasting the Wimbledon Final.

For those more concerned about security, you’d be happy to know that a VPN encrypts your internet traffic which is an excellent way to protect yourself from cybercriminals looking to hack your data.

Best VPNs to Live Stream Wimbledon Finals in 2024

Speaking of VPNs, below is a table of the best ones on the market. Each can easily bypass geo-restrictions, giving you access to the Wimbledon Finals.

VPN Cheapest Plan Free Version Unblocks Servers Money-Back Guarantee Full Review Surfshark $2,19/month – 2 year plan 7-day free trial BBC iPlayer, Hulu, 9Now, Paramount Plus, plus others 3,200+ 30-day money-back guarantee Surfshark Review NordVPN $3.39/month 7-day free trial (Android) BBC iPlayer, Hulu, 9Now, Paramount Plus, plus others 6,400+ 30-day Money-back guarantee NordVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month – 12 month plan Risk-free trial BBC iPlayer, Hulu, 9Now, Paramount Plus, plus others 3,000+ 30-day money-back guarantee ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.16/month – 5 year plan 7-day free trial BBC iPlayer, Hulu, 9Now, Paramount Plus, plus others 6,000+ 31-day money-back guarantee PureVPN Review

Surfshark is our Editor’s Choice due to its strong privacy and security features. It uses AES-256-GCM encryption and secure protocols like OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard.

Surfshark also has a strict no-logs policy, ensuring your online activities remain private, and offers a user-friendly interface suitable for all experience levels.

With a wide server network, Surfshark allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and access global content. Its high-speed connections make it ideal for streaming, gaming, and large downloads.

Furthermore, you can protect all your devices with a single subscription, as Surfshark supports unlimited simultaneous connections.

Surfshark provides additional features like CleanWeb to block ads, trackers, and malware, and Whitlister lets specific apps or websites bypass the VPN. MultiHop enhances security by routing connections through multiple countries, and Camouflage Mode hides VPN use from ISPs.

With 24/7 support, competitive pricing, and a decent server network, Surfshark is our Editor’s Choice.

Final Thoughts

The Wimbledon FInals are the pinnacle of tennis, featuring the world’s top players competing for the sport’s most prestigious titles. In this guide, we help fans around the world overcome regional broadcasting restrictions and varied streaming options.

It details the best streaming platforms and VPN services to ensure you can catch all the action, starting with the Mixed Doubles Final at 11:00 AM BST on July 11.

Several platforms offer Wimbledon Finals coverage. BBC iPlayer, free for UK viewers provided you have a valid TV license, provides high-definition streaming and expert commentary.

In Australia, 9Now offers similar services for free. Paramount Plus, available in the USA and select European countries, offers extensive sports coverage with multiple court options, though it requires a subscription.

For viewers outside these regions, using a VPN is essential, Top-rated VPNs like Surfshark can bypass geo-restrictions, providing access to global streaming services with robust security and high-speed connections.

With the right combination of streaming service and VPN, tennis fans can enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the Wimbledon Finals from anywhere in the world.

FAQs

How to watch the Wimbledon final for free? BBC iPlayer and 9Now are free streaming services that are region-locked to the UK and Australia, respectively. Fans outside of those countries can use a VPN to access these streaming services. However, the best VPNs often require a subscription. Are the Wimbledon 2024 finals on ESPN or ESPN+? The Wimbledon Finals can be watched on ESPN1 and ESPN2. It can also be streamed on ESPN+. Is Wimbledon 2024 on free-to-air TV? Yes, Wimbledon will be on free-to-air TV. However, it won’t be the full tournament, and only a select few matches will be aired. Can I watch the Wimbledon 2024 finals on Hulu? Yes, Hulu is an excellent option to watch Wimbledon on. Its bundle also features access to 90 channels, including the tennis channel and other sporting channels. References Latest updates and live scores (Wimbledon.com)

