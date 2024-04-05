Road House Debut On Amazon Breaks Record, Attracts 50 Million Viewers Globally

The remake of the 1980s film Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, proved to be a huge hit on Amazon Prime Video. Currently available on the streaming platform only, this film has attracted over 50 million viewers globally over just two weekends. It sets a new record. Similarly, Amazon MGM Studios confirms the flick has achieved the highest viewership compared to the previously developed Amazon originals.

Filmed with IMAX cameras, Road House premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on 21 March. According to the statistics recorded by the industry-standard measurement platform Luminate, Doug Liman’s directed movie has garnered success by becoming the most-watched streaming original of the week. Road House recorded 1.7 billion minutes of total watch time between 22 March and 28. It depicts 13 million viewers from the US.

Head of Amazon MGM Studios, an Amazon-owned company specializing in film and Television production, Jennifer Salke, commented on the development:

“The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and the rest of our stellar cast. It’s great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

Film Director Express Displeasures Over Road House Debut on Prime Video Only

Road House premiered on the opening night of the 2024 film festival SXSW and received huge audiences. Initially, the film director decided not to attend the movie premiere as a boycott initiative. MGM Studio solely debuted the picture on Prime Video, which led to the movie director’s displeasure. Doug Lamin expressed his concerns over limiting the movie to streaming platforms, undermining the movie’s potential in theatres.

Moreover, he continued criticizing the growth of streaming platforms in recent years. Laiman pointed toward COVID-19 as the attribute that has already ruined the theatrical film industry. Speaking about the future of theatres, he added,

“If we don’t put tentpole movies in movie theaters, there won’t be movie theaters in the future. Movies like Road House, people actually want to see on the big screen, and it was made for the big screen. Without movie theaters, we won’t have the commercial box office hits that are the locomotives that allow studios to take gambles on original movies and new directors. Without movie theaters, we won’t have movie stars.”

Later, Lamin appeared to support his movie at the SXSW premiere and attended the debut screening in Austin, Texas. However, he did not come to the stage with Gyllenhaal and McGregor to introduce the Road House and did not even participate in interviews.

Road House, a screenplay written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, is produced by Joel Silver. Apart from starring the UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Gyllenhaal, the other notable cast of the movie includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Joaquim de Almeida, Jessica Williams and Lukas Gage.