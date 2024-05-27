Max Announces Cancelling ‘The Girls on the Bus’ Season 2

Despite a cliffhanger season 1 finale release, Max decides not to bring ‘The Girls on the Bus’ season 2 on screens. The media company confirmed the cancellation of the next season two weeks after the season 1 finale aired. Inspired by Amy Chozik’s experience as a political reporter, who is also the co-creator with Julie Plec, The Girls on the Bus’ first season premiered in March.

The ten-episode political dramedy season covers a presidential campaign. The series focuses on four female journalists, each with a unique personality and reporting style. It stars Melissa Benoist as Sadie McCarthy, Carla Gugino as Grace Gordon Greene, Natasha Behnemen as Lola Rahaii, and Christina Elmore as Kimberlyn. Melissa Benoist, who also compensated as an executive producer and played Sadie McCarthy, strives to regain her star reporter profile, as she experienced setbacks in the previous election.

While announcing the cancellation of season 2, Max noted in a statement;

While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘The Girls on the Bus,’ we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration.

Based on Amy Chozick’s huge hit and best-selling book, Chasing Hillary, the season didn’t appear in Neilson’s top 10 weekly streaming rankings. However, it repeatedly broke through Max’s in-app Top 10 lists.

Max Developed ‘The Girls on The Bus’ After Netflix Shelved The Series

Initially, the giant streaming service Netflix ordered the now-canceled ‘The Girls on the Bus’ series in 2019. However, the pandemic delayed the production, leading to the series’ move to the CW in 2021. Later, HBO Max became the sole streamer of The Girls on the Bus in 2022.

The first season portrays one of the Presidential candidates, Scott Foley, playing dirty against Sadie’s favored candidate, Felicity Walker (played by Hettienne Park). Foley executes wrongdoings to turn his fate since he was seemingly to lose his candidacy. But the real problem emerges as he lies about his records and appears to be a puppet of a tech billionaire.

Despite all her efforts to uncover this truth, Sadie was reaching nowhere, which led her to join hands with the other three reporters, Grace, Kimberlyn, and Lola.

The next seasons would have shown if they achieved success in this regard is now only to be imagined as it is officially a shutdown.

Despite the name suggests, The Girls on the Bus’ future seasons were planned to picture the political campaign on an airplane instead of a bus, per Rina Mimoun, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

Apart from the four reporters, the series’ cast includes Griffin Dunne, Brandon Scott, Scott Foley, and Mark Consuelos. Aside from Benoist playing a major role and producing the show, Sarah Schechter, Marcos Siega, Greg Berlanti, and Leigh London Redman were other executive producers.