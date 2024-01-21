Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Netflix Partners With a Leading Retailer for the First Time to Offer Cheaper Subscriptions
Streaming News & Events

Netflix Partners With a Leading Retailer for the First Time to Offer Cheaper Subscriptions

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has partnered with French retail chain Carrefour. The partnership seeks to lower the cost of subscriptions to attract more subscribers to the platform.

This one-of-a-kind deal was announced on January 15, and it will be exclusive to customers based in Rouen and Bordeaux cities in France. These customers will receive no-commitment subscriptions with ads on the standard €5.99 per month.

The offer also comes with a 10% discount on Carrefour brand products. The deal will benefit both Netflix and Carrefour, adding the number of subscribers and customers on both platforms.

A One-Of-A-Kind Netflix Deal

This partnership marks the first time that Netflix is offering subscriptions by working with a leading retailer. The streaming giant is planning to extend the collaboration beyond the two cities.

The announcement said that if the pilot conducted in Rouen and Bordeaux does not work, the Carrefour Plus program will run across the entire France by the end of the year. Given the increased concerns about high streaming costs, it is likely that Netflix and Carrefour customers might hop on to the deal for win-win benefits.

The sales director at Netflix, Laurent Uguen, opined that the deal seeks to make “series, films, and games even more accessible to new audiences.”

Carrefour Group’s Caroline Dassié also opined that the retailer was always looking for new ways to remain innovative by providing new services and promotions to improve customer experiences and increase customer purchasing power,

“With the Carrefour Plus program, in partnership with Netflix, we want to help our customers avoid compromising between entertainment and food,” Dassié opined. “From today, subscribed customers can benefit from a 10% discount on all Carrefour brand products as well as the Netflix catalog.”

The Carrefour Plus Program will also feature event spaces across ten stores. These spaces will display Netflix merchandise such as T-shirts, mugs, bags, and figurines from popular Netflix films such as Stranger Things, One Piece, and Bridgterton.

Netflix Targets More Subscribers with Lower Costs

Netflix seeks to solve the issue of declining subscriber numbers with lower-priced tiers. Streaming giants have been exploring ways to increase profitability without causing an exodus of customers due to highly-priced packages. So far, ad-based packages and bundled subscriptions have been a suitable alternative.

Netflix is going the extra mile with this partnership with a leading retailer. Recently, the company admitted to increasing subscribers using its ad-supported package. This package has surpassed more than 23 million users globally.

During the Q3 2023 earnings report, Netflix reported a 7.8% year-over-year revenue increase to $8.54 billion. During the quarter, the streaming giant also gained 8.76 million, with this growth being primarily driven by its ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is up 46% over the past year.

Netflix is scheduled to announce its Q4 2023 results on January 23. The results come on the backdrop of a major streaming war that has seen giants forge partnerships and other deals to attract more subscribers and remain relevant.

While announcing its Q3 results, Netflix predicted that Q4 2023 revenues would hit $8.7 billion, an 11% year-over-year increase. The streaming giant also anticipated that the net additions for new subscribers would look similar to the third quarter. The company also said that over 70% of its membership is outside the US.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Google To Invest $1 Billion In A New Data Center in the UK
2 Netflix Partners With a Leading Retailer for the First Time to Offer Cheaper Subscriptions
3 Spotify Blasts Apple For An “Outrageous” 27% Commission Fee
4 Senior Microsoft Leaders’ Email Accounts Breached by Russian Hacking Group
5 Cardano (ADA) in Trouble as Price Drops Below 50-Day SMA – Time to Buy the Dip?

Latest News

Google To Invest $1 Billion In A New Data Center in the UK
News

Google To Invest $1 Billion In A New Data Center in the UK

Krishi Chowdhary
Spotify Blasts Apple For An “Outrageous” 27% Commission Fee
News

Spotify Blasts Apple For An “Outrageous” 27% Commission Fee

Krishi Chowdhary

Launching an outspoken criticism against Apple, music streaming service provider Spotify called out the tech giant for its new 27% commission fee on transactions. Following its defeat in its legal...

Microsoft Email Accounts Breached by Russian Hacking Group
News

Senior Microsoft Leaders’ Email Accounts Breached by Russian Hacking Group

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft on Friday disclosed that a Russian hacking group has accessed email the accounts of several of its senior leaders. While the attack took place on January 12, it only...

Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) in Trouble as Price Drops Below 50-Day SMA – Time to Buy the Dip?

Nick Dunn
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 19 – RNDR, SPONGE V2, and Bitcoin Minetrix

Nick Dunn
Verizon
News

Verizon Plans to Take $5.8 Billion Write Down in Fourth Quarter

Damien Fisher
Australia
Streaming News & Events

Australia Launches Campaign for Streaming Platforms to Air Local Content

Mark Cop

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.