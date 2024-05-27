‘The Seed of the Sacred Figs’ by Iranian Filmmaker Wins Fipresci Award

The Seed of Sacred Fig, a movie by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof that depicts tradition as the major hurdle to progress, won the Fipresci Award at Cannes. Shockingly, the Iranian government issued arrest warrants against Rasoulef over criticizing the regime in the film and sentenced him to over eight years in jail. But he managed to flee from Iran before the authorities caught him. Opposite to the Iranian government’s perspective, Western culture continues to honor the film with multiple awards.

In addition to the Fipresci award from the International Federation of Film Critics, the movie broke 2024 records with a 12-minute standing ovation as it debuted on Friday in the last hours of the Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, The Seed of the Sacred Fig achieved the Palme d’Or, the highest prize that the Cannes Film Festival rewards filmmakers with.

Fipresci Jury Appreciates ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’

While praising Rasoulof’s newly released movie, Marcelo Janot, the president of the jury rewarding Fipresci, said,

We can list numerous reasons why the mere presence of the film in the competition is historic in itself. Rasoulof managed to flee the country last month in an epic manner, crossing the mountainous border on foot and seeking exile in Germany. And here we have again an element that contemporary Iranian cinema handles so well: an episode involving a mystery triggers a series of conflicts that will reveal a web of lies, paranoia, hypocrisy, prejudice and everything else that fits to describe the psychological effect of living in such a society. This is depicted in a very powerful and imaginative way.

Nonetheless, after heading to Germany to avoid prison, Rasoulof appeared in France at the Cannes Film Festival. On Saturday, he explained in a press conference regarding his latest movie that he received the news of being charged by authorities in the final weeks of the shooting. So, he had two options: to flee Iran before the shooting or risk his arrest, resulting in at least five years in jail and more charges.

Mohammad Rasoulof Risks His Arrest To Complete Film Shooting

Rasoulof pointed toward the slow pace of government administration, which allowed him to wrap up his project. The Iranian filmmaker said he also contacted fellow producers abroad to come and complete the film if the authorities caught him before. Later, he learned that secret agencies were looking to catch The Seed of the Sacred Fig team, not only him.

Mohammad Rasoulof stated,

The only reason I left Iran – and that was what made me take that decision – was to go on telling the stories of my land. That was really my only motivation.

While speaking to a media outlet, he admitted that he loves to create and tell stories around the globe, but this doesn’t mean he forgets his homeland, as “Iran is still inside” him.

As the global film industry sees Iran’s action against Rasoulof as an oppressive move, many filmmakers, including Sandra Hüller, Andrew Haigh, Agnieszka Holland, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Laura Poitras, and Sean Baker, signed an open letter on Tuesday to voice support for the Iranian artist. The letter condemns “the inhumane treatment of Rasoulof and numerous other independent artists in Iran, who are being severely punished, criminalized and silenced for exercising their artistic freedom.”