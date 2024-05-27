Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Max Announces Cancelling ‘The Girls on the Bus’ Season 2
Streaming News & Events

Max Announces Cancelling ‘The Girls on the Bus’ Season 2

Naveed Iqbal
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
the girls ton the bus
(Pixabay)

Despite a cliffhanger season 1 finale release, Max decides not to bring ‘The Girls on the Bus’ season 2 on screens. The media company confirmed the cancellation of the next season two weeks after the season 1 finale aired. Inspired by Amy Chozik’s experience as a political reporter, who is also the co-creator with Julie Plec, The Girls on the Bus’ first season premiered in March. 

The ten-episode political dramedy season covers a presidential campaign. The series focuses on four female journalists, each with a unique personality and reporting style. It stars Melissa Benoist as Sadie McCarthy, Carla Gugino as Grace Gordon Greene, Natasha Behnemen as Lola Rahaii, and Christina Elmore as Kimberlyn. Melissa Benoist, who also compensated as an executive producer and played Sadie McCarthy, strives to regain her star reporter profile, as she experienced setbacks in the previous election. 

While announcing the cancellation of season 2, Max noted in a statement;

While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘The Girls on the Bus,’ we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration.

Based on Amy Chozick’s huge hit and best-selling book, Chasing Hillary, the season didn’t appear in Neilson’s top 10 weekly streaming rankings. However, it repeatedly broke through Max’s in-app Top 10 lists. 

Max Developed ‘The Girls on The Bus’ After Netflix Shelved The Series

Initially, the giant streaming service Netflix ordered the now-canceled ‘The Girls on the Bus’ series in 2019. However, the pandemic delayed the production, leading to the series’ move to the CW in 2021. Later, HBO Max became the sole streamer of The Girls on the Bus in 2022. 

The first season portrays one of the Presidential candidates, Scott Foley, playing dirty against Sadie’s favored candidate, Felicity Walker (played by Hettienne Park). Foley executes wrongdoings to turn his fate since he was seemingly to lose his candidacy. But the real problem emerges as he lies about his records and appears to be a puppet of a tech billionaire. 

Despite all her efforts to uncover this truth, Sadie was reaching nowhere, which led her to join hands with the other three reporters, Grace, Kimberlyn, and Lola. 

The next seasons would have shown if they achieved success in this regard is now only to be imagined as it is officially a shutdown.

Despite the name suggests, The Girls on the Bus’ future seasons were planned to picture the political campaign on an airplane instead of a bus, per Rina Mimoun, executive producer and showrunner of the series.

Apart from the four reporters, the series’ cast includes Griffin Dunne, Brandon Scott, Scott Foley, and Mark Consuelos. Aside from Benoist playing a major role and producing the show, Sarah Schechter, Marcos Siega, Greg Berlanti, and Leigh London Redman were other executive producers. 

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbals is an accomplished tech writer with over five years of experience simplifying complex topics. His work spans guides, tech news, and reviews across various niches.

Naveed also has a keen interest in blockchain and frequently writes instructional content for crypto platforms and DeFi protocols. His technical expertise, combined with a talent for clear communication, allows him to create highly accessible content for developers and end-users alike.

When not writing, Naveed enjoys staying up-to-date on emerging technologies, especially in the Web3 space.

Most Popular News

1 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
2 PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
3 Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?
4 Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
5 Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Latest News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days

Rida Fatima
PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
Crypto News

PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin

Rida Fatima

Pepe Coin has outperformed most cryptocurrencies, racing to a new all-time high this week. Over the past few days, it constantly surpassed expectations, hitting new all-time highs several times.  Amid...

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC - What's Ahead?
Crypto News

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?

Rida Fatima

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a notable decision by approving eight Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approval was granted to notable financial firms, including Fidelity,...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?

Rida Fatima
Anora
Streaming News & Events

Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Naveed Iqbal
the seed of the sacred figs
Streaming News & Events

‘The Seed of the Sacred Figs’ by Iranian Filmmaker Wins Fipresci Award

Naveed Iqbal
Elon Musk’s Company xAI Is Planning to Launch a Supercomputer by Fall 2025
News

Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Supercomputer by Fall 2025 to Enhance Grok

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.