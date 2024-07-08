Where to Live Stream Semi-Finals in Copa America 2024

Where to Stream the Semi-Finals at Copa America 2024 Live

Copa America 2024 is airing worldwide. In most regions, you need a subscription to watch the games, but fans in some countries can access the semi-finals for free.

Below are some services that’ll broadcast the matches in different regions.

Streaming Service Price Per Month 🇺🇸 Sling TV $22.5 🇺🇸 FuboTV $79.99, with 7-day free trial 🇺🇸 Hulu+Live TV $76.99, with 3-day free trial 🇬🇧 Premier Sports Player

$13.9 🇬🇧 Premier Sports Player

$13.9 🇮🇹 Sportitalia Free 🇲🇽 TV Azteca Sports Free 🇨🇱 13Go Free 🇨🇦 TSN $14.6 🇳🇴 Viaplay $19

These streaming services are only available in the respective countries, as they must abide by licensing agreements. However, you can still access any of them from anywhere with a VPN.

Live Stream Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals on Sling TV / Fubo TV

U.S. soccer fans can watch the 2024 Copa America semi-finals through Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The channel will air the two games plus the third-place play-off match and stream the final.

You can access FS1 online through cable TV alternatives such as Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV is the cheapest option for watching the games. It has two packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue. The latter offers FS1, FS2, and Fox, in addition to 40+ other channels. It costs $45/month, but the streaming service currently has a 50% discount on the first month.



FuboTV is more expensive at $79.99 for the base plan but gives access to 120+ channels. As the name suggests, the streaming service is sports-oriented. You can use it to watch NASCAR, NHL, MLS, tennis, golf, MMA, boxing, college sports, and more.

However, you should know that these streaming services are only available in the US. You need to use a VPN if you’d like to access any of them outside the country.

Live Stream Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals on Sportitalia

Sportitalia is a free-to-air broadcaster from Italy, and it holds the rights to all Copa America 2024 matches in the country. The broadcaster also has a streaming platform that doesn’t require registration to start streaming.



Italian fans can use the site or app to watch the quarterfinals for free. If you’re traveling or away from the country, you can connect to a server in the country using a VPN.

Live Stream Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals on TV Azteca

TV Azteca holds the Copa America rights in Mexico. The channel is free to air and also has a streaming service that doesn’t require registration. You can use it to watch any of the remaining Copa America games.

However, if you are outside Mexico, you’ll need to use a VPN to bypass its geo-restrictions.

Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals: Full Round Details

The four remaining teams now have two matches to go in the competition. The winners of the two semi-finals will proceed to the final, while the losers will face off for the third-place medal.

Uruguay will be buoyed by their impressive victory over Brazil in the previous game, but they take on an in-form Columbia side that thrashed Panama 5-0 in the Quarterfinals.

On the other side of the draw, we see Lionel Messi’s Argentina take on surprise package Canada, managed by the former US Coach, Jesse Marsch. Both games are hard to call, and each team stands a great chance of getting to the final and lifting the converted Copa America trophy.

Here’s the semi-final schedule:

Semi-Finals Match Where When (EDT) Argentina vs Canada East Rutherford July 9 – 8 p.m. Uraguay vs Columbia Charlotte July 10 – 8 p.m.

These will be followed by the third-place play-off on July 13.

Third-Place Play-Off Match Where When (EDT) TBD vs TBD Charlotte July 13 – 8 p.m.

The final will then take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Final Match Where When (EDT) Argentina or Canada vs Uraguay or Columbia Miami July 14 – 8 p.m.

How to Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals Anywhere

Copa America has exclusive distribution rights with networks in different regions. However, each of these broadcasters is required to enforce geo-restrictions to ensure that only users from that region access the broadcast.

This can be quite an inconvenience to users in several countries. For example, New Zealand fans don’t have local access to the matches as no broadcaster purchased the rights.

In other countries, such as the US, watching the competition is expensive, as you need a subscription to a streaming service like Sling TV or Fubo TV. If you have a subscription but have traveled outside the country, the service will also block your connection.

Fortunately, a VPN can help with all these issues. These tools help streaming fans bypass online restrictions by connecting to a server in a different region. The server will then give you a corresponding IP address.

For example, if you’re in the US, you can connect to a server in Italy and access Sportitalia for free.

However, it’s important to note that some streaming services also block VPN access.

Best VPNs to Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals From Anywhere

The best VPNs for streaming often refresh their IP address to avoid VPN blocks. Some even offer dedicated servers to help users avoid trial and error.

We have drafted a shortlist of the best VPNs for watching the Copa America 2024 semi-finals. The list is based on unblocking capabilities and other factors such as privacy, security, and features offered.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Money-Back Guarantee Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark $2.19/month ❌ 30-day guarantee Sling TV, FuboTV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, etc. 3,200+ in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN $3.39/month ❌ 30-day guarantee Sling TV, FuboTV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, etc. 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month ❌ 30-day guarantee Sling TV, FuboTV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, etc. 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial 31-day guarantee Sling TV, FuboTV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, etc. 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review

Editor’s Choice

Surfshark stands out as the best VPN for watching the 2024 Copa America semi-finals. This is due to the VPN’s streaming capabilities and huge fleet of 3,200+ servers.

These are spread over 100+ countries, so you can use the VPN to connect to any region.

The large number of servers coupled with the use of the WireGuard protocol also ensures that you can stream in 4k with buffering.

Surfshark VPN supports a wide range of devices, including TV options such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Nvidia Shield, and Chromecast with Google TV. The VPN allows unlimited simultaneous connections and offers 24/7 live chat support.

Final thoughts

In the 2024 Copa America semi-finals, there is everything to play for. Whoever comes out on top will guarantee a spot in the final and a chance at glory. The losers of both semi-final matches will also get a chance to compete for silverware, with those teams entering the third-place playoff.

If you’d like to watch the matches, you can access them through your preferred Copa America streaming service. If you’ve traveled or simply want a cheaper option, get a VPN. You can use it to connect to a server in Italy and watch the games for free through Sportitalia.

FAQs

How can I watch Copa America 2024 in the USA? You can watch Copa America 2024 in the USA through FS 1, FS2, and FOX. These channels are available through streaming services such as Sling TV and Fubo TV. However, you can also use a VPN to access free streaming options such as Sportitalia and TV Azteca Sports. How to watch the Semi-Finals Copa America 2024 for free? You can watch the Semi-Finals Copa America 2024 for free through Sportitalia or TV Azteca Sports. These two are only available in Italy and Mexico, respectively, but you can access them from anywhere with a VPN. When are the Semi-Finals Copa America 2024 matches being played? The semi-finals of Copa America 2024 are being played on July 9 and 10. Where are Semi-Final Copa America matches taking place? The semi-finals of Copa America 2024 will take place at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Who has TV rights for Copa America 2024? The Fox network has TV rights for Copa America 2024 in the US. The rights for other regions are held by different regional networks. However, you can access any of them, including the free options, with a VPN.

WireGuard Protocol (wireguard.com)