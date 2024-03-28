NFL Discloses Moving Two NFL Games Into Streaming in 2024

The American National Football League (NFL) has announced that it will stream two games exclusively, the wild-card and Week One, in the upcoming 2024 season. Over-the-top streaming channels Peacock and Amazon Prime Video will have exclusive rights to stream these two games. The Annual League Meeting, held on Tuesday, March 26, confirmed the move.

While expressing his views on the announcement, Hans Schroeder, Voice President of Media Distribution at NFL, highlighted the ever-evolving media consumption habits. Hans added that the NFL will continue making its games available on the media channels extensively watched by their fans. He continued;

The viewership success of both Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and the historic Wild Card game on Peacock last season are strong indicators our streaming distribution is resonating with our fans.

First-ever NFL’s Regular Season in São Paulo, Brazil

Peacock will exclusively show live coverage of the Week 1 game starting September 6. Notably, this contest marks the first regular season in São Paulo, Brazil, in the 50-year NFL history, with it being the first-ever Friday night match opening weekend. Apart from covering the Week 1 games, Peacock also featured wild-card season last year, played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the teams appointed to play the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil. But it remains to designate the latter team opposing the Eagles, the NFL revealed in an announcement.

Similarly, Amazon Prime Video will stream wild-card games in the upcoming season. This is the second time a play-off game will go live through an exclusive streaming channel. Besides, Prime Video already features one of the NFL’s TV series, Thursday Night Football.

Stream NFL Games on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video for Free

As always, the NFL repeats its policy of making the games available for free on both media channels, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, the wild-card and Week One games will be accessible to NFL+ subscribers and other over-the-air broadcast television services in the local market of competing teams.

Speaking on the announcement, Jay Marine, global head of sports and ads at Amazon Prime Video, added,