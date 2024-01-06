Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home BBC iPlayer Reached a Record 177 Million Streams During Christmas Week
Streaming News & Events

BBC iPlayer Reached a Record 177 Million Streams During Christmas Week

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

What is BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer hit record streaming numbers during December 21-31, 2023. The number of streams hit 177 million this week, representing a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

BBC iPlayer previously reached streaming records in early 2023; the number of streams reached 173 million from January 2-8, 2023.

During Christmas week, BBC proclaimed that 16.5 million accounts were signed in to watch content on BBC iPlayer. This number of accounts is a 5% increase compared to the previous year.

EastEnders Tops BBC iPlayer’s Charts on Christmas Week

EastEnders’ “The Six” storyline on Christmas Day was at the top of the charts on BBC iPlayer as the most-watched episode on the platform. The episode had 2.96 million streams. During the week of December 23 to January 1, 2024, the soap drama hit a cumulative 26.28 million streams.

The highly-anticipated reveal of who the murderer was among The Six, alongside the death of a Walford male, helped drive the viewership for EastEnders on Christmas day.

Multiple secrets emerged during the Christmas episode, such as Sharon being told about Keanu’s involvement in Albie’s kidnapping. The episode also revealed that Eve was alive while outlining a 10-month-long storyline for The Six.

The crime drama show Vigil came in as the second-most popular show on the streaming service with 10.96 million streams during Christmas week, while the Doctor Who franchise recorded 10.01 million.

In the case of Doctor Who, the 10.01 million streams were not the Christmas special alone featuring Ncuti Gatwa. The 10.01 million streams were for each episode from 2005 to date watched between December 19, 2023, and January 1, 2024. The Christmas special alone garnered 1.79 million streams, with 8.22 for older episodes.

The viewership statistics for Doctor Who show that the audience was nostalgic and repeating old shows, or some were watching the show for the first time.

The other popular streamed shows between December 23 and January 1, 2024, are Mrs. Brown’s Boys with 4.64 million streams, Death in Paradise with 3.98 million streams, Gavin & Stacey with 3.96 million streams, and Call the Midwife with 3.85 million streams.

Other popular shows include Ghosts with 3.82 million, Bluey with 10.42 million, and Hey Duggee with 10.12 million.

BBC iPlayer is Attracting a Young Audience

BBC iPlayer continued to amass popularity even on New Year’s Day after amassing 29.8 million streams. The streaming platform has also been attracting a young audience, as 4.9 million accounts that signed into BBC iPlayer during Christmas week were people over 35 years and below. This young audience has grown by over 7% from 2022.

The Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels, Dan McGolpin, noted that the company had seen considerable growth in viewer numbers during the 2023 festive period. He opined that the increased viewership was due to the entertaining content on its platform.

“No-where else would they have found the same range of high-quality British programming to keep them gripped, make them laugh, or to provide companionship and news at that special time,” McGolpin said. “And with a whole host of compelling drama, comedy, factual programming, entertainment, and sport landing on iPlayer in 2024, viewers can look forward to a great year ahead.”

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 60+ Smishing Statistics in 2024 (SMS Phishing Attacks)
2 Google Accounts Compromised Through Ingenious Malware Exploit
3 Grayscale Sets Shocking 1.5% Fee in Amended S-3 Filing
4 Meta Reinforces Safety Measures for Teens Amid Mounting Regulatory Pressure
5 Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers

Latest News

General Smishing Statistics
Statistics

60+ Smishing Statistics in 2024 (SMS Phishing Attacks)

Susan Laborde
Google Accounts Compromised Through Ingenious Malware Exploit
News

Google Accounts Compromised Through Ingenious Malware Exploit

Damien Fisher

In October 2023, security researchers at CloudSEK discovered a cyber threat that could compromise Google accounts through a sophisticated exploit. The threat came to light when a hacker shared details...

Grayscale Sets Shocking 1.5% Fee in Amended S-3 Filing
Crypto News

Grayscale Sets Shocking 1.5% Fee in Amended S-3 Filing

Damien Fisher

The heat in the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) race has intensified amid shocking moves by potential issuers. Some are now trying to out-smart their rivals using their fee rates...

Meta Reinforces Teen Safety Measures Amid Regulatory Pressure
News

Meta Reinforces Safety Measures for Teens Amid Mounting Regulatory Pressure

Krishi Chowdhary
Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers
News

Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case
News

Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 - BONK, ICP, And TIA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 – BONK, ICP, And TIA

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.