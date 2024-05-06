Knuckles TV Show Sets New Streaming Records on Paramount Plus

Knuckles, a spin-off series of the Japanese media franchise Sonic the Hedgehog, set a new streaming record after its debut on Paramount+. The six-episode series shattered previous streaming records by scoring 4 million hours of watch time in less than a week after its release on April 26.

Besides becoming Sonic the Hedgehog’s most-watched original series, Knuckles secured its place as the most-watched kids-and-family title on Paramount. The season’s tremendous success also put a halo effect on Sonic the Hedgehog’s other flicks featured on the streaming platform. According to the report published on May 2, Sonic Hedgehog’s content records a %278 boost in daily viewership on the streaming channel.

While speaking on the landmark, Chief Executive Vice President at Paramount+, Jeff Grossman, commented:

The Sonic the Hedgehog fans came out in full-force,… We’re so thrilled with the record-breaking performance of Knuckles and the incredible lift the whole Sonic universe has experienced following Knuckles’ premiere.

Idris Elba, the famous American actor who also voiced The Shere Khan and Chief BOGO, plays a voice acting role for the Knuckles’ core character. Other film industry names that joined the production of this live-action and animated series include Edi Patterson, Adam Pally, Kid Cudi, Ellie Taylor, and Stockard Channing.

Moreover, the series features several guest stars, including Julian Barratt, Cary Elwes, Scott Mescudi, Rob Huebel, Rory McCann, Christopher Lloyd, and Paul Scheer. Ben Schwartz is another Sonic voice actor who joins the cast of Knuckles.

What’s Happening in Knuckles?

The series evolves into an interesting story after Knuckles turns to be the protector of the Master Emerald. It’s a precious stone in the Sonic X Anime series known for its unlimited power, which he also fixed in the last Sonic the Hedgehog 2. While being searched by Dr. Robotnik and taking care of the business on Earth, Knuckles trains another Sonic character, Wade Whipple, voiced by Adam Pally. He learns to fight like an echidna warrior as a protege from the Knuckles and joins him on the “action-packed journey of self-discovery.”

Notably, both characters, Elba and Pally, reprise their roles from the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. Knuckles debuted between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release in 2022 and its next show, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will come to screens in December 2024.

Knuckles Debut Benefits Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The show’s positive rating may pump the audience’s excitement regarding the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, which will be released on December 20, 2024.

The TV show, which comes to screens by Paramount Plus and Sega of America, was created by John Whittington, who took part as the head writer. Similarly, Toby Aschers participated in making the TV series as a showrunner. Jeff Fowler, the director behind all three Hedhoge movies, directed the first Knuckles episode.

The fan cult of the franchise feels eager to enjoy watching three characters, Knuckles, Tails, and Sonic, under one frame in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Though the movie’s full script remains a secret at the time, it is clear that the picture draws an anti-hero shadow of the character as he was lastly teased in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.