Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes
Streaming News & Events

Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Naveed Iqbal
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
Anora
(Pixabay)

Anora, a film by American producer Sean Baker, depicts a dark yet funny and exotic relationship between a Russian oligarch’s son and a New York dancer. The movie received decent recognition upon release while getting high ratings of 97% from Rotten Tomatoes and has now won the top prize at Cannes. At the 77th Cannes Film Festival held on Saturday, Anora collected a prestigious award called the Palme d’Or.

Anora won the festival’s top prize, competing against 21 other movies. The list also includes movies produced by well-known directors, such as Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.

While nominating Anora for the Plame award, the jury president at Cannes, Greta Gerwig, said the film is an “incredibly human and humane film that captured our hearts.” Baker received the award from established filmmaker and philanthropist Geroge Lucas, who rose to fame for creating Star Wars and Indiana Jones. 

Anora Becomes First American Movie To Win Palme d’Or Since 2011

The 2024 festival saw the first American indie filmmaker securing a Palme d’Or after Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life won the same prize in 2011. With the recent release of Anora, Baker continues to expand the streak of sex worker-focused movies. Previously, he produced Red Rocket starring Simon Rex as Mikey Saber, a washed-up retired pornstar. It also became a Cannes entry after its release in 2021. 

Baker also earned fame through its sex worker-focused “Tangerine” movie, which he shot using iPhones and released in 2015. The Florida Project, one of Baker’s other huge hits,  also accumulated a significant rating from Rotten Tomatoes of 96% after its release in 2017. Later on, the movie also got nominated for the Oscars.

Starring Mikey Madison as Anora’s title character, the story portrays the life of a New York stripper who gets more than she demands for marrying the rich oligarch’s son. The film’s premise continues with a week’s agreement between Anora and Ivan, son of the oligarch. But, their contract turns into a strong bond between the two deciding to elope. After receiving the news of his son’s nuptials, the oligarch gets into it to force them for the annulment. What would be a fairytale love story, Anoura’s life now revolves around hiding from the oligarch’s goons.

While accepting his award at the podium, Baker sheds light on the experience of his movie hitting theatres. In his words,

Watching a film with others in a movie theater is one of the great communal experiences. We share laughter, sorrow, anger, fear and hopefully have a catharsis with our friends and strangers. So I say the future of cinema is where it started: in a movie theater.

Anora’s Success Surprised Many

Though Anora won the jury’s choice to be a Palm d’Or frontrunner, many expected ‘The Seed of Sacred Figs’ by Iranian filmmaker and Indian drama ‘All We Imagine As Light’ to win the top prize. However, both films also took prizes home, with the Iranian film collecting the Fipresci award.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival was held between 14th and 25th May. American filmmaker Greta Gerwig participated as jury president for the major competition. Camille Cottin served as the host for this year’s opening and ending ceremonies of the festival.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbals is an accomplished tech writer with over five years of experience simplifying complex topics. His work spans guides, tech news, and reviews across various niches.

Naveed also has a keen interest in blockchain and frequently writes instructional content for crypto platforms and DeFi protocols. His technical expertise, combined with a talent for clear communication, allows him to create highly accessible content for developers and end-users alike.

When not writing, Naveed enjoys staying up-to-date on emerging technologies, especially in the Web3 space.

Most Popular News

1 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
2 PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
3 Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?
4 Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
5 Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Latest News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days

Rida Fatima
PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
Crypto News

PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin

Rida Fatima

Pepe Coin has outperformed most cryptocurrencies, racing to a new all-time high this week. Over the past few days, it constantly surpassed expectations, hitting new all-time highs several times.  Amid...

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC - What's Ahead?
Crypto News

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?

Rida Fatima

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a notable decision by approving eight Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approval was granted to notable financial firms, including Fidelity,...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?

Rida Fatima
the seed of the sacred figs
Streaming News & Events

‘The Seed of the Sacred Figs’ by Iranian Filmmaker Wins Fipresci Award

Naveed Iqbal
the girls ton the bus
Streaming News & Events

Max Announces Cancelling ‘The Girls on the Bus’ Season 2

Naveed Iqbal
Elon Musk’s Company xAI Is Planning to Launch a Supercomputer by Fall 2025
News

Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Supercomputer by Fall 2025 to Enhance Grok

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.