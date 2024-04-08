Countries
Joker Sequel Receives R Rating Due to Brief Nudity and Violence
Joker Sequel Receives R Rating Due to Brief Nudity and Violence

Naveed Iqbal
Joker Movie

Joker sequel has received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPA), an American film rating system that judges a movie’s suitability for audience per the content. Todd Phillips, also the creator of Hangover films, produced the Joker and co-wrote the screenplay with Scot Silver.

The follow-up movie of 2019’s Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, has released its first poster, with Warner Bros. announcing the date of the official trailer debut, April 9. Surprisingly, this sequel has received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPA), a film rating system that decides a movie’s suitable audiences based on the content. Similarly, an R rating depicts the film contains harsh adult material and sexuality, requiring viewers under 17 to accompany parents or adult guardians. 

The previous Joker movie, released in 2019, is slapped with an R rating due to its violent content. But Folie a Deux, the upcoming movie, contains more “violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity,” according to the report.

Starring Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel (also known as Harley Quinn) and Joaquin Phoenix playing the role of Arthur Fleck or Joker, the movie’s premise depicts a complex relationship between them while showcasing mental illness. The picture portrays extensive drama within Gotham’s Arkham Asylum, a fictional psychiatric hospital for criminally insane people. 

Joker Becomes High-Grossing R-Rated Movie Of All Time

Despite requiring a guardian for those under 17, Joker 2019 did a business of over $1 billion. Notably, it was the first R-rated movie to gross over $1 billion and secured 11 awards in 2020, with Phoenix earning the best actor Oscar award. Dead Pool and Dead Pool 2 are the two other comic movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) slapped with the same rating. 

The famous American singer and actor, professionally known as Lady Gaga, contributes as a core character in the upcoming Joker film. After moving into the film industry, she won several awards after scoring excellent performances in some critically acclaimed movies. It includes “House of Gucci,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Shallow” among others. Oscar-winning actors Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson join the Joker 2 cast alongside Zazie Beetz coming to screens from 2019’s Joker movie. 

According to the streaming outlet Variety, the latest movie reinterprets 15 famous songs. It includes the “That’s Entertainment” song from the 1953 movie The Band Wagon, alongside creating other original songs.

While announcing the trailer’s release date through an official Instagram post, the featured poster of the movie reads:

“The world is a stage. Trailer April 9.”

Despite the film’s displeasing ratings, the newly appeared poster excited the audience. Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix show up in a ballroom pose with Joker in a dashing black tuxedo and Quinn looking gorgeous, putting a white dress on her. Both characters maintain their signature clown makeup successfully.

Naveed Iqbals is an accomplished tech writer with over five years of experience simplifying complex topics. His work spans guides, tech news, and reviews across various niches.

Naveed also has a keen interest in blockchain and frequently writes instructional content for crypto platforms and DeFi protocols. His technical expertise, combined with a talent for clear communication, allows him to create highly accessible content for developers and end-users alike.

When not writing, Naveed enjoys staying up-to-date on emerging technologies, especially in the Web3 space.

