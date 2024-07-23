Where to Watch the Olympics 2024: Full Schedule Included

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is almost upon us. This historic event will bring the world’s best athletes to France for an unforgettable 16 days of competition. This historic event only happens every four years, meaning sports fans around the globe must be wondering where to watch the Olympics in 2024.
With 329 medals up for grabs and a dazzling opening ceremony set to take place on the River Seine on Friday, July 26, excitement is already building.
The action actually kicks off two days earlier with the football and rugby sevens group stages, setting the stage for an action-packed Olympics.
In this comprehensive guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know to fully enjoy the Paris Olympics.
We’ll provide a full event schedule, highlight the best streaming services, and explain how you can use a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions–we’ve got you covered.
Whether you’re looking to watch live or catch up on your favorite sports, this article will ensure you don’t miss a moment of the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics.
Where to Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics
Due to complex and often tedious licensing restrictions surrounding international events like the Olympics, coverage varies significantly from country to country. Some streaming platforms offer comprehensive coverage, while others might not have the rights at all.
But don’t worry; we’ve created a handy table to help you navigate where you can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics and the cost of each streaming service:
Streaming Service Price Per Month 🇬🇧 BBC iPlayer Free with UK Postcode 🇬🇧 Discovery+ £3.99 (special Olympics offer) 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇵🇱🇮🇹🇳🇱🇸🇪 Eurosport (54 countries in total) Free with cable TV 🇺🇸 NBC Free with cable TV 🇺🇸 Peacock $7.99/month 🇺🇸 Hulu + Live TV $76.99 🇺🇸 Fubo TV $79.99 🇺🇸 DirecTV $69.99 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇻🇮 Sling TV $22.50 (half off your first month) 🇺🇸 YouTube TV $64.99/mo
Watch Olympics 2024 on BBC iPlayer
BBC iPlayer is an excellent choice for streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics. It offers comprehensive coverage and high-quality streams. The platform is free to use with a UK postcode, provided you’ve paid for your TV license.
The opening ceremony, hosted by Clare Balding, will air on Friday, July 26 at 5:45 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. This unique ceremony will take place along Paris’s main artery, the Seine, setting the stage for 16 days of incredible sporting action.
BBC iPlayer will provide live TV coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, alongside a nightly highlights program that recaps all the best moments.
In addition to network TV coverage, BBC iPlayer offers “Olympics Extra,” a fully scheduled live stream that follows the biggest moments across all 32 events. This feature allows audiences to soak up the action without missing a beat, making BBC iPlayer a top choice for Olympics enthusiasts.
For viewers outside the UK, accessing BBC iPlayer is still possible. A VPN can connect you to a UK server and unlock the platform. You will need a valid UK postcode, which you can easily obtain from websites like Doogal Postcode Generator or Random UK Postcode.
Watch Olympics 2024 on Peacock
Peacock is a fantastic option for streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics, offering extensive coverage and exclusive features designed to enhance your viewing experience.
Peacock offers a monthly subscription for $7.99 or an annual subscription for $79.99. The platform will stream the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, and provide access to every Olympic event, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the action.
Peacock’s “Primetime in Paris” segment, hosted by Mike Tirico, brings you closer to the Olympics every night with coverage from Paris’s famed Trocadero. With the iconic Eiffel Tower and River Seine as the backdrop, NBCU’s Olympic primetime coverage promises to be a visual treat.
For those looking to catch the most exciting moments, the “Gold Zone” presents the best and most compelling moments from up to 40 simultaneous events, live from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET each day from July 27 to August 10.
One of the unique features of Peacock is the “Watch With Alex Cooper” segment, where you can watch live events alongside Alex Cooper and her special guests. This feature offers a seamless picture-in-picture view, allowing you to hear their unique insights and real-time responses to fan questions.
Peacock also introduces innovative features like “Discovery Multiview,” which allows you to watch multiple events simultaneously. This curated viewing experience lets you watch up to four events at once or focus on a single event in full-screen mode.
Watch Olympics 2024 on Hulu + Live TV
For viewers in the United States, Hulu + Live TV is an excellent option for catching the 2024 Paris Olympics. Priced at $76.99 per month with ads and $89.99 without ads, it offers a comprehensive package that includes NBCUniversal’s live and on-demand coverage of the Olympics.
Hulu offers a 3-day free trial which you could time with the days of your choosing between July 26 to August 11 to catch the events you’re most interested in.
Hulu + Live TV provides a seamless viewing experience with high-definition streaming and an intuitive interface. This platform also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, offering additional content and coverage of various sports events. With the ability to stream on smart TVs, mobile devices, or computers, Hulu ensures you can watch the Olympics no matter where you are.
One of the standout features of Hulu + Live TV is its Unlimited DVR, allowing you to record your favorite Olympic events and watch them at your convenience.
For those traveling or residing outside the US, Hulu + Live TV can still be accessed by using a VPN. By connecting to a US server, you can bypass regional restrictions and stream the Olympics live.
Paris Olympics: Full Event Schedule
The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature an impressive array of sports, with competitions spanning 16 days from July 26 to August 11. With 329 medals up for grabs across 32 sports, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Below, you’ll find the full event schedule, organized by date, sport, and event. All times are listed in CEST.
How to Watch Olympics 2024 From AnywhereDue to TV licensing restrictions and copyright laws that limit availability to specific channels and countries, watching the Olympics in 2024 may be a challenge.
Your location will determine which streaming platforms you can access and how much you need to pay to watch the Olympics. Licensing rights for the Olympics are purchased for specific regions, companies strike exclusive deals, and geographical restrictions are implemented.
The Olympics are free to watch across the BBC and NBC channels, making them our top picks. However, BBC streaming is only available in the UK and NBC, with cable TV in the US. In other countries, availability and cost can vary significantly. In the U.S., we recommend Peacock for its extensive schedule and access to NBC.
Fortunately, you can overcome these challenges and watch the Olympics 2024 from anywhere using a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to connect to a server in a different country, hiding your actual location and virtually placing you in the chosen server’s country.
This lets you bypass geo-restrictions and access the Olympics stream as if you were in the UK. For example, if you’re in the US but want to access the BBC’s free coverage, a VPN, along with a UK postcode, can make this possible.
Top VPNs to Stream Olympics 2024 From Anywhere
A VPN is essential for being able to live stream the Olympics 2024 from anywhere in the world.
To help you, we’ve put together this comparison table of the top VPNs for streaming for the Paris Olympic games.
VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark $2.19/month ❌ BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review NordVPN $3.39/month ❌ BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month ❌ BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review
⭐ Editors’ Choice
Surfshark is an award-winning VPN service with a comprehensive server network of over 3,200 servers in 100 countries. It’s well-regarded in the industry for its exceptional streaming capabilities.
With its fast and reliable connections, you can be assured of having a lag-free live-streaming experience of the Olympics 2024. Pricing starts as low as $2.19/month, accompanied by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Surfshark also offers robust security and privacy features, such as CleanWeb and its innovative Nexus. These features provide users with a secure streaming experience free of ads, malware, and cookie pop-ups.
If you want a more detailed comparison of all the market’s top VPNs, check out our comprehensive guide on the best VPN services in 2024.
Final Thoughts
The Olympics 2024 is a global spectacle that brings together the best athletes from around the world, competing in a wide array of sports. Whether you are a fan of athletics, gymnastics, swimming, or any other Olympic event, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action.
In this guide, we’ve explained how to watch the Olympics from anywhere. The BBC offers free and comprehensive coverage for viewers in the UK and NBC in the US.
However, due to licensing restrictions, this coverage isn’t available outside of these respective countries, and many countries have their own exclusive deals that might require expensive subscriptions.
By using a VPN, you can bypass these geo-restrictions and access the BBC’s free coverage or find more affordable streaming options in the US. After testing the VPN services mentioned for reliability and secure connections, we recommend using Surfshark.
FAQ
How can I watch the Olympics 2024 in the USA?
Can I watch the Paris Olympics for free?
How long does the Olympics 2024 last?
Who has TV rights for the 2024 Olympics?
