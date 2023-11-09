Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home NASA Launches a Free Streaming Service Offering Space and Science Shows
Streaming News & Events

NASA Launches a Free Streaming Service Offering Space and Science Shows

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter Author expertise
Updated:

NASA

The US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), recently unveiled its new streaming service, NASA+. The platform offers free access to everyone, doesn’t feature any ads, and is available via a web browser or as an app for Android and iOS devices. The streaming service can also be accessed on platforms like Roku and Apple TV.

An Exciting Time for NASA

According to NASA, users can access several different shows related to space and science, and they should ensure that their app is constantly updated to the latest version to experience all of its content. Some of the content includes many original series and Emmy award-winning shows.

Pam Melroy, the Deputy Administrator at NASA, stated that this is an exciting time for the space agency, as it recently revamped its website, launched NASA+, and updated the NASA App, showcasing the many benefits the agency’s data can offer to all of humanity.

NASA also shared the launch of its new service in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stressing that the service doesn’t require a subscription, there is no cost to using it, nor will there be any ads. All featured content is family-friendly and available on major platforms for easy access.

Answering questions in the comments, NASA noted that it will be unable to add new content daily but will continue to enrich the streaming service occasionally. Those who wish to receive updates when new episodes and series come out can follow NASA on X.

What will the Platform Offer?

NASA initially teased the launch of its streaming service a few months ago, in July 2023. At the time, it said it would be a digital platform with content related to space and science. Despite being brand new, the platform already features a lot of content, including content related to the James Webb Space Telescope, some animated children’s shows concerning planets and the universe, and personal stories of Black NASA astronauts.

And, for those who like good visuals, the platform offers ultra-high-definition recordings of the cosmos.

Apart from that, there are shows such as Documentary in Artemis: 1, Other Worlds: Planets, First Light, and more. The available content is in HD, and most of what is now known is in English and Spanish.

NASA also plans to use the platform to offer live streams of important events. One example is the launch of NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29, the docking of SpaceX’s CRS-20 Cargo Dragon resupply craft.

Many have already praised the launch of a platform that offers content specifically for space-curious people interested in learning more.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 NASA Launches a Free Streaming Service Offering Space and Science Shows
2 Cyber Monday Sales Boom – A Statistical Look at Online Shopping Trends
3 Open AI Announces Its Latest Model GPT-4 Turbo, Key Features Unveiled
4 Meta Bans Political Advertisers From Using Generative AI Tools
5 Crypto Banking App Bitwala Stages A Comeback Through Striga Support

Latest News

Cyber Monday Sales
Statistics

Cyber Monday Sales Boom – A Statistical Look at Online Shopping Trends

Kate Sukhanova
Open AI Announces Its Latest Model GPT-4 Turbo
News

Open AI Announces Its Latest Model GPT-4 Turbo, Key Features Unveiled

Krishi Chowdhary

OpenAI introduced its latest AI model, GPT-4 Turbo, on Monday, along with a slew of new features for ChatGPT and other AI tools and models. GPT-4 Turbo happens to be...

Meta Bans Political Advertisers From Using Generative AI Tools
News

Meta Bans Political Advertisers From Using Generative AI Tools

Krishi Chowdhary

Political advertisers and campaigners are prohibited from using Meta’s new generative AI tools under the company’s updated policies, announced a Meta spokesperson. Informational pages in the tech giant’s help center...

Crypto
News

Crypto Banking App Bitwala Stages A Comeback Through Striga Support

Damien Fisher
Toncoin
News

Toncoin Price Prediction: TON Continues to Shine, What’s Driving this Surge?

Nick Dunn
Optus
News

Optus Outage Disconnects 50% of Australia, Resulting in Chaos

Damien Fisher
Amazon
News

Amazon Invests Heavily in Developing Massive Language Model “Olympus”

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.