Where to Watch The Final of Copa America 2024

Where to Stream the Final of Copa America 2024 Live

Copa America is held by South America’s football ruling body, CONMEBOL, every four years. Founded in 1916, it’s the world’s oldest continental soccer competition, bringing together national teams from South and North America.

Millions of fans are waiting eagerly to watch the tournament live, especially the final, which could see Messi returning to the top of his game after a thigh/groin injury. Here are the top streaming services where the Copa America final (and other fixtures) will air in 2024:

Streaming service Price per month TV Azteca Sports 🇲🇽 Free FuboTV 🇺🇲 7-day free trial; then $74.99 YouTube TV 🇺🇲 7-day free trial; then $72.99 DirecTV Sports 🇺🇲 5-day free trial; then $69.99 Premier Sports 🇬🇧 £9.99 or $12.74 (introductory price) Hulu + Live TV 🇺🇲 3-day free trial; then $76.99 Sling TV Blue 🇺🇲 7-day free trial; then $50

To help you decide where to watch the Copa America final, we tested the best streaming services where the match is airing. Here are the highlights from our review:

Watch the 2024 Copa America Final on TV Azteca

TV Azteca Sports is Mexico’s premier online destination for all things soccer, and luckily, they’ll be showing the final for free. You’ll need a Mexico location to access the service or use a VPN if you’re abroad or traveling.

The website is simple and well-designed; you’ll have no trouble navigating the match schedules, live video, replays, commentary pieces, and podcasts. You could also download the TV Azteca Deportes app on your Android and iOS phone or tablet.

Bear in mind that all text content (including navigation and match titles) is in Spanish, which we were able to instantly translate on Google. Further, since Azteca lets viewers watch the Copa America tournament for free, it is supported by ads.

Watch the 2024 Copa America Final on FuboTV

FuboTV is the official partner of many international sporting events, including the Euro 2024 tournament and Copa America. It streams content from popular TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, NBA TV, and many more, making it a good investment for sports fans.

The website is clean and compact despite FuboTV’s massive content library. You can quickly tune into the live match without fumbling around with navigation; the snappy and responsive interface also helps. In addition to the website, you can install FuboTV on your phone, tablet, or smart television.

FuboTV also lets you record up to 500 hours of content, which is useful if you can’t catch the Copa America final live. For example, the match airs at 5:30 am in India; viewers could use a VPN to subscribe to FuboTV and record the match to view later.

Watch the 2024 Copa America Final on YouTube TV

YouTube TV gives you access to 100+ channels, including Fox Sports 1, where you can watch the Copa America final game. Its 5.1 surround sound capabilities make it ideal for watching live sports, and it provides unlimited recordings if you want to relive the top moments later.

YouTube TV follows the same design principles as YouTube’s primary video-sharing platform, which makes it easy to get started. When you’re watching the match, the app’s interactive filters allow you to keep up with live scores, commentary, and stats.

The app supports six devices and three simultaneous streams in one account, allowing you to watch the match even if a family member is watching something else. Furthermore, YouTube TV works on nearly every imaginable environment – from smart TVs to TiVo and even PlayStation – so you can catch the final from any device.

Copa America Final: Full Event Details

With only a few days to go until the Copa America final, Argentina, Columbia, Canada, and Uruguay fare the teams left battling it out.

Uruguay overcame the might of Brazil in the Quarter-Finals and will be buoyed by such an impressive performance. However, Lionel Messi’s Argentina will also be dreaming of another title, and the current World Cup holders are the favorites on paper.

The other sides, Columbia and Jesse Marsch’s Canada will also have their sights set on the cup, and neither of them should be ruled out. Columbia won the title back in 2001 but overpowered Panama 5-0 in the last round, so they come into this in excellent form.

When will the Copa America Final be Held?What is the Location of the Copa America Final?Where Should You Watch the Copa America Final?How to Watch the Final of Copa America 2024 for Free?Who will Play the Final Match According to the Copa America Schedule?Who Will Win the Copa America Final? The final will be held on July 14, 2024 (the second Sunday of July) at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT. You can live stream the match using one of the streaming services we listed. Viewers in India can tune in on the following Monday at 5:30 a.m. In the UK, it airs at 12 a.m. on July 15. The Copa America final will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, which can hold 75,000 fans. It is widely known as one of the best stadiums in the country, home to the Miami Dolphins and the site of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami. The US was chosen as the host nation after Ecuador (originally expected to be the host according to the rotation order) declined. You can watch the Copa America final live on television or on your preferred streaming app. Popular TV channels airing the match include Fox Sports (US), Premier Sports (UK), Movistar Plus (Spain), Optus Sport (Australia), and CJ ENM (South Korea). If you’re one of the 1.6 billion cord-cutters worldwide, then you can live stream the match on Azteca Sports (Mexico), FuboTV (US), YouTube TV (US), TUDN (US), Premier Sports (UK), Hulu + Live TV (US), or. Sling Blue (US). A VPN can remove these geo-blocking restrictions and help you watch the match from anywhere. You can watch the match for free by tuning into TV Azteca Sports in Mexico (use a VPN if you’re abroad or traveling). Some streaming apps, like Hulu and FuboTV, also offer a free trial, during which you can watch the Copa America final for free. The Copa America tournament schedule comprises 16 teams divided into groups of four. The top two teams from each group after the group stage matches advance to the Copa America quarterfinals, to be held on July 5, 6, and 7. The winners of the four quarterfinal matches face off in the semis on July 10 and 11, culminating in the final showdown on July 15. While this year’s Copa America final looks like it could be anybody’s game, the Albiceleste (Argentina) has a high chance of winning. They have maintained clean sheets this tournament (meaning no team has scored against them), and Lautaro Martinez has scored four times in three matches. However, the reigning champions will also need to contend with Messi’s injury, for which he had to rest for over a week. To find out who wins, you’ll need to live-stream the Copa America final.

How to Watch Copa America 2024 Finals Anywhere

To watch the Copa America 2024 Finals from anywhere, tune into a channel or streaming app airing the match. If you’re traveling or the match isn’t available in your region, use a VPN to switch to a compatible location.

This year, the Copa America is being aired in only 33 countries worldwide. As a result, TV networks in many regions haven’t managed to procure deals to broadcast the Copa America final. For example, the match won’t be airing in India or South Africa due to the absence of these deals.

To watch the finals from any location, you can use a virtual private network (VPN), which will route your internet traffic through servers in your selected location. The streaming app will treat your request as if it originated from the remote server, unlocking the content.

Here is the full list of countries (in alphabetical order) where the Copa America final will officially air. If you’re watching the match from anywhere else, you’ll need to use a VPN:

Argentina Australia Bolivia Brazil Canada Costa Rica Denmark Estonia Fiji Finland Honduras Iceland Indonesia Ireland Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Mexico New Zealand Norway Pacific Islands Papua New Guinea Panama Paraguay Poland Romania South Korea Spain Sweden United Kingdom United States Venezuela

Even if the Copa America final is airing in your country, a VPN allows you to switch to a region where it’ll be streaming for free or at a lower cost. This can save you the expense of subscribing to an expensive new app only to watch one game.

Best VPNs to Watch 2024 Copa America Final From Anywhere

There are several VPN solutions to choose from in 2024, but not all of them are trustworthy; some are not suitable for live-streaming sports. That’s why we’ve tested the best VPN solutions to provide you with a comparative analysis ahead of the Copa America final so you can make an informed decision.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark $2.19/month 7-day free trial Azteca Sports, FuboTV, YouTube TV and others 3200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN $3.69/month 7-day free trial Azteca Sports, FuboTV, YouTube TV and others 6,000+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month 7-day free trial Azteca Sports, FuboTV, YouTube TV and others 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day trial for $0.99 Azteca Sports, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and others 6,500+ servers in 71+ countries PureVPN Review

Pick a VPN with a zero-log policy to keep your private data and internet records safe. Ensure that the VPN provider has servers in one of the 33 countries where the Copa America final will air. Ideally, you should be able to install the VPN on smart TVs for a big-screen viewing experience.

Editor’s choice: Surfshark heads our list of the best VPNs owing to its stellar speeds. All VPNs slow down your internet connection slightly, but the difference is minimal in the case of Surfshark. In our tests, 308.41 Mbps download speed came down to 260.79 Mbps, which is more than enough for watching the match in 4K. Thanks to split tunneling, you can route only your Copa America streaming service through the VPN and use regular internet for everything else, enabling better streaming performance. Also, Surfshark is among the few VPNs to offer unlimited simultaneous connections. This means that even if you have an active VPN connection on your home PC and work laptop, you’ll still be able to catch the game on the go from your mobile phone—no restrictions. Visit Surfshark VPN Today

Final Thoughts

The Copa America final will air both on TV and streaming apps, but it’ll be officially available only in 33 countries. Using a VPN, you can access your preferred streaming service and live-stream the match.

Currently, Argentina and Brazil are the top contenders to win. As the 2021 Copa America champion, Argentina is likely to benefit from Messi’s return to the field. Thanks to Vinícius Junior’s winning streak, Brazil also stands a very good chance.

The final is scheduled for July 14 in Miami, Florida and we’ll be watching with bated breath. If the match isn’t available in your region, use a reliable VPN to switch to a different server location where you can livestream the Copa America 2024 final on your preferred app.

FAQs