Netflix is Considering a Spinoff for Its Hit Show Wednesday

Netflix is planning a spinoff for its hit show Wednesday revolving around Uncle Fester, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Uncle Fester.

According to the Bloomberg report, the streaming giant was developing a series around Uncle Fester, a member of the Addams Family. In the Wednesday show, Fred Armisen plays this character.

Wednesday is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. It is the most popular English series on the streaming platform, with over 250 million views in 2022 alone.

Wednesday’s Uncle Fester Could Debut on Netflix

Six actors have played the Uncle Fester character on TV, on stage, and in film. In the 1964 television series known as The Addams Family, Jacky Coogan took the role. Christopher Lloyd later played the role in the 1991 and 1993 films revolving around The Addams Family.

Michael Roberds later played the Uncle Fester role in Addams Family Reunion movie. In the Addams Family Broadway musical, Kevin Chamberlain played the part and was even nominated for an award in 2010.

The Uncle Fester character comes with some unique traits. He can generate electricity after recovering from amnesia after being struck by lightning. This ability also comes to light in Netflix’s Wednesday series, where he revives a near-dead “Thing” using lightning from his hands.

Uncle Fester initially appears menacing and displays some erratic behavior. However, he has great affection and respect for his family. In the Wednesday series, this character is portrayed as lovable but rogue. In one of the episodes, he came to Nevermore Academy to hide from the law.

Season 2 of Wednesday to Start Production Next Spring

Wednesday will have a second season, with production for the same set to commence next spring. However, Netflix has not shared many details about the second season’s storyline other than the production will shift from Romania to Ireland.

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

The information released so far alludes to a new member of the Addams Family being introduced. The series’s star, Jenna Ortega, will also be one of the producers.

While speaking to Variety earlier this year, Ortega confirmed her role in the series production, saying she wanted to get everything right with the Wednesday character. She noted that she collaborated with the writers during the first season to determine what worked and what did not.

“In preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier … And I’m just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on,” she remarked.

The second season of Wednesday will be a little different from the first one as it will largely be a horror show. Ortega has earlier admitted that some scripts in the first season never made sense from a character perspective.

The 20-year-old star also noted that the producers decided to lean towards the horror aspect of the show. The new season will also not have any romantic love interest, with Ortega saying the intention was to go bolder and darker.

With the second season and the Uncle Fester spinoff, Netflix is tapping the first season’s popularity to grow its viewership numbers.