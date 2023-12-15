Netflix Ventures into Live Sports Streaming in Readiness for “The Netflix Slam” Tennis Match

Streaming giant Netflix is dipping its toes into live sports streaming. The expansion into this service comes amid an eagerly awaited tennis match, “The Netflix Slam,” slated for March 3, 2024.

This high-profile tennis match will feature Carlos Alcaraz, a globally renowned tennis athlete and the world’s number two player, who will play against veteran player Rafael Nadal.

Netflix Is Now Targeting Sports Fans

“The Netflix Slam” will expand Netflix’s presence in the sports sector. The event will be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It will potentially attract millions of viewers and is already amassing hype on social platforms.

Netflix just announced plans for its next live sporting event — a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The Michelob Ultra Arena seats 12,000 people, and tickets start at $75. This is going to be awesome. pic.twitter.com/qOkzVvxYdW — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 11, 2023

The expansion is bold for the streaming giant as it moves beyond movies and TV shows to live sports. The event, expected to draw an international audience, will demonstrate Netflix’s ability to host live sporting events.

Alcaraz has stunning tennis skills and will be the event’s main highlight. Before this live match, Netflix is expected to announce more players and contests.

The tennis match will cater to English-speaking and Spanish-speaking fans by broadcasting in these two languages simultaneously. The bi-lingual approach allows Netflix to reach more audiences and engage fans across many regions. It also aligns with Netflix’s plan of inclusivity and improving viewer experiences.

Appealing To Sports Enthusiasts

It will not be the first time that Netflix is hosting a live sports event. In November 2023, the streaming platform hosted a live event that brought together Formula 1 racers from its Drive to Survive and professional golfers from Full Swing.

The successful collaboration in this past sporting event has triggered discussions on the potential for similar partnerships in the future. Securing such collaborations for shows with past viewership is expected to increase the audience numbers and promote the platform’s growth.

Netflix fans should expect more sports personalities and events to rock their TVs in the coming weeks.

The shows demonstrate the commitment of the streaming giant towards expanding the sports content that is currently available and competing against its streaming rivals in appealing to these sports enthusiasts.

However, sports fans should not raise their hopes for seasonal live matches on the platform. The streaming giant is not planning to obtain broadcasting rights to seasonal sports events. In July, Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, said the company would stick with “sports-adjacent programming.”

There is also talk about the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. However, the sports organization says this deal will likely involve a docuseries, as seen in other past deals.

Through sports-adjacent programming, Netflix is looking for opportunities to create docuseries related to sports, and such content has been piling up on the platform. Such content is also appealing to sports enthusiasts globally.

Netflix’s change in strategy seeks to appeal to a larger audience by exploring real-life stories of the most popular faces in the sports industry. It delves into the personal lives of players and teams, their success, and the challenges they have had to overcome.

These docuseries appeal not only to die-hard sports fans but also to viewers interested in sports icons’ lives outside the pitch.