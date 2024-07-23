Where to Watch the Olympics 2024: Full Schedule Included

Where to Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics

Due to complex and often tedious licensing restrictions surrounding international events like the Olympics, coverage varies significantly from country to country. Some streaming platforms offer comprehensive coverage, while others might not have the rights at all.

But don’t worry; we’ve created a handy table to help you navigate where you can watch the 2024 Paris Olympics and the cost of each streaming service:

Streaming Service Price Per Month 🇬🇧 BBC iPlayer Free with UK Postcode 🇬🇧 Discovery+ £3.99 (special Olympics offer) 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇵🇱🇮🇹🇳🇱🇸🇪 Eurosport (54 countries in total) Free with cable TV 🇺🇸 NBC Free with cable TV 🇺🇸 Peacock $7.99/month 🇺🇸 Hulu + Live TV $76.99 🇺🇸 Fubo TV $79.99 🇺🇸 DirecTV $69.99 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇻🇮 Sling TV $22.50 (half off your first month) 🇺🇸 YouTube TV $64.99/mo

Watch Olympics 2024 on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is an excellent choice for streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics. It offers comprehensive coverage and high-quality streams. The platform is free to use with a UK postcode, provided you’ve paid for your TV license.

The opening ceremony, hosted by Clare Balding, will air on Friday, July 26 at 5:45 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. This unique ceremony will take place along Paris’s main artery, the Seine, setting the stage for 16 days of incredible sporting action.

BBC iPlayer will provide live TV coverage across BBC One and BBC Two, alongside a nightly highlights program that recaps all the best moments.

In addition to network TV coverage, BBC iPlayer offers “Olympics Extra,” a fully scheduled live stream that follows the biggest moments across all 32 events. This feature allows audiences to soak up the action without missing a beat, making BBC iPlayer a top choice for Olympics enthusiasts.

For viewers outside the UK, accessing BBC iPlayer is still possible. A VPN can connect you to a UK server and unlock the platform. You will need a valid UK postcode, which you can easily obtain from websites like Doogal Postcode Generator or Random UK Postcode.

Watch Olympics 2024 on Peacock

Peacock is a fantastic option for streaming the 2024 Paris Olympics, offering extensive coverage and exclusive features designed to enhance your viewing experience.

Peacock offers a monthly subscription for $7.99 or an annual subscription for $79.99. The platform will stream the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, and provide access to every Olympic event, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment of the action.

Peacock’s “Primetime in Paris” segment, hosted by Mike Tirico, brings you closer to the Olympics every night with coverage from Paris’s famed Trocadero. With the iconic Eiffel Tower and River Seine as the backdrop, NBCU’s Olympic primetime coverage promises to be a visual treat.

For those looking to catch the most exciting moments, the “Gold Zone” presents the best and most compelling moments from up to 40 simultaneous events, live from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET each day from July 27 to August 10.

One of the unique features of Peacock is the “Watch With Alex Cooper” segment, where you can watch live events alongside Alex Cooper and her special guests. This feature offers a seamless picture-in-picture view, allowing you to hear their unique insights and real-time responses to fan questions.

Peacock also introduces innovative features like “Discovery Multiview,” which allows you to watch multiple events simultaneously. This curated viewing experience lets you watch up to four events at once or focus on a single event in full-screen mode.

Watch Olympics 2024 on Hulu + Live TV

For viewers in the United States, Hulu + Live TV is an excellent option for catching the 2024 Paris Olympics. Priced at $76.99 per month with ads and $89.99 without ads, it offers a comprehensive package that includes NBCUniversal’s live and on-demand coverage of the Olympics.

Hulu offers a 3-day free trial which you could time with the days of your choosing between July 26 to August 11 to catch the events you’re most interested in.

Hulu + Live TV provides a seamless viewing experience with high-definition streaming and an intuitive interface. This platform also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, offering additional content and coverage of various sports events. With the ability to stream on smart TVs, mobile devices, or computers, Hulu ensures you can watch the Olympics no matter where you are.

One of the standout features of Hulu + Live TV is its Unlimited DVR, allowing you to record your favorite Olympic events and watch them at your convenience.

For those traveling or residing outside the US, Hulu + Live TV can still be accessed by using a VPN. By connecting to a US server, you can bypass regional restrictions and stream the Olympics live.

Paris Olympics: Full Event Schedule

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature an impressive array of sports, with competitions spanning 16 days from July 26 to August 11. With 329 medals up for grabs across 32 sports, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Below, you’ll find the full event schedule, organized by date, sport, and event. All times are listed in CEST.

July 24-July 26 ⚽ Football Men’s group stage: 15:00-23:00, July 24 🏉 Rugby Sevens Men’s pool rounds: 15.30-22:00, July 24 🏹 Archery Women’s individual ranking round: 09:30-12:00, July 25

Men’s individual ranking round: 14:15-16:15, July 25 ⚽ Football Women’s group stage: 17:00-23:00, July 25 🤾 Handball Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30, July 25 🏉 Rugby Sevens Men’s pool rounds: 14:00-17:00, July 25

Men’s placement matches for quarter-finals: 20:00-23:00, July 25 🎆 Opening Ceremony 19:30, July 26

July 27 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s qualification: 11:00-13:30, 15:30-18:00, 20:00-22:30 🏸 Badminton Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00 🏀 Basketball Men’s prelims: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s or women’s prelims: 14:00-16:00, 18:00-20:00, 22:00–00:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg (round of 16 or 32): 15:30-17:55, 20:00-22:55 🛶 Canoe Slalom Men’s C1 and women’s K1 (heats): 14:00-18:10 🚴 Cycling (Road) Men’s and women’s individual time trial: 14:30-18:30 🏊 Diving Women’s 3m synchro (final): 11:00-12:00 🏇 Equestrian Eventing dressage (team and individual day 1): 09:30-18:30 🤺 Fencing Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals): 10:00-16:40

Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre (semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:00-22:50 ⚽ Football Men’s group stage: 15:00-23:00 🤾 Handball Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Men’s pool stages: 10:00-15:00, 10:30-15:30

Men’s and women’s pool stages: 17:00-22:00, 17:30-22:30 🥋 Judo Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00

Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♂️ Rowing Men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls (heats): 09:00-13:10 🏉 Rugby Sevens Men’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match: 14:30-20:45 🔫 Shooting Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle (qualification): 09:00-13:45

Mixed team 10m air rifle (final): 10:30-11:50 🛹 Skateboarding Men’s street prelims: 12:00-15:30

Men’s street (final): 17:00-19:00 🏄‍♀️ Surfing Men’s and women’s round 1: 19:00-04:30 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (heats): 11:00-13:00

Women’s 100m butterfly (semi-finals); men’s and women’s 400m freestyle (finals); men’s 100m breaststroke (semi-finals); women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (finals): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s singles (prelims); mixed doubles (round of 16): 15:00-18:00

Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 20:00-23:00 🎾 Tennis Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30

July 28 🏹 Archery Women’s team (eliminations): 09:30-11:05

Women’s team (medal matches): 14:15-17:55 🤸Artistic Gymnastics Women’s qualification: 09:30-13:20, 14:50-16:30, 18:00-19:40, 21:10-22:50 🏸 Badminton Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00 🏀 Basketball Men’s and women’s prelims: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg (round of 32 or 16): 11:00-13:10

Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg (round of 32 or 16): 20:00-22:10 🛶 Canoe Slalom Women’s K1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:50 🚵 Cycling (Mountain Bike) Women’s cross-country: 14:00-16:30 🏇 Equestrian Eventing cross-country (team and individual day 1): 10:30-15:00 🤺 Fencing Men’s epee and women’s foil (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals): 09:30-15:50

Men’s epee and women’s foil (semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:00-23:10 ⚽ Football Women’s group stage: 17:00-23:00 🤾 Handball Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Women’s pool stage: 10:00-15:00, 10:30-15:30

Men’s pool stages: 17:00-22:00, 19:45-22:30 🥋 Judo Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00

Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♀️ Rowing Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls (repechage); women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four (heats): 09:00-13:10 🏉 Rugby Sevens Women’s pool rounds: 15:30-22:00 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle (qualification): 09:15-12:30

Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol (finals): 09:30-13:05 🛹 Skateboarding Women’s street prelims: 12:00-15:30

Women’s street (final): 17:00-19:00 🏄 Surfing Men’s and women’s (round 2): 19:00-04:30 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle (heats): 11:00-13:00

Men’s 400m individual medley (final); women’s 100m butterfly (final); men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke (semi-finals); men’s 100m breaststroke (final); women’s 200m freestyle (semi-finals): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 10:00-14:00

Mixed doubles (quarter-finals): 16:00-18:00

Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 20:00-23:00 🎾 Tennis Men’s and women’s singles and doubles (round 1): 12:00-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30

Men’s prelims: 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo ​​Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

July 29 🏹 Archery Men’s team (eliminations): 09:30-11:05

Men’s team (medal matches): 14:15-17:55 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s team (final): 17:30-20:30 🏸 Badminton Men’s, women’s, and mixed singles and doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-16:30, 19:30-23:00 🏀 Basketball Women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg (round of 32 or round of 16): 11:00-13:10, 15:30-17:40, 20:00-22:10 🛶 Canoe Slalom Men’s C1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:30 🚵 Cycling (Mountain Bike) Men’s cross-country (final): 14:00-16:30 🏊 Diving Men’s synchro 10m platform (final): 11:00-12:00 🏇 Equestrian Eventing jumping (team and individual finals): 11:00-16:30 🤺 Fencing Men’s foil and women’s sabre (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals): 09:30-16:50

Men’s foil and women’s sabre (semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:00-23:10 🤾 Handball Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Men’s pool stage: 10:00-15:00

Women’s pool stage: 10:30-15:30, 17:00-22:00, 17:30-22:30 🥋 Judo Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00

Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♂️ Rowing Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls (semi-finals E/F); men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls (repechage); men’s eight, women’s eight (heats): 09:30-13:00 🏉 Rugby Sevens Women’s pool rounds: 14:00-17:00

Women’s placement matches (quarter-finals): 20:00-23:00 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Mixed team 10m air pistol (qualification); Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle (finals): 09:15-13:05

Men’s trap (qualification day 1): 09:00-16:00 🏄‍♀️ Surfing Men’s and women’s round 3: 19:00-04:30 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free (heats): 11:00-13:00

Women’s 400m individual medley (final); men’s 200m free (final); women’s 100m back (semi-finals); men’s 100m back (final); women’s 100m breast (final); women’s 200m free (final): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s singles (round 1): 10:00-14:00

Mixed doubles (semi-finals): 16:00-18:00

Men’s and women’s singles (round 2): 20:00-23:00 🎾 Tennis Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30

July 30 🏹 Archery Men’s and women’s individual eliminations: 12:00-15:55, 17:45-20:25 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s team final: 18:15-20:30 🏸 Badminton Men’s and women’s singles and doubles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00 🏀 Basketball Men’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏀 Basketball 3×3 Men’s and women’s pool round: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg (round of 32 or round of 16): 11:00-13:40, 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:40 🛶 Canoe Slalom Men’s K1 and women’s C1 (heats): 15:00-19:10 🚴 Cycling (BMX Freestyle) Men’s and women’s seeding round: 13:25-16:30 🏇 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix qualifier: 11:00-16:30 🤺 Fencing Women’s épée team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 12:00-17:30

Women’s épée team (bronze and gold medal bouts): 19:30-21:40 ⚽ Football Men’s group stage: 15:00-23:00 🤾 Handball Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Men’s pool stage: 10:00-15:00, 12:45-15:30, 17:00-22:00 🥋 Judo Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg (elimination round): 10:00-14:00

Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♂️ Rowing Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls (quarter-finals); women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls (semi-finals); women’s four, men’s four (repechage): 09:30-11:50 🏉 Rugby Sevens Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches: 14:30-20:45 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Mixed team 10m air pistol (finals): 09:30-10:50

Women’s trap (qualification day 1); Men’s trap (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:00-17:05 🏄‍♀️ Surfing Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals: 19:00-04:50 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay (heats): 11:00-13:00

Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly (semi-finals); women’s 100m back (final); men’s 800m free (final); women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast (semi-finals); men’s 4x200m free relay (final): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s singles (round 2): 10:00-12:00

Mixed doubles (bronze medal match, gold medal match): 13:30-16:00 🎾 Tennis Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00 🏊🚴🏃Triathlon Men’s individual (final): 08:00-10:30 🏐 Volleyball Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

July 31 🏹 Archery Men’s and women’s individual (eliminations): 12:00-15:55, 17:45-20:25 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s individual all-around (final): 17:30-20:15 🏸 Badminton Men’s and women’s singles (group stage): 08:30-12:00, 14:00-17:30, 19:30-23:00

Mixed doubles (quarter-finals): 19:30-23:00 🏀 Basketball Men’s and women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏀 Basketball 3×3 Men’s and women’s pool round: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-00:00 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 60kg (quarter-finals), women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg (round of 32 or round of 16): 11:00-13:25, 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:25 🛶 Canoe Slalom Women’s C1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:30 🚴 Cycling (BMX Freestyle) Men’s and women’s finals: 13:10-16:30 🏊 Diving Women’s synchro 10m platform (final): 11:00-12:00 🏇 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix qualifier: 10:00-15:30 🤺 Fencing Men’s sabre team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 12:00-17:30

Men’s sabre team (bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:30-21:40 ⚽ Football Women’s group stage: 17:00-23:00 🤾 Handball Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Women’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30

Men’s and women’s pool stage: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30 🥋 Judo Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00

Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♂️ Rowing Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (final C); men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls (semi-finals C/D); men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (semi-finals); men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls (final B and medal final): 09:30-13:10 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (qualification): 09:00-10:30

Women’s trap (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:00-17:05 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly (heats): 11:00-13:00

Women’s 100m free (final); men’s 200m fly (final); women’s 200m fly (semi-finals); women’s 1500m free (finals); men’s 200m back (semi-finals), women’s 200m breast (semi-finals); men’s 200m breast (final); men’s 100m free (final): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s singles (round 2): 10:00-13:00

Men’s and women’s singles (round 3): 14:00-17:00, 20:00-23:00 🎾 Tennis Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: 12:00-23:00 🏊🚴🏃Triathlon Women’s individual (final): 08:00-10:40 🏐 Volleyball Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30

Women’s prelims: 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30

August 01 🏹 Archery Men’s and women’s individual (eliminations): 09:30-13:25, 15:30-19:25 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Women’s individual all-around (final): 18:15-20:25 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Men’s 20km race walk (final): 07:30-09:05

Women’s 20km race walk (final): 09:20-11:05 🏸 Badminton Men’s singles (round of 16); women’s doubles (quarter-finals): 08:30-11:00

Men’s singles (round of 16); men’s doubles (quarter-finals): 13:00-16:30

Women’s singles (round of 16); mixed doubles (semi-finals): 18:30-22:00 🏀 Basketball Women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏀 Basketball 3×3 Men’s and women’s pool round: 09:00-11:00, 12:30-14:30, 18:00-20:00, 21:30-23:30 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg (round of 32 or round of 16); women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg (quarter-finals): 11:00-13:25, 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:25 🛶 Canoe Slalom Men’s K1 (semi-finals and finals): 15:30-18:35 🚴 Cycling (BMX Racing) Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs: 20:00-22:20 🏇 Equestrian Jumping team qualifier: 11:00-14:00 🤺 Fencing Women’s foil team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 10:00-17:10

Women’s foil team (bronze medal bout, gold medal bout): 19:10-22:00 🏌️Golf Men’s tournament (round 1): 09:00-18:00 🤾 Handball Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Men’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30

Women’s pool stage: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30 🥋 Judo Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00

Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♂️ Rowing Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls (semi-finals); women’s eight, men’s eight (repechage); women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four (final B); women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four (medal finals): 09:30-12:40 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s skiff (medal races); men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (finals): 09:30-10:50

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (qualification): 12:00-13:30 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay (heats): 11:00-13:00

Women’s 200m fly (final); men’s 200m back (final); men’s 50m free (semi-finals); women’s 200m breast (final); women’s 200m back (semi-finals); men’s 200m individual medley: (semi-finals); women’s 4x200m free relay (final): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s singles (quarter-finals): 10:00-13:00, 14:00-17:00, 20:00-23:00 🎾 Tennis Men’s singles (quarter-finals), women’s singles (semi-finals): 12:00-17:00, 19:00-23:00

Mixed doubles semi-finals: 12:00-18:00 🏐 Volleyball Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

August 02 🏹 Archery Mixed team (eliminations): 09:30-12:05

Mixed team (medal rounds): 14:15-17:25 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Men’s decathlon: 100m: 10:05

Men’s hammer (qualification A): 10:10

Women’s high jump (qualification): 10:15

Women’s 100m (prelims): 10:35

Men’s decathlon: long jump: 10:55

Men’s 1500m (round 1): 11:05

Men’s hammer (qualification B): 11:35

Women’s 100m (round 1): 11:50

Men’s decathlon: shot put: 12:15

Men’s decathlon: high jump: 18:00

Women’s 5000m (round 1): 18:10

Women’s triple jump (qualification): 18:15

Women’s discus (qualification A): 18:55

Mixed 4x400m relay (round 1): 19:10

Women’s 800m (round 1): 19:45

Men’s shot put (qualification): 20:10

Women’s discus (qualification B): 20:20

Men’s decathlon: 400m: 20:50

Men’s 10,000m (final): 21:20 🏸 Badminton Men’s and women’s doubles (semi-finals): 08:30-13:00

Men’s singles (quarter-finals); mixed doubles (medal matches): 15:00-22:30 🏀 Basketball Men’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏀 Basketball 3×3 Men’s and women’s pool round: 09:00-11:00, 12:30-14:30, 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 57kg (round of 32 or round of 16); men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg (quarter-finals): 15:30-18:10, 20:00-22:40 🚴 Cycling (BMX) Men’s and women’s (semi-finals and finals): 20:00-22:30 🏊 Diving Men’s synchro 3m springboard (final): 11:00-12:00 🏇 Equestrian Jumping team (final): 14:00-16:30 🤺 Fencing Men’s épée team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 12:00-17:30

Men’s épée team (medal finals): 19:30-21:40 ⚽ Football Men’s quarter-finals: 15:00-00:00 🏌️ Golf Men’s tournament (round 2): 09:00-18:00 🤾 Handball Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Women’s and men’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30

Men’s pool stage: 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30 🥋 Judo Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg (elimination rounds): 10:00-14:00

Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♂️ Rowing Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls (finals F/E/D); men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (final B); men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls (medal final): 09:30-12:50 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s windsurfing (medal series); men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Women’s 25m pistol (qualification): 09:00-14:00

Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (finals): 09:30-10:50

Men’s skeet (qualification day 1): 09:00-14:30 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay (heats): 11:00-13:00

Men’s 50m free (final); women’s 200m back (final); men’s 200m individual medley (final); men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley (semi-finals): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s singles (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00, 13:30-15:30 🎾 Tennis Men’s singles (semi-finals); women’s singles (bronze medal final): 12:00-17:00

Men's and mixed doubles (bronze medal finals): 12:00-17:00

Men’s singles (semi-finals); mixed doubles (gold medal final): 19:00-23:30 🤸‍♂️ Trampoline Women’s (final): 12:00-14:30

Men’s (final): 18:00-20:30 🏐 Volleyball Men’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30

August 03 🏹 Archery Women’s individual (eliminations): 09:30-11:15

Women’s individual (medal rounds): 13:00-15:20 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse (finals): 15:00-18:00 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles: 10:05

Men’s pole vault (qualification): 10:10

Men’s 100m (prelims): 10:35

Men’s decathlon (discus A): 10:55

Women’s 800m (repechage): 11:10

Men’s 100m (round 1): 11:45

Men’s decathlon (discus B): 12:00

Men’s decathlon (pole vault): 13:40

Men’s decathlon (javelin A): 19:10

Men’s 1500m (repechage): 19:15

Men’s shot put (final): 19:35

Women’s 100m (semis): 19:50

Men’s decathlon (javelin B): 20:10

Women’s triple jump (final): 20:20

Mixed 4x400m relay (final): 20:55

Women’s 100m (final): 21:20

Men’s decathlon: 1500m (final): 21:45 🏸 Badminton Women’s singles (quarter-finals): 08:30-13:00

Women’s doubles (medal matches): 15:00-17:30 🏀 Basketball Men’s and women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏀 Basketball 3×3 Women’s pool round: 17:30-19:30

Women’s play-in round: 21:30-22:30 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s prelims: 09:00-13:00

Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round: 16:00-19:00

Men’s and women’s lucky loser round: 21:00-00:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg (quarter-finals); women’s 60kg (semi-finals): 15:30-17:55, 20:00-22:25 🛶 Canoe Slalom Men’s and women’s kayak cross single (time trials and repechage rounds): 15:30-19:15 🚴 Cycling (Road) Men’s road race: 11:00-18:15 🏇 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix special team (final): 10:00-16:30 🤺 Fencing Women’s sabre team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 11:30-17:00

Women’s sabre team (medal finals): 19:00-21:10 ⚽ Football Women’s quarter-finals: 15:00-00:00 🏌️ Golf Men’s tournament (round 3): 09:00-18:00 🤾 Handball Women’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Women’s pool stage: 10:00-12:30, 12:45-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 19:45-22:30 🥋 Judo Mixed team (elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals): 08:00-14:00

Mixed team (medal rounds): 16:00-19:00 🚣‍♂️ Rowing Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls (finals C/B and medal final); women’s eight, men’s eight (medal finals): 09:30-11:40 ⛵ Sailing Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-20:00 🔫 Shooting Women’s 25m pistol (finals): 09:30-10:50

Women’s skeet (qualification day 1); men’s skeet (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:00-17:05 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay (heats): 11:00-13:00

Men’s 100m fly (final); women’s 50m free (semi-finals); women’s 200m individual medley (final); women’s 800m free (final); mixed 4x100m medley relay (final): 20:30-22:30 🏓 Table Tennis Women’s singles (medal finals): 13:30-16:00 🎾 Tennis Men’s singles (bronze medal final); women’s singles, men’s doubles (gold medal finals): 12:00-19:00 🏐 Volleyball Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30

Men’s prelims: 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Men’s prelims: 10:30-13:30, 15:00-18:00, 19:30-22:30

August 04 🏹 Archery Men’s individual (eliminations): 09:30-11:15

Men’s individual (medal rounds): 13:00-15:20 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s rings, women’s uneven bars, Men’s vault (finals): 15:00-17:25 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase (round 1): 10:05

Women’s hammer (qualification A): 10:20

Women’s 200m (round 1): 10:55

Men’s long jump (qualification): 11:00

Women’s hammer (qualification B): 11:45

Men’s 110m hurdles (round 1): 11:50

Women’s 400m hurdles (round 1): 12:35

Men’s 400m (round 1): 19:05

Women’s high jump (final): 19:50

Men’s 100m (semi-finals): 20:00

Men’s hammer (final): 20:30

Women’s 800m (semi-finals): 20:35

Men’s 1500m (semi-finals): 21:10

Men’s 100m (final): 21:50 🏸 Badminton Men’s and women’s singles (semi-finals): 08:30-13:00

Men’s doubles (medal matches): 15:00-17:30 🏀 Basketball Women’s group phase: 11:00-15:15, 17:15-19:00, 21:00-22:45 🏀 Basketball 3×3 Men’s pool round: 17:30-19:30

Men’s play-in round: 21:30-22:30 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s round of 16: 09:00-11:00, 13:00-15:00, 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg (quarter-finals); Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg (semi-finals): 11:00-13:25, 15:30-17:55 🛶 Canoe Slalom Men’s and women’s kayak cross single (heats): 15:30-17:25 🚴 Cycling (Road) Women’s road race: 14:00-18:45 🏇 Equestrian Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual (final): 10:00-14:00 🤺 Fencing Men’s foil team (table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches): 10:00-17:10

Men’s foil team (medal finals): 19:10-22:00 🏌️ Golf Men’s tournament (round 4, medal final): 09:00-18:30 🤾 Handball Men’s prelims: 09:00-12:30, 14:00-17:30, 19:00-22:30 🏑 Hockey Men’s quarter-finals: 10:00-15:00, 17:30-22:30 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (qualification): 09:00-17:00

Women’s skeet (qualification day 2 and finals): 09:30-17:05 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 50m free (final); men’s 1500m free (final); men’s 4x100m medley relay (final); women’s 4x100m medley relay (final): 18:30-20:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s singles (medal finals): 13:30-16:00 🎾 Tennis Women’s doubles (bronze, gold medal finals); Men’s singles (gold medal final): 12:00-19:00 🏐 Volleyball Women’s prelims: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s prelims: 14:00-17:00, 18:30-21:30

August 05 🤸 Artistic Gymnastics Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor (finals): 12:00-15:15 🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming Team technical routine: 19:30-21:00 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Men’s 400m hurdles (round 1): 10:05

Men’s discus (qualification A): 10:10

Women’s pole vault (qualification): 10:40

Women’s 400m hurdles (repechage): 10:50

Men’s 400m (repechage): 11:20

Men’s discus (qualification B): 11:35

Women’s 4m (round 1): 11:55

Women’s 200m (repechage): 12:50

Men’s pole vault (final): 19:00

Men’s 3000m steeplechase (round 1): 19:04

Men’s 200m (round 1): 19:55

Women’s discus (final): 20:35

Women’s 200m (semi-finals): 20:45

Women’s 5000m (final): 21:10

Women’s 800m (final): 21:45 🏸 Badminton Women’s singles (medal matches): 09:45-12:30

Men’s singles (medal matches): 14:30-17:30 🏀 Basketball 3×3 Men’s and women’s semi-finals: 17:30-19:30

Men’s and women’s medal finals: 21:00-23:20 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s round of 16: 09:00-11:00, 13:00-15:00, 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00 🛶 Canoe Slalom Men’s and women’s kayak cross (semi-finals, finals): 15:30-17:30 🚴 Cycling Track Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit (qualifying); women’s team sprint (qualifying, first round, medal finals): 17:00-19:40 🏊 Diving Women’s 10m platform (prelims): 10:00-12:10

Women’s 10m platform (semi-finals): 15:00-17:00 🏇 Equestrian Jumping individual (qualifying): 14:00-18:00 ⚽ Football Men’s semi-finals: 18:00-23:00 🏑 Hockey Women’s quarter-finals: 10:00-15:00, 17:30-22:30 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-19:00 🔫 Shooting Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (finals): 09:30-10:50

Mixed team skeet (qualification and finals): 09:00-16:35 🧗 Sport Climbing Men’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, boulder); women’s speed (qualification): 10:00-14:00 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s team (round of 16): 10:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🏊🚴🏃Triathlon Mixed team relay (final): 08:00-10:10 🏐 Volleyball Men’s quarter-finals: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Men’s prelims: 12:00-16:30, 18:30-23:00 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 15:00-17:00

Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (semi-finals): 21:00-22:00

August 06 🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming Team free routine: 19:30-21:00 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Women’s 1500m (round 1): 10:05

Men’s javelin (qualification A): 10:20

Men’s 110m hurdles (repechage): 10:50

Women’s long jump (qualification): 11:15

Women’s 400m (repechage): 11:20

Men’s javelin (qualification B): 11:50

Men’s 400m hurdles (repechage): 12:00

Men’s 200m (repechage): 12:30

Men’s 400m (semi-finals): 19:35

Women’s hammer (final): 19:55

Women’s 400m hurdles (semi-finals): 20:07

Men’s long jump (final): 20:15

Men’s 1500m (final): 20:50

Women’s 3000m steeplechase (final): 21:10

Women’s 200m (final): 21:40 🏀 Basketball Men’s quarter-finals: 11:00-13:00, 14:30-16:30, 18:00-20:00, 21:30-23:30 🏐 Beach Volleyball Men’s and women’s quarter-finals: 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg (semi-finals); women’s 60kg (final): 21:30-23:30 🛶 Canoe Sprint Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m (heats and quarter-finals): 09:30-14:50 🚴 Cycling (Track) Men’s team sprint (first round, medal finals); men’s team pursuit (first round); women’s team pursuit (qualifying): 17:30-19:55 🏊 Diving Men’s 3m springboard (prelims): 10:00-12:00

Women’s 10m platform (final): 15:00-17:00 🏇 Equestrian Jumping individual (final): 10:00-12:30 ⚽ Football Women’s semi-finals: 22:00-00:00 🤾 Handball Women’s quarter-finals: 09:30-11:30, 13:30-15:30, 17:30-19:30, 21:30-23:30 🏑 Hockey Men’s semi-finals: 14:00-16:00, 19:00-21:00 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s dinghy (medal races); men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull: 11:00-19:00 🛹 Skateboarding Women’s park (prelims): 12:30-16:00

Women’s park (medal final): 17:30-19:00 🧗 Sport Climbing Women’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, boulder); men’s speed (qualification): 10:00-14:00 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s team (round of 16): 10:00-13:00

Men’s and women’s team (quarter-finals): 16:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Women’s quarter-finals: 09:00-11:30, 13:00-15:30, 17:00-19:30, 21:00-23:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s quarter-finals: 14:00-17:00, 19:00-22:00 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (repechage); men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (semi-finals); men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00

August 07 🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming Team acrobatic routine (medal final): 19:30-21:15 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Marathon race walk mixed relay (final): 07:30-10:45

Men’s high jump (qualification): 10:05

Women’s 100m hurdles (round 1): 10:15

Women’s javelin (qualification A): 10:25

Men’s 5000m (round 1): 11:00

Men’s 800m (round 1): 11:45

Women’s javelin (qualification B): 11:50

Women’s 1500m (repechage): 12:35

Women’s pole vault (final): 19:00

Men’s 110m hurdles (semi-finals): 19:05

Men’s triple jump (qualification): 19:15

Men’s 400m hurdles (semi-finals): 19:35

Men’s 200m (semi-finals): 20:02

Men’s discus (final): 20:25

Women’s 400m (semi-finals): 20:45

Men’s 400m (final): 21:20

Men’s 3000m steeplechase (final): 21:40 🏀 Basketball Women’s quarter-finals: 11:00-13:00, 14:30-16:30, 18:00-20:00, 21:30-23:30 🏐 Beach volleyball Men’s and women’s quarter-finals: 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg (semi-finals); men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg (finals): 21:30-23:30 🛶 Canoe Sprint Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m (heats and quarter-finals): 09:30-15:10 🚴 Cycling (Track) Men’s sprint (qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds); women’s keirin (first round, repechage); women’s team pursuit (first round): 12:45-15:30

Men’s sprint (early rounds, repechage rounds); men’s team pursuit (medal finals); women’s team pursuit (medal finals): 17:30-19:50 🏊 Diving Men’s 3m springboard (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00

Women’s 3m springboard (prelims): 15:00-17:00 🏌️ Golf Women’s tournament: 9:00-18:00 🤾 Handball Men’s quarter-finals: 09:30-11:30, 13:30-15:30, 17:30-19:30, 21:30-23:30 🏑 Hockey Women’s semi-finals: 14:00-16:00, 19:00-21:00 ⛵ Sailing Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull (medal races); men’s and women’s kite: 11:00-19:00 🛹 Skateboarding Men’s park (preliminaries): 12:30-16:00

Men’s park (medal final): 17:30-19:00 🧗 Sport Climbing Men’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, lead); women’s speed (medal finals): 10:00-13:15 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s and women’s team (quarter-finals): 10:00-13:00, 16:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥋 Taekwondo Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg (qualification rounds): 09:00-12:30

Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30

Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg (repechage rounds, medal finals): 19:30-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Men’s semi-finals: 16:00-18:30, 20:00-22:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Men’s quarter-finals: 14:00-17:00, 19:00-22:00 🏋️ Weightlifting Men’s 61kg (final): 15:00-17:30

Women’s 49kg (final): 19:30-22:00 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (repechage); men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30

Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (semi-finals); men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00

August 08 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles: 10:05

Women’s shot put (qualification): 10:25

Women’s 100m hurdles (repechage): 10:35

Women’s heptathlon: high jump: 11:05

Women’s 4x100m relay (round 1): 11:10

Men’s 4x100m relay (round 1): 11:35

Men’s 800m (repechage): 12:00

Women’s heptathlon: shot put: 19:35

Women’s 1500m (semi-finals): 19:35

Women’s long jump (final): 20:00

Men’s javelin (final): 20:25

Men’s 200m (final): 20:30

Women’s heptathlon: 200m: 20:55

Women’s 400m hurdles (final): 21:25

Men’s 110m hurdles (final): 21:45 🏀 Basketball Men’s semi-finals: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00 🏐 Beach volleyball Men’s and women’s semi-finals: 17:00-19:00, 21:00-23:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg (semi-finals); Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg (finals): 21:30-23:30 🛶 Canoe Sprint Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m (semi-finals and finals): 10:30-14:30 🚴 Cycling (Track) Men’s sprint (quarter-finals and classification races); men’s omnium (medal final); women’s keirin (quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final): 17:00-19:55 🏊 Diving Women’s 3m springboard (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00

Men’s 3m springboard (final): 15:00-17:00 ⚽ Football Men’s bronze-medal game: 17:00-20:00 🏌️ Golf Women’s tournament (round 2): 9:00-18:00 🤾 Handball Women’s semi-finals: 16:30-18:30, 21:30-23:30 🏑 Hockey Men’s bronze-medal game: 14:00-16:00

Men’s gold-medal game: 19:00-21:30 ⛷️ Modern Pentathlon Men’s and women’s fencing (ranking round): 11:00-17:30 🤸 Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual all-around (qualification): 10:00-13:00, 15:00-18:00 ⛵ Sailing Men’s and women’s kite (medal series): 11:00-19:00 🧗 Sport Climbing Women’s boulder/lead (semi-finals, lead); men’s speed (medal finals): 10:00-13:15 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Women’s 10km marathon (final): 07:30-10:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s team (semi-finals): 10:00-13:00

Women’s team (semi-finals): 16:00-18:00, 20:00-23:00 🥋 Taekwondo Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg (qualification rounds): 09:00-12:30

Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30

Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg (repechage rounds, medal finals): 19:30-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Women’s semi-finals: 16:00-18:30, 20:00-22:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s classification matches and semi-finals: 13:00-16:00, 18:00-21:00 🏋️ Weightlifting Women’s 59kg (final): 15:00-17:30

Men’s 73kg (final): 19:30-22:00 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (repechage); men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30

Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (semi-finals); men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00

August 09 🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming Duet (technical routine): 19:30-21:30 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Women’s heptathlon (long jump): 10:05

Women’s 4x400m relay (round 1): 10:40

Men’s 4x400m relay (round 1): 11:05

Women’s heptathlon (javelin throw A): 11:20

Men’s 800m (semi-finals): 11:30

Women’s 100m hurdles (semi-finals): 12:05

Women’s heptathlon (javelin throw B): 12:30

Women’s 4x100m relay (final): 19:30

Women’s shot put (final): 19:40

Men’s 4x100m relay (final): 19:45

Women’s 400m (final): 20:00

Men’s triple jump (final): 20:10

Women’s heptathlon (800m final): 20:15

Women’s 10,000m (final): 20:55

Men’s 400m hurdles (final): 21:45 🏀 Basketball Women’s semi-finals: 17:30-19:30, 21:00-23:00 🏐 Beach volleyball Men’s or women’s medal finals: 21:00-00:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg (finals): 21:30-23:30 🕺 Breaking Women’s individual (qualifying): 16:00-18:00

Women’s individual (final): 20:00-22:00 🛶 Canoe Sprint Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m (semi-finals and finals): 10:30-14:40 🚴 Cycling (Track) Men’s sprint (semi-finals); women’s sprint (qualifying, early rounds, and repechage): 14:00-15:45

Men’s sprint (medal finals); women’s madison (final); women’s sprint (early rounds and repechage): 18:00-19:55 🏊 Diving Men’s 10m platform (prelims): 10:00-12:00

Women’s 3m springboard (final): 15:00-17:00 ⚽ Football Women’s bronze-medal game: 15:00-18:00

Men’s gold-medal game: 18:00-21:30 🏌️ Golf Women’s tournament (round 3): 9:00-18:00 🤾 Handball Men’s semi-finals: 16:30-18:30, 21:30-23:30 🏑 Hockey Women’s bronze-medal game: 14:00-16:00

Women’s gold-medal game: 20:00-22:30 ⛷️ Modern Pentathlon Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2: 13:00-19:00 🤸 Rhythmic Gymnastics Group all-around (qualification): 10:00-12:30

Individual all-around (final): 14:30-17:00 🧗 Sport Climbing Men’s boulder/lead (medal final): 10:00-13:20 🏊‍♀️ Swimming Men’s 10km marathon (final): 07:30-10:30 🏓 Table Tennis Men’s team (bronze medal final): 10:00-13:00

Men’s team (gold medal final): 15:00-18:30 🥋 Taekwondo Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg (qualification round): 09:00-12:30

Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30

Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg (repechage, medal finals): 19:30-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Men’s bronze-medal game: 16:00-18:30 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Men’s classification matches and semi-finals: 13:00-16:00, 18:00-21:00 🏋️ Weightlifting Men’s 89kg (final): 15:00-17:30

Women’s 71kg (final): 19:30-22:00 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (repechage); men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30

Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (semi-finals); men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00

August 10 🏊‍♀️ Artistic Swimming Duet (free routine, medal final): 19:30-22:00 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Men’s marathon (final): 08:00-11:00

Men’s high jump (final): 19:10

Men’s 800m (final): 19:25

Women’s javelin (final): 19:40

Women’s 100m hurdles (final): 19:45

Men’s 5000m (final): 20:00

Women’s 1500m (final): 20:25

Men’s 4x400m relay (final): 21:12

Women’s 4x400m relay (final): 21:22 🏀 Basketball Men’s bronze-medal game: 11:00-13:00

Men’s gold-medal game: 21:30-00:00 🏐 Beach volleyball Men’s or women’s medal finals: 21:00-02:00 🥊 Boxing Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg, men’s +92kg (finals): 21:30-23:30 🕺 Breaking Men’s individual (qualifying): 16:00-18:00

Men’s individual (final): 20:00-22:00 🛶 Canoe Sprint Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K1 1000m, women’s K1 500m (semi-finals and finals): 10:30-14:20 🚴 Cycling (Track) Men’s keirin (first round, repechage); men’s madison (final); women’s sprint (quarter-finals, classification races): 17:00-19:50 🏊 Diving Men’s 10m platform (semi-finals): 10:00-12:00

Men’s 10m platform (final): 15:00-17:00 ⚽ Football Women’s gold-medal game: 17:00-20:30 🏌️ Golf Women’s tournament (round 4, medal final): 09:00-18:30 🤾 Handball Women’s bronze-medal game: 10:00-12:00

Women’s gold-medal game: 15:00-17:30 ⛷️ Modern Pentathlon Women’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2: 09:30-15:30

Men’s final: 17:30-20:00 🤸 Rhythmic Gymnastics Group all-around (final): 14:00-15:45 🧗 Sport Climbing Women’s boulder/lead (medal final): 10:00-13:20 🏓 Table Tennis Women’s team (bronze medal final): 10:00-13:00

Women’s team (gold medal final): 15:00-18:30 🥋 Taekwondo Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg (qualification rounds): 09:00-12:30

Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg (quarter-finals, semi-finals): 14:30-17:30

Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg (repechage, medal finals): 19:30-23:00 🏐 Volleyball Men’s gold-medal game: 13:00-15:45

Women’s bronze-medal game: 17:15-19:45 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Women’s bronze-medal game: 09:00-12:00

Women’s and men’s classification matches, women’s gold-medal game: 14:00-21:00 🏋️ Weightlifting Men’s 102kg (final): 11:30-14:00

Women’s 81kg (final): 16:00-18:30

Men’s +102kg (final): 20:30-23:00 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (repechage); men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg (round of 16 and quarter-finals): 11:00-13:30

Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg (semi-finals); men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg (medal finals): 18:15-22:00

August 11 🏃‍♀️ Athletics Women’s marathon (final): 08:00-11:15 🏀 Basketball Women’s bronze-medal game: 11:30-13:30

Women’s gold-medal game: 15:30-18:00 🚴 Cycling (Track) Men’s keirin (quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal finals); women’s sprint (semi-finals, medal finals); women’s omnium (medal final): 11:00-14:15 🤾 Handball Men’s bronze-medal game: 09:00-11:00

Men’s gold-medal game: 13:30-16:00 ⛷️ Modern Pentathlon Women’s final: 11:00-13:30 🏐 Volleyball Women’s gold-medal game: 13:00-15:45 🤽‍♂️ Water Polo Men’s bronze-medal game: 09:00-12:00

Men’s gold-medal game: 14:00-15:50 🏋️ Weightlifting Women’s +81kg (final): 11:30-14:00 🤼‍♂️ Wrestling Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg (repechage and medal finals): 11:00-14:30 🎆 Closing ceremony Closing ceremony: 21:00

How to Watch Olympics 2024 From Anywhere

Due to TV licensing restrictions and copyright laws that limit availability to specific channels and countries, watching the Olympics in 2024 may be a challenge.

Your location will determine which streaming platforms you can access and how much you need to pay to watch the Olympics. Licensing rights for the Olympics are purchased for specific regions, companies strike exclusive deals, and geographical restrictions are implemented.

The Olympics are free to watch across the BBC and NBC channels, making them our top picks. However, BBC streaming is only available in the UK and NBC, with cable TV in the US. In other countries, availability and cost can vary significantly. In the U.S., we recommend Peacock for its extensive schedule and access to NBC.

Fortunately, you can overcome these challenges and watch the Olympics 2024 from anywhere using a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to connect to a server in a different country, hiding your actual location and virtually placing you in the chosen server’s country.

This lets you bypass geo-restrictions and access the Olympics stream as if you were in the UK. For example, if you’re in the US but want to access the BBC’s free coverage, a VPN, along with a UK postcode, can make this possible.

Top VPNs to Stream Olympics 2024 From Anywhere

A VPN is essential for being able to live stream the Olympics 2024 from anywhere in the world.

To help you, we’ve put together this comparison table of the top VPNs for streaming for the Paris Olympic games.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark $2.19/month ❌ BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review NordVPN $3.39/month ❌ BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month ❌ BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial BBC iPlayer, Discovery+, Eurosport, NBC, Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review

Surfshark is an award-winning VPN service with a comprehensive server network of over 3,200 servers in 100 countries. It's well-regarded in the industry for its exceptional streaming capabilities. With its fast and reliable connections, you can be assured of having a lag-free live-streaming experience of the Olympics 2024. Pricing starts as low as $2.19/month, accompanied by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark also offers robust security and privacy features, such as CleanWeb and its innovative Nexus. These features provide users with a secure streaming experience free of ads, malware, and cookie pop-ups.

Final Thoughts

The Olympics 2024 is a global spectacle that brings together the best athletes from around the world, competing in a wide array of sports. Whether you are a fan of athletics, gymnastics, swimming, or any other Olympic event, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

In this guide, we’ve explained how to watch the Olympics from anywhere. The BBC offers free and comprehensive coverage for viewers in the UK and NBC in the US.

However, due to licensing restrictions, this coverage isn’t available outside of these respective countries, and many countries have their own exclusive deals that might require expensive subscriptions.

By using a VPN, you can bypass these geo-restrictions and access the BBC’s free coverage or find more affordable streaming options in the US. After testing the VPN services mentioned for reliability and secure connections, we recommend using Surfshark.

FAQ

How can I watch the Olympics 2024 in the USA? In the USA, the Olympics 2024 will be broadcasted by NBCUniversal across its various platforms, including NBC, NBC Sports, and Peacock. You can watch live events, replays, and highlights on these channels. Additionally, NBC Sports will offer extensive coverage online via their website and app. If you don't have a cable subscription, you can still access NBC's coverage through streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. Can I watch the Paris Olympics for free? Yes, you can watch the Paris Olympics for free if you are in the UK, where the BBC will provide comprehensive free coverage across its TV channels and online platforms. However, if you are outside the UK, you can use a VPN to access BBC's coverage. Remember, using a VPN to access content might violate the terms of service of some streaming platforms, so proceed with caution. How long does the Olympics 2024 last? The Olympics 2024 will last 16 days, starting on July 26, 2024, and concluding on August 11, 2024. The schedule includes the opening ceremony, various sports events, and the closing ceremony. Who has TV rights for the 2024 Olympics? The TV rights for the 2024 Olympics vary by region. In the USA, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive broadcasting rights. In the UK, the BBC will cover the event. Other regions will have their own broadcasters, such as Eurosport in Europe and Seven Network in Australia. If your country's broadcaster is not offering the coverage you desire, you can use a VPN to access broadcasts from other regions.

