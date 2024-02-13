Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Super Bowl LVIII Breaks Previous Records with 123.4 Million Viewers
Streaming News & Events

Super Bowl LVIII Breaks Previous Records with 123.4 Million Viewers

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers that happened on Sunday amassed 123.4 million viewers according to CBS, making it the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

The game aired on top networks such as CBS, NFL Network, Paramount+, Univision, NFL+, and ViX. There was also a broadcast for kids that aired on Nickelodeon.

In its report, CBS News said it garnered the most viewers with 120 million. The total audience for this event was a 10% increase.

2024 Super Bowl Had 123.4 Million Viewers

The 2024 Super Bowl broke the previous record set last year of 115 million viewers. The audience behind the Super Bowl LVIII amassed so much viewership that it approached breaking the all-time most-watched television broadcast of the Apollo 11 moon landing had a viewership of between 125 million and 150 million viewers.

The 2024 Super Bowl comes on the back of a good season for the NFL. The NFL amassed massive viewership in the weeks leading up to its conclusion.

Several factors triggered the wide audience base for the event. The first is that the event entered an overtime quarter where the Chiefs scored a touchdown that won the game. The win came a few seconds before the game ended.

The appearance of Taylor Swift in the crowd also contributed to the increase in viewership. Swift has increased interest in the Kansas Chiefs amid her relationship with one of the team’s players, Travis Kelce.

Swift’s appearance in these games has attracted young audiences and female fans. Her presence has also aided the NFL in having a vast viewership base.

Swift’s contributory role in a record-breaking NFL season was acknowledged by the Chief Executive of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish. While speaking with Bloomberg last week, the executive noted that she was “without a doubt incremental to audience on the NFL.”

Besides Swift, the NFL also continues to enjoy communal viewership experiences in the media industry. Viewership is currently fragmented, with streaming services taking over. The league and the Super Bowl remain among the few events in the US that can draw live audiences.

The appearance of celebrities during the event is also driving the large audiences. The Sunday event saw the cameras switching to celebrities in attendance including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, etc.

Ad Activity Increases During the Super Bowl

The large audience during the Super Bowl has also made it a perfect destination for advertisements and promotions.

The Sunday event saw several celebrities feature in ads. One of the most popular ads was one by Verizon featuring Beyoncé and Tony Hale. However, other ads were also on display during the game, with brands estimated to have spent $650 million to promote their offerings.

Super Bowl ads do not come cheap. A 30-second ad space in the Super Bowl LVIII cost a whopping $7 million. However, brands are willing to pay a huge amount to have their ads aired in the most-watched live event in the US.

Streaming platforms are now seeing the potential of the NFL, and are rushing to be part of the experience. Amazon Prime Video has secured a deal with the NFL to air the first NFL playoff game next season. Prime Video already has an existing deal with the NFL for “Thursday Night Football.”

Music streaming platform Spotify also had an indirect benefit after Usher’s performance. Streams on Spotify for Usher songs have increased by more than 550% after the event, pointing towards the massive effect of the game.

Given the record-breaking viewership and the positive effect of brands that showcase themselves during the event, the NFL could be the focus of advertising.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Super Bowl LVIII Breaks Previous Records with 123.4 Million Viewers
2 Can You Be Anonymous on the Internet? 9 Practical Tips
3 The Growing ERC-404 Frenzy Sparked Ethereum Gas Fees to An Eight-Month High
4 Australia Passes Right To Disconnect Bill; Allowing Employees To Ignore Calls After Working Hours
5 Biden Joins TikTok Despite White House’s Objections

Latest News

Person encrypting files on laptop
Blog

Can You Be Anonymous on the Internet? 9 Practical Tips

Krishi Chowdhary
The Growing ERC-404 Frenzy Sparked Ethereum Gas Fees to An Eight-Month High
Crypto News

The Growing ERC-404 Frenzy Sparked Ethereum Gas Fees to An Eight-Month High

Damien Fisher

Gas fees on the Ethereum network have surged significantly, reaching an eight-month-high amid increased demand for an experimental token standard tagged ERC-404. While several factors must have contributed to this...

Australia Passes Right To Disconnect Bill To Remove Unpaid Work
News

Australia Passes Right To Disconnect Bill; Allowing Employees To Ignore Calls After Working Hours

Krishi Chowdhary

Last week Australia passed a law that allows workers to ignore unwanted calls and messages from their employer post working hours without any consequences. If the employer breaches this law,...

Biden Joins TikTok Despite White House’s Objections
News

Biden Joins TikTok Despite White House’s Objections

Krishi Chowdhary
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts XRP to Surpass $1 - What’s the Catch?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Analyst Predicts XRP to Surpass $1 – What’s the Catch?

Nick Dunn
Top Crypto Gainers on 12 February - IMX and XMR
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 12 February – IMX and XMR

Nick Dunn
Google Commits 25 Million Euros to Promote Inclusive AI Skills Across Europe
News

Google Commits 25 Million Euros to Promote Inclusive AI Skills Across Europe

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.