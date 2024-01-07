Countries
Streaming News & Events

T-Mobile Adds the Fourth Free Streaming Service, Hulu on Us

Mark Cop
Updated:
T-Mobile

T-Mobile has added “Hulu on Us” to its list of complimentary streaming services. This integration will see T-Mobile customers access the best entertainment bundle within the wireless industry.

T-Mobile customers will start accessing this streaming service from January 24, 2024. These users will access Hulu and the thousands of popular TV shows on the streaming platform.

T-Mobile users will access this offering at no extra cost, as it will be part of the carrier’s value-packed plan known as Go5G Next.

“Hulu on Us isn’t something customers only get for a few months like some of the streaming benefits other providers offer,” T-Mobile said. “New and existing Go5G Next customers can simply enjoy it as a part of their plan. At no additional cost.”

T-Mobile’s Go5G Next Customers Continue Enjoying Free Streaming Services

Hulu on Us will not be the first free streaming service on Go5G Next. The carrier already supports other streaming platforms, such as Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us.

T-Mobile customers also access free subscriptions to MLB.TV each year. These subscriptions tally to more than $35 each month, or $400 annually, in streaming benefits to those using T-Mobile.

The President of Marketing, Strategy, and Products at T-Mobile, Mike Katz, says that by giving customers access to these subscriptions, the carrier was setting itself apart as the 5G leader in the US.

The executive further said that these free streaming services give customers the best value and way of getting an entertainment streaming bundle in wireless form.

The free service benefits T-Mobile subscribers given the high cost of streaming subscriptions that has seen more Americans halt their streaming subscriptions, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Streaming service providers have been increasing their subscription costs to boost profitability as streaming wars intensify. Some providers like Netflix are launching cheaper options with ads and cracking down on password sharing to boost revenues.

More Content for T-Mobile Customers

T-Mobile customers will have a vast content library with the recent integration of Hulu on Us. These customers will access thousands of hit TV shows and movies such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

These customers will access this content from their preferred devices: a TV, mobile device, or tablet. Offering movie content on the go adds to the benefits available to them.

T-Mobile is the US’s most prominent, fastest, and most popular 5G network. The carrier’s 5G network caters to over 330 million people within two million square miles. It is the leading carrier compared to competitors such as AT&T and Verizon. The T-Mobile Ultra-Capacity 5G has more than two times square miles of coverage compared to other carriers with the same offering.

Access to free streaming service is one of many benefits for customers relying on Go5G Next. These customers receive free in-flight WiFi and streaming when using the largest airlines in the US. It also comes with high-speed data in more than 215 destinations. Customers also receive Scam Shield protection.

The Go5G Next plan also allows customers to access upgrades each year. This offering ensures that new and existing customers have the same offerings. Even in the future, as more features are rolled out.

