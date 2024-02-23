Turkcell Taps Cisco and Qwilt Technology for Better Streaming Experiences

Turkcell has announced a strategic partnership deal with Cisco and Qwilt to improve digital streaming experiences.

The partnership seeks to improve the delivery and quality of applications and digital content. The three parties seek to make it easier for 38.2 million Turkcell mobile users to access streaming experiences and fast data delivery. It will also benefit 3.1 million broadband customers to support the increasing data needs.

Turkcell Leverages Cisco and Qwilt’s Technology

Turkcell will leverage the Open Edge Cloud offering by Qwilt to improve its Content Delivery platform. The offering will also make use of Open Caching.

As for Cisco, Turkcell will leverage its edge computing and networking infrastructure. By leveraging these innovative technologies, Turkcell will elevate its network edge and improve the process of handling large volumes of data to improve subscriber experiences.

Turkcell has a significant presence in Turkey, with network coverage of 99% in Turkey and 9,000 towers. The partnership with Cisco and Qwilt will activate Open Caching services on several distributed points of presence (PoPs).

Turkcell will also work with content publishers to give them access to the tools they need to create high-quality content across Turkey.

Turkey Pursuit to Become a Content and Internet Hub

The partnership will also position Turkiyé as a leading content and internet hub. Turkcell will also be in a unique position to spearhead content delivery to boost the quality of streaming services while reinforcing the role of the company as the largest digital service provider in Turkey.

The company believes the deal will reinforce Turkey’s position as the digital bridge between the East and the West.

The general manager of Turkcell Superonline, Emre Erdem, has said that the Cisco and Qwilt Open Edge model will fortify the network to meet the needs of content publishers. Turkiyé and the entire region will remain informed, connected, and entertained.

“By attracting more companies, Turkiye’s digital landscape will change for the better,” Erdem said.

This influx of attention will strengthen our existing ecosystem and serve as a crucial step towards Turkcell Superonline’s vision of positioning Turkiye as the internet and content hub of region and transforming the Silk Road into the Fiber Road.

Transforming Digital Experiences for Customers in Turkey

The Director of Network Capabilities at Turkcell, Elif Yenihankaya, opined that the company’s network infrastructure would continue changing. By working with Cisco and Qwilt, the company would meet its mission of providing digital experiences to businesses and residences across Turkey.

Bandwidth demands in Turkey have also increased significantly, and Turkcell is now in a position to improve the quality of experience for customers. Yenihankaya says the company will explore new partnerships to improve the capacity and consistency of content delivery in Turkey.

By working with Cisco, Turkcell is also laying the foundation for future edge computing applications. Turkcell would also join the global partnership of service providers to deliver the best digital experiences for subscribers in Turkey.

Qwilt’s CEO, Alon Maor, is also optimistic about this partnership saying it would improve the nature of digital service delivery to consumers across Turkey. Users in the country will also have better experiences with the best quality and fast delivery of streaming content.

The deal also demonstrates the dedication of Turkcell to investing in innovative solutions to cement its presence as a leading digital service provider.

Turkcell will be joining the growing list of more than 175 service providers. Plus, content publishers working with Qwilt for Open Edge solutions in their networks. The company has partnered with brands like Verizon, Telecom Argentina, Airtel, PROEN, and J:COM.