Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Manipulated Tracks on Streaming Platforms Exceed One Million
Streaming News & Events

Manipulated Tracks on Streaming Platforms Exceed One Million

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Music Streaming Statistics

At least one million manipulated tracks are present on streaming platforms according to a new report by tech company Pex.

A study by Pex in November 2023 shows that more than one million tracks on streaming platforms have been altered for speed. Some platforms where these “modified” tracks exist include Apple Music, Spotify, and TIDAL.

1% of All Songs on Streaming Platforms Are Modified Audio

The Pex report showed an alarming number of audio files on streaming platforms that are modified. The report found that at least 1% of all songs on digital streaming platforms were modified audio.

This percentage translates to over a million unlicensed and manipulated songs. The issue with these songs is that they take revenue away from the copyright holders. Those who have manipulated the songs end up scooping a large share of these revenues, which can be as high as millions of dollars.

One of the leading music streaming platforms, Spotify, has noted the menace caused by these platforms. An estimate provided by Spotify shows that tracks with low popularity among song lovers account for only 0.5% of the royalties pool.

The revenue generated by these low-popularity tracks can be as high as $40 million annually. Given the large share of revenue going towards those owning the modified audio, it is clear that streaming platforms should invest in innovative technology to prevent these cases from happening.

“If the creators of these modified songs haven’t licensed the original tracks, but are earning royalties from DSP streams, this is music fraud that could be taking millions from the rightful copyright owners,” the report said.

The report also highlighted some examples of these manipulated tracks. These songs include a sped-up version of “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga with 25 million streams. The other modified audio is “Heartbeat” by Childish Gambino which has 19 million streams.

The reason why these manipulated tracks are raising concern is because they do not possess legal licensing. These tracks infringe on copyright, and they inhibit the ability of the owners of these songs to collect royalties on the streams garnered from the music.

Modified Audio Content Should Be Licensed

The CEO of Pex, Rasty Turek, opined that there was a large number of people who enjoyed these modified songs. Therefore, he believes that as there was legitimate interest in this content, people should have access to it.

However, sharing such content needed proper attribution. Ensuring some form of accountability to those sharing modified audio was the responsibility of the streaming platforms and not of the artists behind these songs.

Streaming platform Spotify has been making efforts to combat manipulated audio on its platform. It ensure that royalties go directly to the artists. This modified audio is also affecting royalty allocation as this month, around a quarter of the music on streaming platforms not play at all.

Spotify has also announced a policy change. The streaming platform said that songs need to have a minimum of 1,000 streams before earning any royalties. This policy seeks to make the policy of earning royalties fair to everyone.

This issue is also raising concerns with regulators. The European Union advocated for changes to streaming platforms and demanded high royalty payments for artists. It has also called for proper allocation of metadata to make the work of artists more visible.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Manipulated Tracks on Streaming Platforms Exceed One Million
2 30+ Shocking Coffee Statistics ( 2024 Consumption Trends)
3 French Data Watchdog Fines Amazon €32M for Excessive Surveillance
4 Google Terminates Contract With Australian Firm That Helped Train Google Search and Bard
5 Top Crypto Gainers on January 23 – SUI and CHZ

Latest News

Key Coffee Statistics
Statistics

30+ Shocking Coffee Statistics ( 2024 Consumption Trends)

Susan Laborde
French Watchdog Fines Amazon €32M for Excessive Surveillance
News

French Data Watchdog Fines Amazon €32M for Excessive Surveillance

Krishi Chowdhary

The French data protection watchdog, CNIL, has slapped Amazon with a hefty €32M (£27M) fine for “excessively intrusive” surveillance of its workers. According to the agency, the eCommerce giant has...

Google Terminates Contract With Firm That Trained Search and Bard
News

Google Terminates Contract With Australian Firm That Helped Train Google Search and Bard

Krishi Chowdhary

Google LLC has ended its contract with Australian AI data firm Appen, which helped the tech giant train its AI chatbot Bard, Search Engine, and other products. Contractors at Appen...

Top Crypto Gainers on January 23 - SUI and CHZ
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 23 – SUI and CHZ

Nick Dunn
ADA
Price Prediction

Danger as ADA Break $0.46 Support Level – Is There Any Hope for A Rebound?

Nick Dunn
China Regulator Erases Draft Video Game Rules, Raising Company Shares
News

China Regulator Erases Draft Video Game Rules, Raising Company Shares

Damien Fisher
Crypto Exchange Bitvavo Moves About 4.2 Trillion SHIB ss Price Falls to $0.0000089
Crypto News

Crypto Exchange Bitvavo Moves About 4.2 Trillion SHIB ss Price Falls to $0.0000089

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.