Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home ‘The Seed of the Sacred Figs’ by Iranian Filmmaker Wins Fipresci Award
Streaming News & Events

‘The Seed of the Sacred Figs’ by Iranian Filmmaker Wins Fipresci Award

Naveed Iqbal
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
the seed of the sacred figs
(Pixabay)

The Seed of Sacred Fig, a movie by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof that depicts tradition as the major hurdle to progress, won the Fipresci Award at Cannes. Shockingly, the Iranian government issued arrest warrants against Rasoulef over criticizing the regime in the film and sentenced him to over eight years in jail. But he managed to flee from Iran before the authorities caught him. Opposite to the Iranian government’s perspective, Western culture continues to honor the film with multiple awards.

In addition to the Fipresci award from the International Federation of Film Critics, the movie broke 2024 records with a 12-minute standing ovation as it debuted on Friday in the last hours of the Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, The Seed of the Sacred Fig achieved the Palme d’Or, the highest prize that the Cannes Film Festival rewards filmmakers with.

Fipresci Jury Appreciates ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’

While praising Rasoulof’s newly released movie, Marcelo Janot, the president of the jury rewarding Fipresci, said,

We can list numerous reasons why the mere presence of the film in the competition is historic in itself. Rasoulof managed to flee the country last month in an epic manner, crossing the mountainous border on foot and seeking exile in Germany. And here we have again an element that contemporary Iranian cinema handles so well: an episode involving a mystery triggers a series of conflicts that will reveal a web of lies, paranoia, hypocrisy, prejudice and everything else that fits to describe the psychological effect of living in such a society. This is depicted in a very powerful and imaginative way.

Nonetheless, after heading to Germany to avoid prison, Rasoulof appeared in France at the Cannes Film Festival.  On Saturday,  he explained in a press conference regarding his latest movie that he received the news of being charged by authorities in the final weeks of the shooting. So, he had two options: to flee Iran before the shooting or risk his arrest, resulting in at least five years in jail and more charges. 

Mohammad Rasoulof Risks His Arrest To Complete Film Shooting

Rasoulof pointed toward the slow pace of government administration, which allowed him to wrap up his project. The Iranian filmmaker said he also contacted fellow producers abroad to come and complete the film if the authorities caught him before. Later, he learned that secret agencies were looking to catch The Seed of the Sacred Fig team, not only him.

Mohammad Rasoulof stated,

The only reason I left Iran – and that was what made me take that decision – was to go on telling the stories of my land. That was really my only motivation.

While speaking to a media outlet, he admitted that he loves to create and tell stories around the globe, but this doesn’t mean he forgets his homeland, as “Iran is still inside” him.

As the global film industry sees Iran’s action against Rasoulof as an oppressive move, many filmmakers, including Sandra Hüller, Andrew Haigh, Agnieszka Holland, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Laura Poitras, and Sean Baker, signed an open letter on Tuesday to voice support for the Iranian artist. The letter condemns “the inhumane treatment of Rasoulof and numerous other independent artists in Iran, who are being severely punished, criminalized and silenced for exercising their artistic freedom.”

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbals is an accomplished tech writer with over five years of experience simplifying complex topics. His work spans guides, tech news, and reviews across various niches.

Naveed also has a keen interest in blockchain and frequently writes instructional content for crypto platforms and DeFi protocols. His technical expertise, combined with a talent for clear communication, allows him to create highly accessible content for developers and end-users alike.

When not writing, Naveed enjoys staying up-to-date on emerging technologies, especially in the Web3 space.

Most Popular News

1 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
2 PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
3 Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?
4 Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
5 Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Latest News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days

Rida Fatima
PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
Crypto News

PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin

Rida Fatima

Pepe Coin has outperformed most cryptocurrencies, racing to a new all-time high this week. Over the past few days, it constantly surpassed expectations, hitting new all-time highs several times.  Amid...

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC - What's Ahead?
Crypto News

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?

Rida Fatima

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a notable decision by approving eight Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approval was granted to notable financial firms, including Fidelity,...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?

Rida Fatima
Anora
Streaming News & Events

Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Naveed Iqbal
the girls ton the bus
Streaming News & Events

Max Announces Cancelling ‘The Girls on the Bus’ Season 2

Naveed Iqbal
Elon Musk’s Company xAI Is Planning to Launch a Supercomputer by Fall 2025
News

Elon Musk’s xAI to Launch Supercomputer by Fall 2025 to Enhance Grok

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.