Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Verizon Rumored to have Plans to Offer Netflix and Max in a $10 Bundle
Streaming News & Events

Verizon Rumored to have Plans to Offer Netflix and Max in a $10 Bundle

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter Author expertise
Updated:

Verizon

According to sources familiar with the situation, Verizon intends to offer a new streaming bundle containing both Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

The rumor was initially reported by The Wall Street Journal this Thursday, claiming that the bundle could only cost $10 per month, compared to the current $17 for those who might pay for both services separately.

If true, the bundle would be highly affordable, and it might increase subscribers. Even so, it is unusual for two streaming services that are usually rivals to agree to a bundle.

There are also benefits to doing so, as joining up would connect them to major distributors, such as Comcast, Amazon, Apple, and, in this case, Verizon.

The Known Details are as Follows

According to the unnamed sources, both streaming services would offer their ad-supported tiers.

However, joining up in a bundle could attract more customers to both companies and simultaneously reduce the number of those who cancel their subscriptions after watching the show or shows that initially attracted them to the service.

After launching certain highly-anticipated shows, Netflix has seen quite a few cases of this type of behavior. Still, it was clear that its subscribers were unwilling to maintain their subscriptions for an entire year while waiting for the next series season.

Given that the company releases full seasons of its native shows at once, users can subscribe for a month, binge-watch the entire season, and then cancel their subscriptions.

Earlier this week, Verizon Consumer Group’s chief executive, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, stated that the company’s Plus Play marketplace has been instrumental in reducing defections. The Plus Play marketplace is Verizon’s hub that centralizes content subscriptions for the firm’s customers.

According to Sampath, this approach has been a “smash hit” among customers and an excellent way for Verizon’s “content partners with churn among our customers down 60-70% compared to the average.”

Still No Official Confirmation

Verizon has offered bundle package opportunities to Netflix but never included the popular streaming platform’s $6.99 ad-supported tier, which Netflix introduced last year.

If the deal goes through, Verizon customers could essentially access all of Netflix’s content for free, assuming that they are already paying for Max’s $9.99 ad-supported tier.

So far, none of the involved companies — Verizon, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Netflix — provided an official statement, so the details remain unclear. It is unknown when the new bundled service might go live or the exact details of the arrangement, such as the revenue split between the three firms.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter

Ali Raza Streaming Reporter

Ali is a professional journalist with experience in Web3 journalism and tech. Ali holds a Master's degree in Finance and enjoys writing about tech, streaming, and cryptocurrencies. Ali’s work has been published in several leading tech and cryptocurrency publications, including Capital.com, CryptoSlate, Securities.io, Business2Community, BeinCrypto, and more.

Most Popular News

1 Speculation Get A 60,000% Surge For XRP To $3.84, What’s The Potential Trend With Real Utility
2 Rocket Pool Price Prediction: RPL Surges Forming Big Green Candle. Will it Reach $40?
3 Verizon Rumored to have Plans to Offer Netflix and Max in a $10 Bundle
4 Sexual Abuse Claims Force Video Chat Website Omegle to Shut Down
5 ChatGPT Outage Caused by DDoS Attack, OpenAI Confirms

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Speculation Get A 60,000% Surge For XRP To $3.84, What’s The Potential Trend With Real Utility

Damien Fisher
Rocket Pool
Price Prediction

Rocket Pool Price Prediction: RPL Surges Forming Big Green Candle. Will it Reach $40?

Nick Dunn

Since the wider cryptocurrency market is growing, other altcoins like Rocket Pool have been flourishing in green candles. This has made both old and new investors happy as they’re now...

Sexual Abuse Claims Force Omegle to Shut Down
News

Sexual Abuse Claims Force Video Chat Website Omegle to Shut Down

Krishi Chowdhary

A lawsuit from a female sexual abuse survivor has forced Omegle to shut down after 14 years of connecting people online. The popular live video chat website, which was known...

ChatGPT Outage Caused by DDoS Attack, OpenAI Confirms
News

ChatGPT Outage Caused by DDoS Attack, OpenAI Confirms

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
News

India Trained 3,000 Police Officials On Crypto Investigations Between 2022 And 2023

Damien Fisher
Digital Asset
News

Standard Chartered Ventures To Launch A Digital Asset Joint Venture In UAE

Damien Fisher
Xiaomi
News

New Xiaomi Model Selling Pace Boasts China’s Smartphone Market

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.