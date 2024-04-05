Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Road House Debut On Amazon Breaks Record, Attracts 50 Million Viewers Globally
Streaming News & Events

Road House Debut On Amazon Breaks Record, Attracts 50 Million Viewers Globally

Naveed Iqbal
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Road House On Amazon

The remake of the 1980s film Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, proved to be a huge hit on Amazon Prime Video. Currently available on the streaming platform only, this film has attracted over 50 million viewers globally over just two weekends. It sets a new record. Similarly, Amazon MGM Studios confirms the flick has achieved the highest viewership compared to the previously developed Amazon originals.  

Filmed with IMAX cameras, Road House premiered on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on 21 March. According to the statistics recorded by the industry-standard measurement platform Luminate, Doug Liman’s directed movie has garnered success by becoming the most-watched streaming original of the week. Road House recorded 1.7 billion minutes of total watch time between 22 March and 28. It depicts 13 million viewers from the US.

Head of Amazon MGM Studios, an Amazon-owned company specializing in film and Television production, Jennifer Salke, commented on the development:

“The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and the rest of our stellar cast. It’s great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

Film Director Express Displeasures Over Road House Debut on Prime Video Only

Road House premiered on the opening night of the 2024 film festival SXSW and received huge audiences. Initially, the film director decided not to attend the movie premiere as a boycott initiative. MGM Studio solely debuted the picture on Prime Video, which led to the movie director’s displeasure. Doug Lamin expressed his concerns over limiting the movie to streaming platforms, undermining the movie’s potential in theatres.  

Moreover, he continued criticizing the growth of streaming platforms in recent years. Laiman pointed toward COVID-19 as the attribute that has already ruined the theatrical film industry. Speaking about the future of theatres, he added,

“If we don’t put tentpole movies in movie theaters, there won’t be movie theaters in the future. Movies like Road House, people actually want to see on the big screen, and it was made for the big screen. Without movie theaters, we won’t have the commercial box office hits that are the locomotives that allow studios to take gambles on original movies and new directors. Without movie theaters, we won’t have movie stars.”

Later, Lamin appeared to support his movie at the SXSW premiere and attended the debut screening in Austin, Texas. However, he did not come to the stage with Gyllenhaal and McGregor to introduce the Road House and did not even participate in interviews.

Road House, a screenplay written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, is produced by Joel Silver. Apart from starring the UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Gyllenhaal, the other notable cast of the movie includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Joaquim de Almeida, Jessica Williams and Lukas Gage. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbals is an accomplished tech writer with over five years of experience simplifying complex topics. His work spans guides, tech news, and reviews across various niches.

Naveed also has a keen interest in blockchain and frequently writes instructional content for crypto platforms and DeFi protocols. His technical expertise, combined with a talent for clear communication, allows him to create highly accessible content for developers and end-users alike.

When not writing, Naveed enjoys staying up-to-date on emerging technologies, especially in the Web3 space.

Most Popular News

1 Road House Debut On Amazon Breaks Record, Attracts 50 Million Viewers Globally
2 Surge in Solana-based Meme Tokens – $PLERF Spikes 137%, $SLOTH Reaches $8M in Presale
3 DevOps Market Statistics – Key Figures and Trends in 2024
4 White House Directs NASA to Give Moon Its Own Time Zone by 2026
5 Massive Outage Hits Apple and Meta Apps, Thousands of Users Affected

Latest News

Surge in Solana-based meme tokens
Crypto News

Surge in Solana-based Meme Tokens – $PLERF Spikes 137%, $SLOTH Reaches $8M in Presale

Lora Pance
Statistics

DevOps Market Statistics – Key Figures and Trends in 2024

Kate Sukhanova

Before we delve into DevOps market statistics, we’d like to briefly elaborate on what DevOps is and why it’s a big deal. DevOps is short for ‘development and operations’ and...

White House Directs NASA to Give Moon Its Own Time by 2026
News

White House Directs NASA to Give Moon Its Own Time Zone by 2026

Krishi Chowdhary

On Tuesday (2nd April, 2024), the White House directed NASA to create a new time zone for the Moon by the end of 2026. At the time of writing, it...

Massive Outage Hits Apple and Meta Apps
News

Massive Outage Hits Apple and Meta Apps, Thousands of Users Affected

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitfarms Reveals a $240 Million Mining Enhancement Aimed at Tripling its Hash Rate after Halving
Crypto News

Bitfarms Reveals a $240 Million Mining Enhancement Aimed at Tripling its Hash Rate after Halving

Nick Dunn
FedNow Supposedly Processed XRP Fund Transferred to U.S. Bank Account
Crypto News

FedNow Supposedly Processed XRP Fund Transferred to U.S. Bank Account

Nick Dunn
Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Surged By 2,330% In March Following The Incineration Of Over 15B SHIB
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surged By 2,330% In March Following The Incineration Of Over 15B SHIB

Rida Shah

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.