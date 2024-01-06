BBC iPlayer Reached a Record 177 Million Streams During Christmas Week

BBC iPlayer hit record streaming numbers during December 21-31, 2023. The number of streams hit 177 million this week, representing a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

BBC iPlayer previously reached streaming records in early 2023; the number of streams reached 173 million from January 2-8, 2023.

During Christmas week, BBC proclaimed that 16.5 million accounts were signed in to watch content on BBC iPlayer. This number of accounts is a 5% increase compared to the previous year.

🎄A record-breaking Christmas week for @BBCiPlayer! Programmes were streamed 177m times during 25-31 Dec 2023 🤩 #EastEnders, #Vigil, Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve, #CallTheMidwife and #DoctorWho contributed to a phenomenal festive fortnight More ➡️ https://t.co/9N5DnjVmAC pic.twitter.com/MUKyZ9HYax — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 4, 2024

EastEnders Tops BBC iPlayer’s Charts on Christmas Week

EastEnders’ “The Six” storyline on Christmas Day was at the top of the charts on BBC iPlayer as the most-watched episode on the platform. The episode had 2.96 million streams. During the week of December 23 to January 1, 2024, the soap drama hit a cumulative 26.28 million streams.

The highly-anticipated reveal of who the murderer was among The Six, alongside the death of a Walford male, helped drive the viewership for EastEnders on Christmas day.

Multiple secrets emerged during the Christmas episode, such as Sharon being told about Keanu’s involvement in Albie’s kidnapping. The episode also revealed that Eve was alive while outlining a 10-month-long storyline for The Six.

The crime drama show Vigil came in as the second-most popular show on the streaming service with 10.96 million streams during Christmas week, while the Doctor Who franchise recorded 10.01 million.

In the case of Doctor Who, the 10.01 million streams were not the Christmas special alone featuring Ncuti Gatwa. The 10.01 million streams were for each episode from 2005 to date watched between December 19, 2023, and January 1, 2024. The Christmas special alone garnered 1.79 million streams, with 8.22 for older episodes.

Their time has come! ❤️❤️➕🎄#DoctorWho: The Church on Ruby Road is now streaming on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/QxrIyMBrf0 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 25, 2023

The viewership statistics for Doctor Who show that the audience was nostalgic and repeating old shows, or some were watching the show for the first time.

The other popular streamed shows between December 23 and January 1, 2024, are Mrs. Brown’s Boys with 4.64 million streams, Death in Paradise with 3.98 million streams, Gavin & Stacey with 3.96 million streams, and Call the Midwife with 3.85 million streams.

Other popular shows include Ghosts with 3.82 million, Bluey with 10.42 million, and Hey Duggee with 10.12 million.

BBC iPlayer is Attracting a Young Audience

BBC iPlayer continued to amass popularity even on New Year’s Day after amassing 29.8 million streams. The streaming platform has also been attracting a young audience, as 4.9 million accounts that signed into BBC iPlayer during Christmas week were people over 35 years and below. This young audience has grown by over 7% from 2022.

The Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels, Dan McGolpin, noted that the company had seen considerable growth in viewer numbers during the 2023 festive period. He opined that the increased viewership was due to the entertaining content on its platform.

“No-where else would they have found the same range of high-quality British programming to keep them gripped, make them laugh, or to provide companionship and news at that special time,” McGolpin said. “And with a whole host of compelling drama, comedy, factual programming, entertainment, and sport landing on iPlayer in 2024, viewers can look forward to a great year ahead.”