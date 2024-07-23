Countries
Where to Watch the Olympics 2024: Full Schedule Included
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch the Olympics 2024: Full Schedule Included

Aidan Weeks
Updated:
​​The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is almost upon us. This historic event will bring the world’s best athletes to France for an unforgettable 16 days of competition. This historic event only happens every four years, meaning sports fans around the globe must be wondering where to watch the Olympics in 2024.

With 329 medals up for grabs and a dazzling opening ceremony set to take place on the River Seine on Friday, July 26, excitement is already building.

The action actually kicks off two days earlier with the football and rugby sevens group stages, setting the stage for an action-packed Olympics.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know to fully enjoy the Paris Olympics.

We’ll provide a full event schedule, highlight the best streaming services, and explain how you can use a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions–we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re looking to watch live or catch up on your favorite sports, this article will ensure you don’t miss a moment of the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics.

Where to Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics

Due to complex and often tedious licensing restrictions surrounding international events like the Olympics, coverage varies significantly from country to country. Some streaming platforms offer comprehensive coverage, while others might not have the rights at all.

But don’t worry; we’ve created a handy table to help you navigate where you can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics and the cost of each streaming service:

Streaming Service Price Per Month
🇬🇧 BBC iPlayer Free with UK Postcode
🇬🇧 Discovery+ £3.99 (special Olympics offer)
🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇵🇱🇮🇹🇳🇱🇸🇪 Eurosport (54 countries in total) Free with cable TV
🇺🇸 NBC Free with cable TV
🇺🇸 Peacock $7.99/month
🇺🇸 Hulu + Live TV $76.99
🇺🇸 Fubo TV $79.99
🇺🇸 DirecTV $69.99
 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇻🇮 Sling TV $22.50 (half off your first month)
🇺🇸 YouTube TV $64.99/mo

Watch Olympics 2024 on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is an excellent choice for streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics. It offers comprehensive coverage and high-quality streams. The platform is free to use with a UK postcode, provided you’ve paid for your TV license.

The opening ceremony, hosted by Clare Balding, will air on Friday, July 26 at 5:45 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. This unique ceremony will take place along Paris’s main artery, the Seine, setting the stage for 16 days of incredible sporting action.

BBC iPlayer Olympics

BBC iPlayer will provide live TV coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, alongside a nightly highlights program that recaps all the best moments.

In addition to network TV coverage, BBC iPlayer offers “Olympics Extra,” a fully scheduled live stream that follows the biggest moments across all 32 events. This feature allows audiences to soak up the action without missing a beat, making BBC iPlayer a top choice for Olympics enthusiasts.

For viewers outside the UK, accessing BBC iPlayer is still possible. A VPN can connect you to a UK server and unlock the platform. You will need a valid UK postcode, which you can easily obtain from websites like Doogal Postcode Generator or Random UK Postcode.

Watch Olympics 2024 on Peacock

Peacock is a fantastic option for streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics, offering extensive coverage and exclusive features designed to enhance your viewing experience.

Peacock offers a monthly subscription for $7.99 or an annual subscription for $79.99. The platform will stream the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, and provide access to every Olympic event, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the action.

Peacock Olympics Interface

Peacock’s “Primetime in Paris” segment, hosted by Mike Tirico, brings you closer to the Olympics every night with coverage from Paris’s famed Trocadero. With the iconic Eiffel Tower and River Seine as the backdrop, NBCU’s Olympic primetime coverage promises to be a visual treat.

For those looking to catch the most exciting moments, the “Gold Zone” presents the best and most compelling moments from up to 40 simultaneous events, live from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET each day from July 27 to August 10.

One of the unique features of Peacock is the “Watch With Alex Cooper” segment, where you can watch live events alongside Alex Cooper and her special guests. This feature offers a seamless picture-in-picture view, allowing you to hear their unique insights and real-time responses to fan questions.

Peacock also introduces innovative features like “Discovery Multiview,” which allows you to watch multiple events simultaneously. This curated viewing experience lets you watch up to four events at once or focus on a single event in full-screen mode.

Sign Up to Peacock

Watch Olympics 2024 on Hulu + Live TV

For viewers in the United States, Hulu + Live TV is an excellent option for catching the 2024 Paris Olympics. Priced at $76.99 per month with ads and $89.99 without ads, it offers a comprehensive package that includes NBCUniversal’s live and on-demand coverage of the Olympics.

Hulu offers a 3-day free trial which you could time with the days of your choosing between July 26 to August 11 to catch the events you’re most interested in.

Hulu Sports Interface

Hulu + Live TV provides a seamless viewing experience with high-definition streaming and an intuitive interface. This platform also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, offering additional content and coverage of various sports events. With the ability to stream on smart TVs, mobile devices, or computers, Hulu ensures you can watch the Olympics no matter where you are.

One of the standout features of Hulu + Live TV is its Unlimited DVR, allowing you to record your favorite Olympic events and watch them at your convenience.

For those traveling or residing outside the US, Hulu + Live TV can still be accessed by using a VPN. By connecting to a US server, you can bypass regional restrictions and stream the Olympics live.

Sign Up to Hulu

Paris Olympics: Full Event Schedule

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature an impressive array of sports, with competitions spanning 16 days from July 26 to August 11. With 329 medals up for grabs across 32 sports, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Below, you’ll find the full event schedule, organized by date, sport, and event. All times are listed in CEST.

July 24-July 26

⚽ Football

  • Men’s group stage: 15:00-23:00, July 24

🏉 Rugby Sevens

  • Men’s pool rounds: 15.30-22:00, July 24

🏹 Archery

  • Women’s individual ranking round: 09:30-12:00, July 25
  • Men’s individual ranking round: 14:15-16:15, July 25

⚽ Football

  • Women’s group stage: 17:00-23:00, July 25

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30, July 25

🏉 Rugby Sevens

  • Men’s pool rounds: 14:00-17:00, July 25
  • Men’s placement matches for quarter-finals: 20:00-23:00, July 25

🎆 Opening Ceremony

  • 19:30, July 26
July 27

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s qualification: 11:00-13:30, 15:30-18:00, 20:00-22:30

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s prelims: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s or women’s prelims: 14:00-16:00, 18:00-20:00, 22:00–00:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg (round of 16 or 32): 15:30-17:55, 20:00-22:55

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Men’s C1 and women’s K1 (heats): 14:00-18:10

🚴 Cycling (Road)

  • Men’s and women’s individual time trial: 14:30-18:30

🏊 Diving

  • Women’s 3m synchro (final): 11:00-12:00

🏇 Equestrian

  • Eventing dressage (team and individual day 1): 09:30-18:30

🤺 Fencing

  • Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals): 10:00-16:40
  • Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre (semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:00-22:50

⚽ Football

  • Men’s group stage: 15:00-23:00

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Men’s pool stages: 10:00-15:00, 10:30-15:30
  • Men’s and women’s pool stages: 17:00-22:00, 17:30-22:30

🥋 Judo

  • Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00
  • Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♂️ Rowing

  • Men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls (heats): 09:00-13:10

🏉 Rugby Sevens

  • Men’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match: 14:30-20:45

🔫 Shooting

  • Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle (qualification): 09:00-13:45
  • Mixed team 10m air rifle (final): 10:30-11:50

🛹 Skateboarding

  • Men’s street prelims: 12:00-15:30
  • Men’s street (final): 17:00-19:00

🏄‍♀️ Surfing

  • Men’s and women’s round 1: 19:00-04:30

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Women’s 100m butterfly (semi-finals); men’s and women’s 400m freestyle (finals); men’s 100m breaststroke (semi-finals); women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (finals): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles (prelims); mixed doubles (round of 16): 15:00-18:00
  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 20:00-23:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30
July 28

🏹 Archery

  • Women’s team (eliminations): 09:30-11:05
  • Women’s team (medal matches): 14:15-17:55

🤸Artistic Gymnastics

  • Women’s qualification: 09:30-13:20, 14:50-16:30, 18:00-19:40, 21:10-22:50

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg (round of 32 or 16): 11:00-13:10
  • Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg (round of 32 or 16): 20:00-22:10

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Women’s K1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:50

🚵 Cycling (Mountain Bike)

  • Women’s cross-country: 14:00-16:30

🏇 Equestrian

  • Eventing cross-country (team and individual day 1): 10:30-15:00

🤺 Fencing

  • Men’s epee and women’s foil (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals): 09:30-15:50
  • Men’s epee and women’s foil (semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:00-23:10

⚽ Football

  • Women’s group stage: 17:00-23:00

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Women’s pool stage: 10:00-15:00, 10:30-15:30
  • Men’s pool stages: 17:00-22:00, 19:45-22:30

🥋 Judo

  • Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00
  • Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♀️ Rowing

  • Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls (repechage); women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four (heats): 09:00-13:10

🏉 Rugby Sevens

  • Women’s pool rounds: 15:30-22:00

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle (qualification): 09:15-12:30
  • Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol (finals): 09:30-13:05

🛹 Skateboarding

  • Women’s street prelims: 12:00-15:30
  • Women’s street (final): 17:00-19:00

🏄 Surfing

  • Men’s and women’s (round 2): 19:00-04:30

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Men’s 400m individual medley (final); women’s 100m butterfly (final); men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke (semi-finals); men’s 100m breaststroke (final); women’s 200m freestyle (semi-finals): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 10:00-14:00
  • Mixed doubles (quarter-finals): 16:00-18:00
  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 20:00-23:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles and doubles (round 1): 12:00-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30
  • Men’s prelims: 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • ​​Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30
July 29

🏹 Archery

  • Men’s team (eliminations): 09:30-11:05
  • Men’s team (medal matches): 14:15-17:55

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s team (final): 17:30-20:30

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s, women’s, and mixed singles and doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 19:30-23:00

🏀 Basketball

  • Women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg (round of 32 or round of 16): 11:00-13:10, 15:30-17:40, 20:00-22:10

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Men’s C1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:30

🚵 Cycling (Mountain Bike)

  • Men’s cross-country (final): 14:00-16:30

🏊 Diving

  • Men’s synchro 10m platform (final): 11:00-12:00

🏇 Equestrian

  • Eventing jumping (team and individual finals): 11:00-16:30

🤺 Fencing

  • Men’s foil and women’s sabre (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals): 09:30-16:50
  • Men’s foil and women’s sabre (semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:00-23:10

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Men’s pool stage: 10:00-15:00
  • Women’s pool stage: 10:30-15:30, 17:00-22:00, 17:30-22:30

🥋 Judo

  • Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00
  • Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♂️ Rowing

  • Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls (semi-finals E/F); men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls (repechage); men’s eight, women’s eight (heats): 09:30-13:00

🏉 Rugby Sevens

  • Women’s pool rounds: 14:00-17:00
  • Women’s placement matches (quarter-finals): 20:00-23:00

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Mixed team 10m air pistol (qualification); Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle (finals): 09:15-13:05
  • Men’s trap (qualification day 1): 09:00-16:00

🏄‍♀️ Surfing

  • Men’s and women’s round 3: 19:00-04:30

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Women’s 400m individual medley (final); men’s 200m free (final); women’s 100m back (semi-finals); men’s 100m back (final); women’s 100m breast (final); women’s 200m free (final): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 10:00-14:00
  • Mixed doubles (semi-finals): 16:00-18:00
  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 2): 20:00-23:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30
July 30

🏹 Archery

  • Men’s and women’s individual eliminations: 12:00-15:55, 17:45-20:25

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Women’s team final: 18:15-20:30

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s and women’s singles and doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏀 Basketball 3×3

  • Men’s and women’s pool round: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg (round of 32 or round of 16): 11:00-13:40, 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:40

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Men’s K1 and women’s C1 (heats): 15:00-19:10

🚴 Cycling (BMX Freestyle)

  • Men’s and women’s seeding round: 13:25-16:30

🏇 Equestrian

  • Dressage Grand Prix qualifier: 11:00-16:30

🤺 Fencing

  • Women’s épée team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 12:00-17:30
  • Women’s épée team (bronze and gold medal bouts): 19:30-21:40

⚽ Football

  • Men’s group stage: 15:00-23:00

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Men’s pool stage: 10:00-15:00, 12:45-15:30, 17:00-22:00

🥋 Judo

  • Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg (elimination round): 10:00-14:00
  • Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♂️ Rowing

  • Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls (quarter-finals); women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls (semi-finals); women’s four, men’s four (repechage): 09:30-11:50

🏉 Rugby Sevens

  • Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches: 14:30-20:45

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Mixed team 10m air pistol (finals): 09:30-10:50
  • Women’s trap (qualification day 1); Men’s trap (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:00-17:05

🏄‍♀️ Surfing

  • Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals: 19:00-04:50

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly (semi-finals); women’s 100m back (final); men’s 800m free (final); women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast (semi-finals); men’s 4x200m free relay (final): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 2): 10:00-12:00
  • Mixed doubles (bronze medal match, gold medal match): 13:30-16:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00

🏊🚴🏃Triathlon

  • Men’s individual (final): 08:00-10:30

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30
July 31

🏹 Archery

  • Men’s and women’s individual (eliminations): 12:00-15:55, 17:45-20:25

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s individual all-around (final): 17:30-20:15

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s and women’s singles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00
  • Mixed doubles (quarter-finals): 19:30-23:00

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s and women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏀 Basketball 3×3

  • Men’s and women’s pool round: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-00:00

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 60kg (quarter-finals), women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg (round of 32 or round of 16): 11:00-13:25, 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:25

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Women’s C1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:30

🚴 Cycling (BMX Freestyle)

  • Men’s and women’s finals: 13:10-16:30

🏊 Diving

  • Women’s synchro 10m platform (final): 11:00-12:00

🏇 Equestrian

  • Dressage Grand Prix qualifier: 10:00-15:30

🤺 Fencing

  • Men’s sabre team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 12:00-17:30
  • Men’s sabre team (bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:30-21:40

⚽ Football

  • Women’s group stage: 17:00-23:00

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Women’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30
  • Men’s and women’s pool stage: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30

🥋 Judo

  • Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00
  • Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♂️ Rowing

  • Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (final C); men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls (semi-finals C/D); men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (semi-finals); men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls (final B and medal final): 09:30-13:10

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (qualification): 09:00-10:30
  • Women’s trap (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:00-17:05

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Women’s 100m free (final); men’s 200m fly (final); women’s 200m fly (semi-finals); women’s 1500m free (finals); men’s 200m back (semi-finals), women’s 200m breast (semi-finals); men’s 200m breast (final); men’s 100m free (final): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 2): 10:00-13:00
  • Men’s and women’s singles (round 3): 14:00-17:00, 20:00-23:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00

🏊🚴🏃Triathlon

  • Women’s individual (final): 08:00-10:40

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30
  • Women’s prelims: 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30
August 01

🏹 Archery

  • Men’s and women’s individual (eliminations): 09:30-13:25, 15:30-19:25

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Women’s individual all-around (final): 18:15-20:25

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Men’s 20km race walk (final): 07:30-09:05
  • Women’s 20km race walk (final): 09:20-11:05

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s singles (round of 16); women’s doubles (quarter-finals): 08:30-11:00
  • Men’s singles (round of 16); men’s doubles (quarter-finals): 13:00-16:30
  • Women’s singles (round of 16); mixed doubles (semi-finals): 18:30-22:00

🏀 Basketball

  • Women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏀 Basketball 3×3

  • Men’s and women’s pool round: 09:00-11:00, 12:30-14:30, 18:00-20:00, 21:30-23:30

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg (round of 32 or round of 16); women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg (quarter-finals): 11:00-13:25, 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:25

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Men’s K1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:35

🚴 Cycling (BMX Racing)

  • Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs: 20:00-22:20

🏇 Equestrian

  • Jumping team qualifier: 11:00-14:00

🤺 Fencing

  • Women’s foil team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 10:00-17:10
  • Women’s foil team (bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:10-22:00

🏌️Golf

  • Men’s tournament (round 1): 09:00-18:00

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Men’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30
  • Women’s pool stage: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30

🥋 Judo

  • Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00
  • Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♂️ Rowing

  • Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls (semi-finals); women’s eight, men’s eight (repechage); women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four (final B); women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four (medal finals): 09:30-12:40

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s skiff (medal races); men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (finals): 09:30-10:50
  • Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (qualification): 12:00-13:30

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Women’s 200m fly (final); men’s 200m back (final); men’s 50m free (semi-finals); women’s 200m breast (final); women’s 200m back (semi-finals); men’s 200m individual medley: (semi-finals); women’s 4x200m free relay (final): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles (quarter-finals): 10:00-13:00, 14:00-17:00, 20:00-23:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s singles (quarter-finals), women’s singles (semi-finals): 12:00-17:00, 19:00-23:00
  • Mixed doubles semi-finals: 12:00-18:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30
August 02

🏹 Archery

  • Mixed team (eliminations): 09:30-12:05
  • Mixed team (medal rounds): 14:15-17:25

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Men’s decathlon: 100m: 10:05
  • Men’s hammer (qualification A): 10:10
  • Women’s high jump (qualification): 10:15
  • Women’s 100m (prelims): 10:35
  • Men’s decathlon: long jump: 10:55
  • Men’s 1500m (round 1): 11:05
  • Men’s hammer (qualification B): 11:35
  • Women’s 100m (round 1): 11:50
  • Men’s decathlon: shot put: 12:15
  • Men’s decathlon: high jump: 18:00
  • Women’s 5000m (round 1): 18:10
  • Women’s triple jump (qualification): 18:15
  • Women’s discus (qualification A): 18:55
  • Mixed 4x400m relay (round 1): 19:10
  • Women’s 800m (round 1): 19:45
  • Men’s shot put (qualification): 20:10
  • Women’s discus (qualification B): 20:20
  • Men’s decathlon: 400m: 20:50
  • Men’s 10,000m (final): 21:20

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s and women’s doubles (semi-finals): 08:30-13:00
  • Men’s singles (quarter-finals); mixed doubles (medal matches): 15:00-22:30

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏀 Basketball 3×3

  • Men’s and women’s pool round: 09:00-11:00, 12:30-14:30, 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 57kg (round of 32 or round of 16); men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg (quarter-finals): 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:40

🚴 Cycling (BMX)

  • Men’s and women’s (semi-finals and finals): 20:00-22:30

🏊 Diving

  • Men’s synchro 3m springboard (final): 11:00-12:00

🏇 Equestrian

  • Jumping team (final): 14:00-16:30

🤺 Fencing

  • Men’s épée team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 12:00-17:30
  • Men’s épée team (medal finals): 19:30-21:40

⚽ Football

  • Men’s quarter-finals: 15:00-00:00

🏌️ Golf

  • Men’s tournament (round 2): 09:00-18:00

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Women’s and men’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30
  • Men’s pool stage: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30

🥋 Judo

  • Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00
  • Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♂️ Rowing

  • Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls (finals F/E/D); men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (final B); men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (medal final): 09:30-12:50

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s windsurfing (medal series); men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Women’s 25m pistol (qualification): 09:00-14:00
  • Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (finals): 09:30-10:50
  • Men’s skeet (qualification day 1): 09:00-14:30

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Men’s 50m free (final); women’s 200m back (final); men’s 200m individual medley (final); men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley (semi-finals): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s singles (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00, 13:30-15:30

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s singles (semi-finals); women’s singles (bronze medal final): 12:00-17:00
  • Men’s and mixed doubles (bronze medal finals): 12:00-17:00
  • Men’s singles (semi-finals); mixed doubles (gold medal final): 19:00-23:30

🤸‍♂️ Trampoline

  • Women’s (final): 12:00-14:30
  • Men’s (final): 18:00-20:30

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30
August 03

🏹 Archery

  • Women’s individual (eliminations): 09:30-11:15
  • Women’s individual (medal rounds): 13:00-15:20

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse (finals): 15:00-18:00

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles: 10:05
  • Men’s pole vault (qualification): 10:10
  • Men’s 100m (prelims): 10:35
  • Men’s decathlon (discus A): 10:55
  • Women’s 800m (repechage): 11:10
  • Men’s 100m (round 1): 11:45
  • Men’s decathlon (discus B): 12:00
  • Men’s decathlon (pole vault): 13:40
  • Men’s decathlon (javelin A): 19:10
  • Men’s 1500m (repechage): 19:15
  • Men’s shot put (final): 19:35
  • Women’s 100m (semis): 19:50
  • Men’s decathlon (javelin B): 20:10
  • Women’s triple jump (final): 20:20
  • Mixed 4x400m relay (final): 20:55
  • Women’s 100m (final): 21:20
  • Men’s decathlon: 1500m (final): 21:45

🏸 Badminton

  • Women’s singles (quarter-finals): 08:30-13:00
  • Women’s doubles (medal matches): 15:00-17:30

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s and women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏀 Basketball 3×3

  • Women’s pool round: 17:30-19:30
  • Women’s play-in round: 21:30-22:30

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00
  • Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round: 16:00-19:00
  • Men’s and women’s lucky loser round: 21:00-00:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg (quarter-finals); women’s 60kg (semi-finals): 15:30-17:55, 20:00-22:25

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Men’s and women’s kayak cross single (time trials and repechage rounds): 15:30-19:15

🚴 Cycling (Road)

  • Men’s road race: 11:00-18:15

🏇 Equestrian

  • Dressage Grand Prix special team (final): 10:00-16:30

🤺 Fencing

  • Women’s sabre team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 11:30-17:00
  • Women’s sabre team (medal finals): 19:00-21:10

⚽ Football

  • Women’s quarter-finals: 15:00-00:00

🏌️ Golf

  • Men’s tournament (round 3): 09:00-18:00

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Women’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30

🥋 Judo

  • Mixed team (elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals): 08:00-14:00
  • Mixed team (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00

🚣‍♂️ Rowing

  • Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls (finals C/B and medal final); women’s eight, men’s eight (medal finals): 09:30-11:40

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-20:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Women’s 25m pistol (finals): 09:30-10:50
  • Women’s skeet (qualification day 1); men’s skeet (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:00-17:05

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay (heats): 11:00-13:00
  • Men’s 100m fly (final); women’s 50m free (semi-finals); women’s 200m individual medley (final); women’s 800m free (final); mixed 4x100m medley relay (final): 20:30-22:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Women’s singles (medal finals): 13:30-16:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Men’s singles (bronze medal final); women’s singles, men’s doubles (gold medal finals): 12:00-19:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30
  • Men’s prelims: 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30
August 04

🏹 Archery

  • Men’s individual (eliminations): 09:30-11:15
  • Men’s individual (medal rounds): 13:00-15:20

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s rings, women’s uneven bars, Men’s vault (finals): 15:00-17:25

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Women’s 3000m steeplechase (round 1): 10:05
  • Women’s hammer (qualification A): 10:20
  • Women’s 200m (round 1): 10:55
  • Men’s long jump (qualification): 11:00
  • Women’s hammer (qualification B): 11:45
  • Men’s 110m hurdles (round 1): 11:50
  • Women’s 400m hurdles (round 1): 12:35
  • Men’s 400m (round 1): 19:05
  • Women’s high jump (final): 19:50
  • Men’s 100m (semi-finals): 20:00
  • Men’s hammer (final): 20:30
  • Women’s 800m (semi-finals): 20:35
  • Men’s 1500m (semi-finals): 21:10
  • Men’s 100m (final): 21:50

🏸 Badminton

  • Men’s and women’s singles (semi-finals): 08:30-13:00
  • Men’s doubles (medal matches): 15:00-17:30

🏀 Basketball

  • Women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45

🏀 Basketball 3×3

  • Men’s pool round: 17:30-19:30
  • Men’s play-in round: 21:30-22:30

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s round of 16: 09:00-11:00, 13:00-15:00, 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg (quarter-finals); Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg (semi-finals): 11:00-13:25, 15:30-17:55

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Men’s and women’s kayak cross single (heats): 15:30-17:25

🚴 Cycling (Road)

  • Women’s road race: 14:00-18:45

🏇 Equestrian

  • Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual (final): 10:00-14:00

🤺 Fencing

  • Men’s foil team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 10:00-17:10
  • Men’s foil team (medal finals): 19:10-22:00

🏌️ Golf

  • Men’s tournament (round 4, medal final): 09:00-18:30

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Men’s quarter-finals: 10:00-15:00, 17:30-22:30

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (qualification): 09:00-17:00
  • Women’s skeet (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:30-17:05

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 50m free (final); men’s 1500m free (final); men’s 4x100m medley relay (final); women’s 4x100m medley relay (final): 18:30-20:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s singles (medal finals): 13:30-16:00

🎾 Tennis

  • Women’s doubles (bronze, gold medal finals); Men’s singles (gold medal final): 12:00-19:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30
August 05

🤸 Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor (finals): 12:00-15:15

🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming

  • Team technical routine: 19:30-21:00

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Men’s 400m hurdles (round 1): 10:05
  • Men’s discus (qualification A): 10:10
  • Women’s pole vault (qualification): 10:40
  • Women’s 400m hurdles (repechage): 10:50
  • Men’s 400m (repechage): 11:20
  • Men’s discus (qualification B): 11:35
  • Women’s 4m (round 1): 11:55
  • Women’s 200m (repechage): 12:50
  • Men’s pole vault (final): 19:00
  • Men’s 3000m steeplechase (round 1): 19:04
  • Men’s 200m (round 1): 19:55
  • Women’s discus (final): 20:35
  • Women’s 200m (semi-finals): 20:45
  • Women’s 5000m (final): 21:10
  • Women’s 800m (final): 21:45

🏸 Badminton

  • Women’s singles (medal matches): 09:45-12:30
  • Men’s singles (medal matches): 14:30-17:30

🏀 Basketball 3×3

  • Men’s and women’s semi-finals: 17:30-19:30
  • Men’s and women’s medal finals: 21:00-23:20

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s round of 16: 09:00-11:00, 13:00-15:00, 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00

🛶 Canoe Slalom

  • Men’s and women’s kayak cross (semi-finals, finals): 15:30-17:30

🚴 Cycling Track

  • Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit (qualifying); women’s team sprint (qualifying, first round, medal finals): 17:00-19:40

🏊 Diving

  • Women’s 10m platform (prelims): 10:00-12:10
  • Women’s 10m platform (semi-finals): 15:00-17:00

🏇 Equestrian

  • Jumping individual (qualifying): 14:00-18:00

⚽ Football

  • Men’s semi-finals: 18:00-23:00

🏑 Hockey

  • Women’s quarter-finals: 10:00-15:00, 17:30-22:30

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-19:00

🔫 Shooting

  • Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (finals): 09:30-10:50
  • Mixed team skeet (qualification and finals): 09:00-16:35

🧗 Sport Climbing

  • Men’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, boulder); women’s speed (qualification): 10:00-14:00

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s team (round of 16): 10:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🏊🚴🏃Triathlon

  • Mixed team relay (final): 08:00-10:10

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s quarter-finals: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Men’s prelims: 12:00-16:30, 18:30-23:00

🤼‍♂️ Wrestling

  • Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 15:00-17:00
  • Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (semi-finals): 21:00-22:00
August 06

🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming

  • Team free routine: 19:30-21:00

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Women’s 1500m (round 1): 10:05
  • Men’s javelin (qualification A): 10:20
  • Men’s 110m hurdles (repechage): 10:50
  • Women’s long jump (qualification): 11:15
  • Women’s 400m (repechage): 11:20
  • Men’s javelin (qualification B): 11:50
  • Men’s 400m hurdles (repechage): 12:00
  • Men’s 200m (repechage): 12:30
  • Men’s 400m (semi-finals): 19:35
  • Women’s hammer (final): 19:55
  • Women’s 400m hurdles (semi-finals): 20:07
  • Men’s long jump (final): 20:15
  • Men’s 1500m (final): 20:50
  • Women’s 3000m steeplechase (final): 21:10
  • Women’s 200m (final): 21:40

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s quarter-finals: 11:00-13:00, 14:30-16:30, 18:00-20:00, 21:30-23:30

🏐 Beach Volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s quarter-finals: 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg (semi-finals); women’s 60kg (final): 21:30-23:30

🛶 Canoe Sprint

  • Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m (heats and quarter-finals): 09:30-14:50

🚴 Cycling (Track)

  • Men’s team sprint (first round, medal finals); men’s team pursuit (first round); women’s team pursuit (qualifying): 17:30-19:55

🏊 Diving

  • Men’s 3m springboard (prelims): 10:00-12:00
  • Women’s 10m platform (final): 15:00-17:00

🏇 Equestrian

  • Jumping individual (final): 10:00-12:30

⚽ Football

  • Women’s semi-finals: 22:00-00:00

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s quarter-finals: 09:30-11:30, 13:30-15:30, 17:30-19:30, 21:30-23:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Men’s semi-finals: 14:00-16:00, 19:00-21:00

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s dinghy (medal races); men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-19:00

🛹 Skateboarding

  • Women’s park (prelims): 12:30-16:00
  • Women’s park (medal final): 17:30-19:00

🧗 Sport Climbing

  • Women’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, boulder); men’s speed (qualification): 10:00-14:00

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s team (round of 16): 10:00-13:00
  • Men’s and women’s team (quarter-finals): 16:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s quarter-finals: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s quarter-finals: 14:00-17:00, 19:00-22:00

🤼‍♂️ Wrestling

  • Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (repechage); men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30
  • Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (semi-finals); men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00
August 07

🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming

  • Team acrobatic routine (medal final): 19:30-21:15

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Marathon race walk mixed relay (final): 07:30-10:45
  • Men’s high jump (qualification): 10:05
  • Women’s 100m hurdles (round 1): 10:15
  • Women’s javelin (qualification A): 10:25
  • Men’s 5000m (round 1): 11:00
  • Men’s 800m (round 1): 11:45
  • Women’s javelin (qualification B): 11:50
  • Women’s 1500m (repechage): 12:35
  • Women’s pole vault (final): 19:00
  • Men’s 110m hurdles (semi-finals): 19:05
  • Men’s triple jump (qualification): 19:15
  • Men’s 400m hurdles (semi-finals): 19:35
  • Men’s 200m (semi-finals): 20:02
  • Men’s discus (final): 20:25
  • Women’s 400m (semi-finals): 20:45
  • Men’s 400m (final): 21:20
  • Men’s 3000m steeplechase (final): 21:40

🏀 Basketball

  • Women’s quarter-finals: 11:00-13:00, 14:30-16:30, 18:00-20:00, 21:30-23:30

🏐 Beach volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s quarter-finals: 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg (semi-finals); men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg (finals): 21:30-23:30

🛶 Canoe Sprint

  • Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m (heats and quarter-finals): 09:30-15:10

🚴 Cycling (Track)

  • Men’s sprint (qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds); women’s keirin (first round, repechage); women’s team pursuit (first round): 12:45-15:30
  • Men’s sprint (early rounds, repechage rounds); men’s team pursuit (medal finals); women’s team pursuit (medal finals): 17:30-19:50

🏊 Diving

  • Men’s 3m springboard (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00
  • Women’s 3m springboard (prelims): 15:00-17:00

🏌️ Golf

  • Women’s tournament: 9:00-18:00

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s quarter-finals: 09:30-11:30, 13:30-15:30, 17:30-19:30, 21:30-23:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Women’s semi-finals: 14:00-16:00, 19:00-21:00

⛵ Sailing

  • Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull (medal races); men’s and women’s kite: 11:00-19:00

🛹 Skateboarding

  • Men’s park (preliminaries): 12:30-16:00
  • Men’s park (medal final): 17:30-19:00

🧗 Sport Climbing

  • Men’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, lead); women’s speed (medal finals): 10:00-13:15

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s and women’s team (quarter-finals): 10:00-13:00, 16:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥋 Taekwondo

  • Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg (qualification rounds): 09:00-12:30
  • Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30
  • Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg (repechage rounds, medal finals): 19:30-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s semi-finals: 16:00-18:30, 20:00-22:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Men’s quarter-finals: 14:00-17:00, 19:00-22:00

🏋️ Weightlifting

  • Men’s 61kg (final): 15:00-17:30
  • Women’s 49kg (final): 19:30-22:00

🤼‍♂️ Wrestling

  • Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (repechage); men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30
  • Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (semi-finals); men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00
August 08

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles: 10:05
  • Women’s shot put (qualification): 10:25
  • Women’s 100m hurdles (repechage): 10:35
  • Women’s heptathlon: high jump: 11:05
  • Women’s 4x100m relay (round 1): 11:10
  • Men’s 4x100m relay (round 1): 11:35
  • Men’s 800m (repechage): 12:00
  • Women’s heptathlon: shot put: 19:35
  • Women’s 1500m (semi-finals): 19:35
  • Women’s long jump (final): 20:00
  • Men’s javelin (final): 20:25
  • Men’s 200m (final): 20:30
  • Women’s heptathlon: 200m: 20:55
  • Women’s 400m hurdles (final): 21:25
  • Men’s 110m hurdles (final): 21:45

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s semi-finals: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00

🏐 Beach volleyball

  • Men’s and women’s semi-finals: 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg (semi-finals); Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg (finals): 21:30-23:30

🛶 Canoe Sprint

  • Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m (semi-finals and finals): 10:30-14:30

🚴 Cycling (Track)

  • Men’s sprint (quarter-finals and classification races); men’s omnium (medal final); women’s keirin (quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final): 17:00-19:55

🏊 Diving

  • Women’s 3m springboard (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00
  • Men’s 3m springboard (final): 15:00-17:00

⚽ Football

  • Men’s bronze-medal game: 17:00-20:00

🏌️ Golf

  • Women’s tournament (round 2): 9:00-18:00

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s semi-finals: 16:30-18:30, 21:30-23:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Men’s bronze-medal game: 14:00-16:00
  • Men’s gold-medal game: 19:00-21:30

⛷️ Modern Pentathlon

  • Men’s and women’s fencing (ranking round): 11:00-17:30

🤸 Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Individual all-around (qualification): 10:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00

⛵ Sailing

  • Men’s and women’s kite (medal series): 11:00-19:00

🧗 Sport Climbing

  • Women’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, lead); men’s speed (medal finals): 10:00-13:15

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Women’s 10km marathon (final): 07:30-10:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s team (semi-finals): 10:00-13:00
  • Women’s team (semi-finals): 16:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00

🥋 Taekwondo

  • Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg (qualification rounds): 09:00-12:30
  • Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30
  • Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg (repechage rounds, medal finals): 19:30-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s semi-finals: 16:00-18:30, 20:00-22:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s classification matches and semi-finals: 13:00-16:00, 18:00-21:00

🏋️ Weightlifting

  • Women’s 59kg (final): 15:00-17:30
  • Men’s 73kg (final): 19:30-22:00

🤼‍♂️ Wrestling

  • Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (repechage); men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30
  • Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (semi-finals); men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00
August 09

🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming

  • Duet (technical routine): 19:30-21:30

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Women’s heptathlon (long jump): 10:05
  • Women’s 4x400m relay (round 1): 10:40
  • Men’s 4x400m relay (round 1): 11:05
  • Women’s heptathlon (javelin throw A): 11:20
  • Men’s 800m (semi-finals): 11:30
  • Women’s 100m hurdles (semi-finals): 12:05
  • Women’s heptathlon (javelin throw B): 12:30
  • Women’s 4x100m relay (final): 19:30
  • Women’s shot put (final): 19:40
  • Men’s 4x100m relay (final): 19:45
  • Women’s 400m (final): 20:00
  • Men’s triple jump (final): 20:10
  • Women’s heptathlon (800m final): 20:15
  • Women’s 10,000m (final): 20:55
  • Men’s 400m hurdles (final): 21:45

🏀 Basketball

  • Women’s semi-finals: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00

🏐 Beach volleyball

  • Men’s or women’s medal finals: 21:00-00:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg (finals): 21:30-23:30

🕺 Breaking

  • Women’s individual (qualifying): 16:00-18:00
  • Women’s individual (final): 20:00-22:00

🛶 Canoe Sprint

  • Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m (semi-finals and finals): 10:30-14:40

🚴 Cycling (Track)

  • Men’s sprint (semi-finals); women’s sprint (qualifying, early rounds, and repechage): 14:00-15:45
  • Men’s sprint (medal finals); women’s madison (final); women’s sprint (early rounds and repechage): 18:00-19:55

🏊 Diving

  • Men’s 10m platform (prelims): 10:00-12:00
  • Women’s 3m springboard (final): 15:00-17:00

⚽ Football

  • Women’s bronze-medal game: 15:00-18:00
  • Men’s gold-medal game: 18:00-21:30

🏌️ Golf

  • Women’s tournament (round 3): 9:00-18:00

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s semi-finals: 16:30-18:30, 21:30-23:30

🏑 Hockey

  • Women’s bronze-medal game: 14:00-16:00
  • Women’s gold-medal game: 20:00-22:30

⛷️ Modern Pentathlon

  • Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2: 13:00-19:00

🤸 Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Group all-around (qualification): 10:00-12:30
  • Individual all-around (final): 14:30-17:00

🧗 Sport Climbing

  • Men’s boulder/lead (medal final): 10:00-13:20

🏊‍♀️ Swimming

  • Men’s 10km marathon (final): 07:30-10:30

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Men’s team (bronze medal final): 10:00-13:00
  • Men’s team (gold medal final): 15:00-18:30

🥋 Taekwondo

  • Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg (qualification round): 09:00-12:30
  • Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30
  • Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg (repechage, medal finals): 19:30-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s bronze-medal game: 16:00-18:30

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Men’s classification matches and semi-finals: 13:00-16:00, 18:00-21:00

🏋️ Weightlifting

  • Men’s 89kg (final): 15:00-17:30
  • Women’s 71kg (final): 19:30-22:00

🤼‍♂️ Wrestling

  • Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (repechage); men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30
  • Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (semi-finals); men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00
August 10

🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming

  • Duet (free routine, medal final): 19:30-22:00

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Men’s marathon (final): 08:00-11:00
  • Men’s high jump (final): 19:10
  • Men’s 800m (final): 19:25
  • Women’s javelin (final): 19:40
  • Women’s 100m hurdles (final): 19:45
  • Men’s 5000m (final): 20:00
  • Women’s 1500m (final): 20:25
  • Men’s 4x400m relay (final): 21:12
  • Women’s 4x400m relay (final): 21:22

🏀 Basketball

  • Men’s bronze-medal game: 11:00-13:00
  • Men’s gold-medal game: 21:30-00:00

🏐 Beach volleyball

  • Men’s or women’s medal finals: 21:00-02:00

🥊 Boxing

  • Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg, men’s +92kg (finals): 21:30-23:30

🕺 Breaking

  • Men’s individual (qualifying): 16:00-18:00
  • Men’s individual (final): 20:00-22:00

🛶 Canoe Sprint

  • Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K1 1000m, women’s K1 500m (semi-finals and finals): 10:30-14:20

🚴 Cycling (Track)

  • Men’s keirin (first round, repechage); men’s madison (final); women’s sprint (quarter-finals, classification races): 17:00-19:50

🏊 Diving

  • Men’s 10m platform (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00
  • Men’s 10m platform (final): 15:00-17:00

⚽ Football

  • Women’s gold-medal game: 17:00-20:30

🏌️ Golf

  • Women’s tournament (round 4, medal final): 09:00-18:30

🤾 Handball

  • Women’s bronze-medal game: 10:00-12:00
  • Women’s gold-medal game: 15:00-17:30

⛷️ Modern Pentathlon

  • Women’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2: 09:30-15:30
  • Men’s final: 17:30-20:00

🤸 Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Group all-around (final): 14:00-15:45

🧗 Sport Climbing

  • Women’s boulder/lead (medal final): 10:00-13:20

🏓 Table Tennis

  • Women’s team (bronze medal final): 10:00-13:00
  • Women’s team (gold medal final): 15:00-18:30

🥋 Taekwondo

  • Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg (qualification rounds): 09:00-12:30
  • Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30
  • Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg (repechage, medal finals): 19:30-23:00

🏐 Volleyball

  • Men’s gold-medal game: 13:00-15:45
  • Women’s bronze-medal game: 17:15-19:45

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Women’s bronze-medal game: 09:00-12:00
  • Women’s and men’s classification matches, women’s gold-medal game: 14:00-21:00

🏋️ Weightlifting

  • Men’s 102kg (final): 11:30-14:00
  • Women’s 81kg (final): 16:00-18:30
  • Men’s +102kg (final): 20:30-23:00

🤼‍♂️ Wrestling

  • Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (repechage); men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30
  • Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg (semi-finals); men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00
August 11

🏃‍♀️ Athletics

  • Women’s marathon (final): 08:00-11:15

🏀 Basketball

  • Women’s bronze-medal game: 11:30-13:30
  • Women’s gold-medal game: 15:30-18:00

🚴 Cycling (Track)

  • Men’s keirin (quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal finals); women’s sprint (semi-finals, medal finals); women’s omnium (medal final): 11:00-14:15

🤾 Handball

  • Men’s bronze-medal game: 09:00-11:00
  • Men’s gold-medal game: 13:30-16:00

⛷️ Modern Pentathlon

  • Women’s final: 11:00-13:30

🏐 Volleyball

  • Women’s gold-medal game: 13:00-15:45

🤽‍♂️ Water Polo

  • Men’s bronze-medal game: 09:00-12:00
  • Men’s gold-medal game: 14:00-15:50

🏋️ Weightlifting

  • Women’s +81kg (final): 11:30-14:00

🤼‍♂️ Wrestling

  • Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg (repechage and medal finals): 11:00-14:30

🎆 Closing ceremony

  • Closing ceremony: 21:00

How to Watch Olympics 2024 From Anywhere

Due to TV licensing restrictions and copyright laws that limit availability to specific channels and countries, watching the Olympics in 2024 may be a challenge.

Your location will determine which streaming platforms you can access and how much you need to pay to watch the Olympics. Licensing rights for the Olympics are purchased for specific regions, companies strike exclusive deals, and geographical restrictions are implemented.

The Olympics are free to watch across the BBC and NBC channels, making them our top picks. However, BBC streaming is only available in the UK and NBC, with cable TV in the US. In other countries, availability and cost can vary significantly. In the U.S., we recommend Peacock for its extensive schedule and access to NBC.

Fortunately, you can overcome these challenges and watch the Olympics 2024 from anywhere using a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to connect to a server in a different country, hiding your actual location and virtually placing you in the chosen server’s country.

This lets you bypass geo-restrictions and access the Olympics stream as if you were in the UK. For example, if you’re in the US but want to access the BBC’s free coverage, a VPN, along with a UK postcode, can make this possible.

Top VPNs to Stream Olympics 2024 From Anywhere

A VPN is essential for being able to live stream the Olympics 2024 from anywhere in the world.

To help you, we’ve put together this comparison table of the top VPNs for streaming for the Paris Olympic games.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review
Surfshark $2.19/month BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review
NordVPN $3.39/month BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review
ExpressVPN $6.67/month BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review
PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review

Editors’ Choice

Surfshark is an award-winning VPN service with a comprehensive server network of over 3,200 servers in 100 countries. It’s well-regarded in the industry for its exceptional streaming capabilities.

With its fast and reliable connections, you can be assured of having a lag-free live-streaming experience of the Olympics 2024. Pricing starts as low as $2.19/month, accompanied by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark also offers robust security and privacy features, such as CleanWeb and its innovative Nexus. These features provide users with a secure streaming experience free of ads, malware, and cookie pop-ups.

If you want a more detailed comparison of all the market’s top VPNs, check out our comprehensive guide on the best VPN services in 2024.

Final Thoughts

The Olympics 2024 is a global spectacle that brings together the best athletes from around the world, competing in a wide array of sports. Whether you are a fan of athletics, gymnastics, swimming, or any other Olympic event, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

In this guide, we’ve explained how to watch the Olympics from anywhere. The BBC offers free and comprehensive coverage for viewers in the UK and NBC in the US.

However, due to licensing restrictions, this coverage isn’t available outside of these respective countries, and many countries have their own exclusive deals that might require expensive subscriptions.

By using a VPN, you can bypass these geo-restrictions and access the BBC’s free coverage or find more affordable streaming options in the US. After testing the VPN services mentioned for reliability and secure connections, we recommend using Surfshark.

Try Surfshark Today

FAQ

How can I watch the Olympics 2024 in the USA?

Can I watch the Paris Olympics for free?

How long does the Olympics 2024 last?

Who has TV rights for the 2024 Olympics?

References

