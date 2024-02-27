UK Government Unveils a New Framework for Streaming Platforms

The UK government has launched a new set of rules seeking to regulate the streaming industry in the country.

The new rules are targeting public service broadcasters and streaming platforms offering their services to audiences in the UK.

The new framework will bring in a new video-on-demand code targeting leading streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

The services offered under the new framework will be subject to editorial standards that seek to also protect consumers from the harmful content seen on broadcast television.

UK Regulators Formulate Rules to Protect Streamers

Among the roles that these regulators will serve under the new framework include handling the complaints filed by users. they will monitor user feedback on the type of content aired by these platforms to guarantee user standards are met.

Streaming services will also be required to comply with certain bare minimums. Among them include having subtitles that will make content consumption easier. Under the new code, streaming platforms will also be required to cater to the needs of the disabled, making it easier for them to consume content.

The Media Bill aims to protect broadcasters while fostering innovation. Measures include: 💻 Regulating major streaming platforms like Netflix

📺 Simplifying requirements of public service broadcasters

📻 Removing burdens on radio services Read more ⬇️https://t.co/IDMqak1Q6f pic.twitter.com/nMLIZMU9M2 — Ofcom (@Ofcom) February 26, 2024

This bill is introducing changes to the existing responsibilities announced by Ofcom around broadcast media. Besides protecting consumers, these new guidelines also seek to protect the local media industry from external competition.

The new rules also involve simplifying the needs of broadcasters in the public sector. Ensuring that they can focus on creating high-quality programs that will cater to the needs of the audience. Regulators also want to ensure people can still access content that is of national interest for free. Such content includes leading sports events.

The new guidelines also want to introduce public service content to UK audiences. In this case, on-demand players that PSBs use to distribute public service programming will become visible on platforms that have connected TV.

There is also the need to have new codes and guidance to address disputes. Processes for dispute resolution will guarantee there is a fair and sustainable framework catering to all TV consumers across the UK.

As aforementioned, this new bill will also protect the local industry. It will ensure that UK’s Channel 4 can create and monetize its programming content. The guidelines also want to guarantee that the broader local industry is not affect by the growing demand for streaming content.

New Guidelines Apply To the Broader Online Industry

This media bill marks a major change to UK legislation in two decades. It wants to ensure that audiences in the UK can access more high-quality live and on-demand TV. It also seeks to protect consumers from content that could be deem harmful or offensive.

The bill is set to undergo consultation with the public. To implement it, regulators will have to leverage the evidence put in place. And the available research guaranteeing the best income for UK audiences.

Ofcom, the UK regulator tasked with regulating tech platforms is behind a myriad of changes in the industry. The regulator is estimating that these new guidelines, set to be implement this year, might subject around 100,000 services under its purview.

The regulator is urging these platforms to come up with policies that can detect and remove any harmful content. It also wants to present a new way that users can report harmful content.

A majority of tech companies are already following these new guidelines. However, Ofcom wants to ensure that these platforms are more consistent with implementing these policies. They also want to ensure that systems are put in place that will contribute to the wholesale and broader adoption of safety guidelines.