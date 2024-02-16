Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Roku Shares Plunge by Over 20% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates
Streaming News & Events

Roku Shares Plunge by Over 20% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Roku

Roku shares dropped 18% on Friday after a disappointing forecast of its first-quarter financial results. Roku forecast a loss of 90 cents per share during the first quarter, which is larger than the 60 cents per share loss anticipated by investors.

Roku’s financial woes come as the company struggles to compete against leading giants in the entertainment industry such as Netflix and Amazon. The two streaming giants have been dominating advertisements in the industry, which is affecting the financial expectations of other companies.

Streaming Giants Take Over The Entertainment Industry

Streaming giants are weighing on the business of traditional entertainment firms. Users are now shifting their attention from smart devices to smart televisions, which is affecting the demand for Roku’s services.

After the recent loss, Roku shares are trading at $76. The shares might continue to drop as investors grow wary of the financial strength of the company. Its performance is in stark contrast to the better-than-expected financial results posted by Netflix.

If these losses continue, Roku’s shares could be on a downward spiral. Last year was among the best years for the company as its shares more than doubled. However, the recent plunge could see the company losing over $2 billion in market value.

Walmart-Vizio Deal Might Intensify Losses

Besides the anticipated loss, the other factor that might be causing a dip in investor confidence is an anticipated deal between retail giant Walmart and Roku’s competitor, Vizio.

Walmart has expressed interest in acquiring Vizio, and if this deal materializes, it might create another major competitor for Roku. It might also affect the retail penetration of the Roku brand, with dwindling sales expected to affect revenues and consecutively, earnings.

Roku is currently witnessing a decline in spending for media and entertainment promotions. The drop is coming from limited releases following the Hollywood strike that happened last year. According to the management, the drop in production activities might continue to pose a challenge this year.

The company’s finances are also not a stark contrast to what has been witnessed in the past by entertainment firms. Traditional firms are turning towards innovative deals to remain afloat and continue building a presence in the entertainment industry.

Roku Beats Expectations in Q4 2023 Results

The recent drop in Roku shares comes after the company posted solid results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company’s revenues during the quarter exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Roku also hit new milestones during the quarter including reaching over 80 million active accounts globally as of the end of 2023. During the year, Roku also saw over 100 billion hours streamed.

The company’s Q4 revenues increased by 14% to $984.4 million, the net loss during the period also hit $78.3 million, equivalent to 55 cents per share. The net loss was a decline from the $237.1 million posted a year earlier.

Roku beat Wall Street estimates with the Q4 results. Wall Street anticipated revenues to reach $968.2 million and the net loss to hit 54 cents per share.

In the letter to shareholders, Roku said it was working on increasing revenue and freeing cash flow for investors to achieve profitability over time. Nevertheless, the company said concerns about the short-term challenges in the macro environment continued. Roku also expects the ad market to recover.

“While we will face difficult [year over year] growth rate comparisons in streaming services distribution and a challenging M&E environment for the rest of the year, we expect to maintain our Q4 2023 YoY Platform growth rates in Q1,” Roku said.

Roku’s Media President, Charlie Collier, also noted that among the factors affecting the company’s profitability was promotions, which reached unsustainable levels.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Netball Super League Fans to Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport
2 EU Privacy Advocates Request Privacy Enforcers To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Service 
3 ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying 
4 Coinbase Shares Rally as Bitcoin ETF Momentum Aids Its Recovery
5 Roku Shares Plunge by Over 20% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates

Latest News

Netball Super League Fans To Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport
Streaming News & Events

Netball Super League Fans to Watch All Games on Sky Sports and BBC Sport

Mark Cop
EU Privacy Advocates Requests To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Plans
News

EU Privacy Advocates Request Privacy Enforcers To Ban Meta’s Paid Ad-free Service 

Krishi Chowdhary

On Friday, a group of 28 organizations including the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, the Electronic Privacy Information Centre, and Wikimedia Europe urged the privacy watchdog—the European Data Protection Board...

ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying
News

ChatGPT’s New AI Video Tool “Sora” Is Both Amazing & Terrifying 

Krishi Chowdhary

OpenAI is currently on an innovation spree and has launched a new text-to-video AI tool called Sora that will be able to create minute-long complex videos with multiple characters and...

Coinbase Shares Rally as Bitcoin ETF Momentum Aids Its Recovery
Crypto News

Coinbase Shares Rally as Bitcoin ETF Momentum Aids Its Recovery

Damien Fisher
OpenAI and Microsoft Remove State-backed Hacker Groups
News

OpenAI and Microsoft Remove State-backed Hacker Groups From Their Apps

Krishi Chowdhary
X Under Fire For Granting Verification To Terrorist Groups
News

X Under Fire For Granting Verification To Terrorist Groups

Krishi Chowdhary
Japan Plans to Control AI Technologies This Year
News

Japan Plans to Monitor AI Technology Growth in 2024

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.