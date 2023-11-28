Samsung’s Subsidiary Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon

Harman, a wholly-owned subsidiary by Samsung Electronics, has announced the acquisition of a music streaming, management, and discovery platform, Roon. Harman deals with connected technologies for the automotive, consumer, and enterprise industries.

Harman will now be in charge of managing the music player platform Roon. This music platform targets music enthusiasts with a user-friendly interface to browse and discover music.

Roon is compatible with audio devices and has a robust playback engine to play the best sound.

Roon has made its presence in the streaming industry, as it is available on all popular operating systems.

Harman Acquires Music Streaming Platform Roon

The President of the Lifestyle Division at Harman, Dave Rogers, opined that Harman took much pride in creating unique audio experiences for partners and consumers globally.

Rogers said,

The team at Roon shares our passion for bringing exceptional sound and connectivity to music lovers as they browse, discover, and listen at home and on the go. We are looking forward to welcoming Roon, whose impressive talent will join the Harman family and bolster our already robust engineering capabilities.

Roon to Benefit From Access To Ample Resources

Following this acquisition, Roon will remain operational as a standalone business and retain its existing team. The company’s operations will stay in place as the platform focuses on growing its partners and customers.

Roon and Harman will also work together to create engaging and personalized audio experiences across various products and platforms. Roon’s CEO, Enno Vandermeer, noted that the team would be joining a team that has spearheaded the audio industry for decades.

With this acquisition, Roon is poised to benefit from Harman’s massive scale, resources, and reach, which makes it a global leader in the technological industry. Vandermeer said Roon would bring its advanced data management, SaaS expertise, and consumer engagement features to its platform.

By working with Harman, Roon believes it will offer better audio experiences to its customers and create a seamless experience.

Harman will use its “work with all” strategy to improve Roon’s offerings. The Samsung subsidiary will use its expertise in the technology industry to boost the open device ecosystem by Roon.

Roon will also benefit from Harman’s collaboration with over 1,000 high-performance devices. Roon also boasts of a loyal community and friendly user interface. The platform will continue to focus on its offerings following this acquisition.