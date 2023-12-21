Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Warner Bros Discovery Discusses Potential Merger with Paramount Global
Streaming News & Events

Warner Bros Discovery Discusses Potential Merger with Paramount Global

Mark Cop
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Warner Bros

A big merger and acquisition (M&A) deal could happen in 2024 between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount. If this deal goes through, it could boost the streaming businesses of the two media giants and their negotiating power with cable operators.

While this deal could significantly impact the businesses of the two media giants, their massive debt load could prove to be a challenge.

Top Hollywood Giants Could Unite In Merger Deal

Reports claimed that the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav, was interested in merging with Paramount. However, details around this potential merger remain scanty, with no certainty over whether the deal will be finalized.

According to Axios, Zaslav met with the CEO of Paramount Global, Bob Bakish, to discuss the deal. It has triggered excitement across the media industry as it could create an entertainment behemoth, and similar deals could be unlocked soon.

Zaslav has also contacted the owner of Paramount’s parent company, Shari Redstone, about a potential deal. If this merger happens, some compromise would have to be attained as Warner Bros has a market value of around $29 billion while Paramount’s valuation is slightly over $10 billion.

According to sources that spoke to Axios, Zaslav’s meeting with Bakish happened at Paramount’s headquarters in Times Square and lasted for hours.

The two media heavyweights discussed how a merger would benefit the two companies equally. The two companies would improve upon their existing main streaming services, Paramount+ and Max. It could also help them to compete against rivals like Disney+ and Netflix.

It is also possible that Warner Bros is considering merging with Paramount Global and its parent company, National Amusements Inc. (NAI). Warner Bros has already hired bankers to explore this deal.

Creating a Competitive Edge

Paramount+ and Max are significantly smaller than streaming giants Netflix and Disney+. As such, a merger between the two could give them a competitive edge. Moreover, the two companies own major sports streaming rights that will attract sports enthusiasts.

The merged business will also have more leeway in negotiating with cable providers on the fees for being behind legacy networks such as Comedy Central and Discovery. The channels often face the challenge of poor ratings and ad sales.

Warner Bros could also use its global distribution footprint to improve upon the franchises owned by Paramount. On the other hand, the kids’ programming assets owned by Paramount will go towards improving upon the long-term streaming goals of Warner Bros.

The deal will also carry benefits in terms of news coverage as CBS News could merge with CNN, resulting in a global news behemoth. Crime dramas on CBS could also join with Investigation Discovery and TruTV.

Debt-Ridden

While a potential merger is lucrative, debt remains a major challenge, according to analysts. Warner Bros has $40 billion in debt and $5 billion in free cash flow. On the other hand, Paramount has a negative cash flow and $15 billion in debt.

If the two companies were to merge, the resulting company would have a massive debt and little funds to spend on content. Therefore, Zaslav could be forced to trim costs for the merged company.

A merged business could also be largely dependent on revenues from TV channels, a scenario that might not be very appealing to investors.

It appears that Warner Bros investors are not enthusiastic about this deal. The shares were down 3.4% on December 12 at 12:17 EST.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mark Cop

Mark Cop

Mark is a passionate tech and crypto writer who decodes complex concepts into accessible insights. Mark has written for major tech publications like DigitalTrends and Newegg, to name a couple. He aims to keep readers informed on the latest trends and breakthroughs in technology and cryptocurrency through his concise and engaging articles.

Most Popular News

1 Comcast Enters the Streaming Industry with the Xumo Stream Box
2 Microsoft Launches Copilot Chat App For Android Users For a Seamless Experience
3 Apple Watch Sales Stopped in the U.S. Amidst Patent Dispute
4 Women Entrepreneurs Statistics 2023: The Rise of Sheconomy
5 55+ DocuSign Statistics Showing Its Vital Role in Modern Business

Latest News

Comcast
Streaming News & Events

Comcast Enters the Streaming Industry with the Xumo Stream Box

Mark Cop
Microsoft Launched Copilot Chat App For Android
News

Microsoft Launches Copilot Chat App For Android Users For a Seamless Experience

Krishi Chowdhary

In a move from Microsoft that promises a better experience for users, the tech giant has launched a dedicated Copilot app for Android. This marks the beginning of a new...

Apple Watch Sales Stopped in the U.S. Amidst Patent Dispute
News

Apple Watch Sales Stopped in the U.S. Amidst Patent Dispute

Krishi Chowdhary

In a significant blow to its market dominance in smartwatches, Apple has ceased selling its latest models, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United...

Women Entrepreneurs Statistics
Statistics

Women Entrepreneurs Statistics 2023: The Rise of Sheconomy

Jeff Beckman
Key DocuSign Statistics and Facts
Statistics

55+ DocuSign Statistics Showing Its Vital Role in Modern Business

Susan Laborde
Key Singtel Facts and Statistics
Statistics

65+ Inspiring Singtel Statistics and Facts in 2023

Jeff Beckman
Google Makes Browsing More Seamless With Better Safety Check
News

Google Chrome Promises Seamless Browsing Experience With Better Safety Check

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.