Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Leading Streaming Site Twitch is Laying Off 500 Employees
Streaming News & Events

Leading Streaming Site Twitch is Laying Off 500 Employees

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Leading Streaming Site Twitch Is Laying Off 500 Employees

According to Bloomberg, Twitch plans to trim 35% of its staff, around 500 employees, with the layoffs happening as early as this week.

This is the latest round of layoffs by the Amazon-owned streaming platform. The troubled company trimmed hundreds of jobs in 2023 amid increased operating costs, executive reshuffles, and complaints from the community.

Twitch Is On Its Third Round of Layoffs Amid Changes

Trouble at Twitch started brewing after the co-founder and long-running CEO of the company, Emmett Shear, resigned and handed over the company to the current CEO, Dan Clancy. However, the change in leadership has not been without challenges, as it coincided with the company laying off 400 employees.

Twitch announced another layoff round towards the end of last year when it shut down Crown channel, a Twitch programming run by Amazon. It also closed down its Game Growth Group, intended to support gaming creators looking to market their services.

Another looming change for Twitch is on its South Korean platform, which it intends to shut down soon. South Korea is among the largest esports markets globally, making it a prime location for streaming service providers.

However, Twitch plans to halt its offerings in this market over high network fees.

Clancy announced the closure of this platform via a blog post. The executive announced that the company was making significant losses in Korea. As such, the company would face challenges in sustaining operations.

High Operating Costs Cripple Amazon-owned Twitch

In December last year, Clancy published a lengthy blog post sharing the company’s struggle with rising operating costs. He noted that cutting off Twitch in Korea was one of the ways to lower these costs.

He noted that the company had implemented other changes before lowering costs. The first was experimenting with a peer-to-peer model for source quality to a maximum of 720b. Despite implementing these changes, Clancy noted that network fees in Korea remained ten times higher than in most countries.

“Operating costs in Korea are significantly higher than they are in other countries, and we have been open about this challenge for some time,” Clancy opined.

He further said that Twitch streamers in Korea devoted their time and effort to building their communities, and the company planned to help them find new homes. Twitch would help these streamers move their communities to other live-streaming services in Korea.

Clancy noted that a decision to shut down the Korean business was difficult as Korea continued to play a significant role in the global esports community. Twitch was among the platforms where these communities had built and enjoyed massive growth.

Despite concerns about the increasing costs, Twitch remained popular. Since the pandemic lockdowns imposed a few years ago, this platform’s users have increased significantly.

To address the rising costs, Twitch switched towards an ad revenue model that has created concern between streamers and viewers. Despite revenue from ads, Twitch still faces a challenge as it remains unprofitable since being acquired by Amazon.

Challenges at the company have caused leadership changes as the CEO position is not the only one with a replacement. In December, several executives, including the Chief Revenue Officer, resigned from the company.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Key Bumble Statistics in 2024 (65+ Facts)
2 Leading Streaming Site Twitch is Laying Off 500 Employees
3 60+ Smishing Statistics in 2024 (SMS Phishing Attacks)
4 Google Accounts Compromised Through Ingenious Malware Exploit
5 Grayscale Sets Shocking 1.5% Fee in Amended S-3 Filing

Latest News

General Bumble Statistics
Statistics

Key Bumble Statistics in 2024 (65+ Facts)

Jeff Beckman
General Smishing Statistics
Statistics

60+ Smishing Statistics in 2024 (SMS Phishing Attacks)

Susan Laborde

It is no longer news that internet users face numerous dangers by clicking on links from anonymous sources. These dangerous links could come from social media, websites, and emails. The...

Google Accounts Compromised Through Ingenious Malware Exploit
News

Google Accounts Compromised Through Ingenious Malware Exploit

Damien Fisher

In October 2023, security researchers at CloudSEK discovered a cyber threat that could compromise Google accounts through a sophisticated exploit. The threat came to light when a hacker shared details...

Grayscale Sets Shocking 1.5% Fee in Amended S-3 Filing
Crypto News

Grayscale Sets Shocking 1.5% Fee in Amended S-3 Filing

Damien Fisher
Meta Reinforces Teen Safety Measures Amid Regulatory Pressure
News

Meta Reinforces Safety Measures for Teens Amid Mounting Regulatory Pressure

Krishi Chowdhary
Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers
News

Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case
News

Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.