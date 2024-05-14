Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home UK’s TV Giant, ITV, Blames Hollywood Strikes for Decreased Revenue
Streaming News & Events

UK’s TV Giant, ITV, Blames Hollywood Strikes for Decreased Revenue

Naveed Iqbal
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
ITV-logo
(Internet Archives)

Hollywood Strikes have been the hottest topic in the streaming industry since 2023. Although we are through the first quarter of 2024, content-maker companies such as ITV still bear its effects. 

The U.K. media giant ITV released its first quarter financial report on Thursday, blaming the knock-off effects of last year’s strikes as the core reason behind its decreased revenue. However, the broadcaster expects a bounceback with the Euro Football tournament to be held later this year. 

ITV, one of the largest free-to-air broadcasters in the U.K., is behind huge hits like Love Island and Mr Bates vs. the Post Office. It claims the writers’ and actors’ strikes badly disrupted its ITV Studio division. 

ITV explained that as media companies in the U.S. are still recovering from the impact of Hollywood strikes, it delayed commissioning the new projects, leading to a 16% drop in ITV Studio’s revenue. The platform registered £382 million of income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to  £457 million during the same time last year.

However, ITV reports a 7% drop in overall revenue, which equates to £887 ($1.10 billion) compared to last year’s figure of £952 million ($1.18 billion) during the same period (January to March). 

ITV Records 3% Growth in Ad Revenue

And the achievement the London-based broadcaster secured in its Q1 report was a 3% spike in ad revenue. Still, the company believes its ad revenue momentum has moved to the next quarter, and ITV expects a 12% increase in Q2. Moreover, media and entertainment revenue has also recorded a 2% spike, reaching £505 million compared to last year’s figure of £495 million. 

Lastly, the platform’s digital ad revenue, a component of the digital revenue, has also grown by 14% due to ITVX’s incredible performance. Furthermore, the broadcaster affirmed that ITVX’s streaming hours increased by 16%, with the monthly active users rising.

The media firm sees the ITV Studio’s total revenue flat as the full year 2024 passes. The impact of the recent year’s strikes, estimated to delay around 80 million in revenue from 2024 to 2025, will be offset by the underlying ITV’s growth. ITV affirmed that the second half of this year will also experience a year-on-year revenue decline despite the heavily weighted content deliveries scheduled during the same period. 

It includes “A.C.A.B.” for Netflix, “Ludwig” and “Showtrial” for the B.B.C., “Hells Kitchen U.S.” for Fox, “Lazarus” for Prime Video and “The Better Sister” and “Sentinelles” for O.C.S. and Canal+ and more. 

Streamer Eyes on Future Growth 

ITV continued by saying it now focuses on the platform’s guidance and expects to deliver £40 million in cost savings this year. And to reach its 2026 KPI targets, the media firm has set its all to remain on track and make progress, ITV said. 

While commenting on the plans of the broadcaster, Chief Executive Officer at ITV, Carolyn McCall, noted;

ITV continues to execute its strategy successfully. Over the full year we expect ITV Studios revenues to be broadly flat. We have a strong pipeline of programmes, good demand for our quality content as we increasingly diversify our customer base towards streamers and the phasing of deliveries is heavily weighted to the second half of the year.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbals is an accomplished tech writer with over five years of experience simplifying complex topics. His work spans guides, tech news, and reviews across various niches.

Naveed also has a keen interest in blockchain and frequently writes instructional content for crypto platforms and DeFi protocols. His technical expertise, combined with a talent for clear communication, allows him to create highly accessible content for developers and end-users alike.

When not writing, Naveed enjoys staying up-to-date on emerging technologies, especially in the Web3 space.

Most Popular News

1 GameStop Shares Shoot up as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Returns – Is the Meme Stock Frenzy Back?
2 Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit
3 UK’s TV Giant, ITV, Blames Hollywood Strikes for Decreased Revenue
4 OpenAI Introduces GPT-4o, a New (And Free) AI Model to Make ChatGPT Smarter
5 Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT

Latest News

Roaring Kitty’s Return Shoots up GameStop Shares - But the Real Reason for the Rise Is Something Else
News

GameStop Shares Shoot up as ‘Roaring Kitty’ Returns – Is the Meme Stock Frenzy Back?

Krishi Chowdhary
Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit
Crypto News

Whale Makes 253% Gains on Meme Coin Presale, WienerAI Tops $1.79M & Is Following Suit

Alex Popa

Yesterday, a whale sold 5.4M $SLOTH for 1,500 $SOL, a 253% profit. The initial purchase was less than a month ago, and Slothana became public on May 1 on Raydium....

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT-4o For Free To All Users  
News

OpenAI Introduces GPT-4o, a New (And Free) AI Model to Make ChatGPT Smarter

Krishi Chowdhary

On Monday (May 13), OpenAI launched a new AI model called ‘GPT-4o’ that carries the intelligence of Chat GPT-4 but is much faster. The best part is it will be...

Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT
Crypto News

Tether CTO Criticizes Ripple CEO Over Recent Comments On USDT

Rida Fatima
Expert Predicts Timeline for XRP to Break its Seven-Year Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
Crypto News

Expert Predicts Timeline for XRP to Break its Seven-Year Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

Rida Fatima
El Salvador Introduces $360 Million PoR Website to Monitor Bitcoin Treasury
Crypto News

El Salvador Introduces $360 Million PoR Website to Monitor Bitcoin Treasury

Rida Fatima
Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?
Crypto News

Pepe (PEPE) Price Chart Signals a Potential Shift: Will PEPE Surge?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.