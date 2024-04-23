Queen Rock Montreal Coming to Disney+ With IMAX Enhanced, Here’s When

Queen Rock Montreal is a live music album by British rock band Queen with the first concert film recorded in November 1981. Disney+ has announced the global release of digitally remastered Queen Rock Montreal on 15 May with IMAX Enhanced sound. Offering an unexpected auditory experience with IMAX increases the chance of bringing people closer to 1981’s legendary performances. It marks the first-ever premier of a concert film on Disney+ with IMAX Enhanced.

Brian May, Freddie Mercury, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor performed over two epic nights on Montreal’s stage, exclusively set for filming.

Mercury Studio reproduced the version of the concert film with production credit awarded to Geoff Kempin, Alice Webb, Jim Beach, and Matilda Beach. With the DTS-powered IMAX sound provision, viewers will enjoy Freddie’s stunning voice, with every beat and thrilling guitar riff sounding clear.

While announcing the release date through a press release, Disney+ noted in a statement;

“With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS enable content that can be experienced in-home and beyond with the highest fidelity, ensuring that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. DTS:X, provided by DTS, preserves the full dynamic range of the theatrical mix, allowing sound to move freely around the listener for a more immersive presentation at home.”

18 Marvel Movies to Launch With IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

Users who subscribe to IMAX on certified devices can only enjoy the dynamic sound feature. It includes DTS:X supporting Android/Google TV devices from manufacturers like Sharp, Sony, Hisenemse and Xiaomi. To be clear, DTS: X is an audio decoder by DTS that enables premium delivery of an immersive audio experience. Similarly, DTS: X-supported AV receivers manufactured by Marantz, Denon, and JBL will enjoy IMAX sound at launch.

Not only will the digitally remastered Queen film offer IMAX sound at the launch, but Marvel Studios movies on Disney+ will also feature enhanced sound. These include Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange, Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy (Versions 2 and 3), and Thor: Love & Thunder, among others.

The latest development marks a milestone in the long-running business relationship between IMAX and Disney Entertainment. With IMAX first entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2010, the latest announcement reveals IMAX’s plan to recreate and offer more concert movies in the future.

Since the MCU partnered with IMAX, it has become the highest-grossing franchise in IMAX’s history. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films to be shot by the IMAX digital camera available to watch with IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.