Where to Watch The 2024/2025 Premier League Season

Where to Watch The Premier League: List of Streaming Services

The Premier League, with its global fan base and electrifying matches, is available on numerous streaming platforms worldwide. Whether you’re in the US, the UK, or anywhere else, there’s a way to catch every minute of the action.

However, it’s important to note that in the UK, broadcasting restrictions apply. The 3 PM blackout law, often known as Article 48, stipulates that between 2:45 PM and 5:15 PM every Saturday during the football season, no match can be shown live on TV in the country.

This restriction aims to encourage attendance at lower-league matches, but it could mean that UK fans miss out on live Saturday afternoon games.

Fortunately, in the US and other parts of the world, all Premier League games are broadcast live, giving international fans more opportunities to watch their favorite teams in action.

Below, we’ve compiled a table of the top streaming services where you can watch the Premier League, along with their monthly subscription prices to help you choose your most suitable option:

Streaming service Price per month 🇺🇸NBC Free with Cable TV 🇺🇸Peacock $7.99 🇺🇸Fubo TV $79.99 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇻🇮Sling TV $45 (half off your first month) 🇺🇸Hulu $76.99 🇺🇸YouTube TV $57.99 ($15 off your first 3 months) 🇬🇧Sky Sports £22 🇬🇧TNT Sports £10 🇬🇧Amazon Prime £8.99 🇬🇧Now TV £34.99

Watch The Premier League on Peacock

Peacock offers a fantastic streaming solution for fans looking to catch the Premier League action. As the exclusive streaming partner for the Premier League in the US, Peacock allows subscribers to watch all Premier League matches, including those that are broadcast live on NBC and the USA Network.

Peacock is not just about live sports; it boasts an impressive library of over 80,000 hours of entertainment, including hit TV shows and movies.

A Peacock subscription is affordably priced at $7.99 per month, with an annual plan available for $79.99, offering a 17% saving. This flexibility lets you choose a plan that best suits your needs and budget.

Peacock offers a seamless viewing experience across various devices, including smart TVs, mobile devices, and computers. It allows you to watch your favorite Premier League matches anytime, anywhere.

If you find yourself in a country where Peacock is not available, you can still access the service using a VPN. By connecting to a US server, you can bypass regional restrictions and enjoy all the Premier League matches and other content that Peacock has to offer.

Watch The Premier League on Sling TV

Sling TV offers a compelling package for fans seeking a versatile and affordable option to watch the Premier League. With its Blue package, Sling TV provides access to live soccer games, including Premier League matches across NBC and USA networks.

The Blue package, typically priced at $45 per month, is available at a special introductory rate of $22.50 for the first month. This package includes 46 channels, featuring 19 exclusive news and entertainment channels, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience.

The flexibility to stream on up to three devices simultaneously means that households with multiple viewers can enjoy different content at the same time, making it a family-friendly option.

If Sling TV or specific Premier League matches are not available in your region, using a VPN can help. By connecting to a US, Puerto Rico, or US Virgin Islands server, you can bypass regional restrictions and stream Premier League games on Sling TV, ensuring you stay connected with all the live action, regardless of your location.

Watch The Premier League on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is a premier destination for watching the Premier League in the UK, offering extensive coverage and exclusive live broadcasts.

Sky Sports provides its extensive sports package for $28.64 a month, which requires a new 24-month Sky TV contract. This package includes all the key sports channels, such as Premier League, F1, and more, offering a wide array of sports content.

For new customers, there’s an attractive bundle that includes Sky Sports, Sky TV, Netflix, and UHD for just $55.99 a month, providing incredible value and a broad spectrum of entertainment options.

One of Sky Sports’ standout features is its unparalleled coverage. The service offers more exclusive live sports coverage than any other provider, including 128 live Premier League matches for the 2024/25 season.

Additionally, a new agreement with the Premier League means that starting from the 2025/26 season, Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches per season, further cementing its status as the go-to platform for football fans.

If you are outside the UK or in a region where Sky Sports is not available, using a VPN can help you access its content. By connecting to a UK server, you can bypass regional restrictions and enjoy all the Premier League matches and additional sports content that Sky Sports has to offer, ensuring you remain connected to the world of sports no matter where you are.

Can I Watch The Premier League for Free?

Yes, you can watch the Premier League for free by taking advantage of free trials offered by several streaming platforms. Here are some of the top options:

🇺🇸 YouTube TV – 7-day free trial

– 7-day free trial 🇺🇸 Hulu + Live TV – 3-day free trial

– 3-day free trial 🇺🇸 DirecTV – 5-day free trial

– 5-day free trial 🇺🇸 FuboTV – 7-day free trial

– 7-day free trial 🇬🇧 Amazon Prime – 30-day free trial

– 30-day free trial 🇬🇧 Sky Sports – No free trial but offers free Premier League match highlights available throughout the season

These trials can be timed with the top games you don’t want to miss, such as the Manchester Derby, the North London Derby, or any of the ‘big six’ showdowns.

The Premier League — All The Key Details

The anticipation for the 2024/25 Premier League season is palpable. As the start date approaches, fans are gearing up for another thrilling campaign filled with fierce battles, stunning goals, and unforgettable moments. Here’s everything you need to know to get hyped for the upcoming season.

When Does It Start?

The Premier League schedule for the 2024/25 season was released on June 18, 2024. The new campaign kicked off on Friday, August 16, 2024, and will run over 33 weekends, featuring four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday match. The final round of games is set for Sunday, May 25, 2025, with all matches kicking off simultaneously to ensure a dramatic conclusion.

Who Got Promoted?

This season welcomes back three teams to the top flight (one after a particularly long absence of over 20 years.)

Ipswich Town

Leicester City

Southampton

Team Overviews for the Season

Arsenal Aston Villa Bournemouth Brentford Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea Crystal Palace Everton Fulham Ipswich Town Leicester City Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Newcastle Nottingham Forest Southampton Tottenham West Ham Wolverhampton Wanderers The Gunners, with their young and dynamic squad, are aiming to build on their near misses from the last two seasons and push for a top-four finish. Arsenal came agonizingly close to securing a Champions League spot, showing great promise. They’ve already strengthened their defense with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, who shined last year at Bologna and in the Euros for Italy, along with the eagerly anticipated return of Timber. Can they put an end to Man City’s dominance? With these key additions, and more expected, Arsenal fans have renewed hope. Aston Villa had a terrific season last year, finishing fourth to qualify for the Champions League and surprising many with their consistent performances. This summer, they’ve spent more than any other team in Europe, signaling their intent to continue to compete at the highest level. Notable signings include Ross Barkley from Luton, Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, and Amadou Onana from Everton. With these additions, Villa aims to build on last season’s success and push for even higher achievements in the upcoming campaign. Bournemouth had a solid campaign last season, finishing just one point off 10th place and comfortably securing their Premier League status. With that foundation, the Cherries are looking to build on their success and push for a top-half finish this time around. To strengthen their squad, Bournemouth has secured the permanent signings of Luis Sinisterra and Enes Ünal, who both impressed during their loan spells. With these key additions and more to come after selling Solanke, Bournemouth hopes to make a strong push up the table in the upcoming season. Brentford endured a disappointing season last year, finishing 16th after pushing for European spots the previous season. The absence of star striker Ivan Toney for most of the campaign severely impacted their form, and it remains uncertain whether he’ll be available come September. In response, the Bees have moved to bolster their attack by signing the strong and versatile Igor Thiago from Club Brugge. Brentford will be hoping that these changes can help them regain their competitive edge and climb back up the table this season. Brighton struggled to maintain their Premier League form last season, finishing 12th as they juggled the demands of European competition. However, the Seagulls are determined to bounce back this year and fight for a return to those coveted European places. Despite losing a key player in Pascal Groß, Brighton has made some important additions to its squad, including Deniz Undav from Stuttgart and Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord. These signings aim to strengthen the team as it looks to reclaim its position among the league’s top contenders. After a season of rebuilding, Chelsea is starting afresh once again under new manager Enzo Maresca, and the club has all its faith in his style of football. The club has made numerous signings, focusing on young talent, including Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal, Tosin Adarabioyo for free from Fulham, and the silky playmakers of Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. With this revamped squad and a solid tactical approach, Chelsea looks strong and is expected to be in the mix for the top spots. The primary aim is to get back to Champions League football. Crystal Palace had a solid season, finishing 10th, and will be looking to build on that foundation this year. The Eagles are focused on retaining their key players, particularly Marc Guéhi, after already losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. To strengthen their squad, Palace has signed Ismaila Sarr from Marseille, adding pace and creativity to their attack. With these changes, Crystal Palace aims to solidify its position in the top half of the table and push for even greater achievements this season. Everton endured a challenging season but managed to stay up despite the setback of a points deduction. The loss of key player Amadou Onana is a significant blow, but the Toffees have moved quickly to secure a strong replacement in Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille. Ndiaye’s arrival brings fresh hope as Everton looks to stabilize and avoid another relegation battle. With renewed determination, the club will aim to improve their standing and push for a more comfortable top-half-of-the-table finish this season. Fulham comfortably secured their Premier League status last season and are now setting their sights on fighting for European positions. The Cottagers have lost some key players, including Tosin Adarabioyo and João Palhinha, which presents a challenge. However, they’ve bolstered their squad by bringing in Ryan Sessegnon, who returns to the club, along with Emile Smith Rowe and Jorge Cuenca. These new additions bring talent and depth to the team as Fulham aims to make a strong push for a top-half finish and potentially secure a spot in Europe. Ipswich Town has enjoyed a remarkable rise with back-to-back promotions from League One to join us this season, playing some wonderful football under the guidance of Kieran McKenna. Recognizing his value, the club successfully tied McKenna down to a new contract despite interest from top Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea. To strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead, Ipswich has secured the permanent signing of the talented Omari Hutchinson, alongside several other key transfers. With a solid foundation and new additions, Ipswich is ready to make their mark in the Premier League. Leicester City is back in the Premier League after winning the Championship last season, eager to reclaim their place among England’s elite teams and push for a return to European football. However, the Foxes face the challenge of moving forward without manager Enzo Maresca, who left to take on the project at Chelsea. Additionally, they’ve lost key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, which is a significant blow. On the positive side, Leicester has made the talented Abdul Fatawu’s move permanent, adding creativity and flair to their squad as they prepare for the top flight. Under the guidance of new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool aim to continue to be a formidable force in the league. With a potent attack led by Mohamed Salah and a solid defense, they are undoubtedly aiming to challenge for the title once again. Will Liverpool hit the ground running under Slot’s leadership? Fans are optimistic, especially after Cody Gakpo’s incredible performances in the Euros. Slot’s fresh approach and their attacking form could be the catalysts Liverpool needs to reclaim their dominance in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s squad enters the season as the defending champions, having secured their fourth successive title last season. With a squad brimming with talent, including Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, they are favorites to lift the trophy once again. This season, they’ve bolstered their ranks by signing Savinho from sister club Troyes after his stellar season at Girona. Can Pep do the unthinkable and win 5 in a row? With such a strong lineup, City fans have every reason to believe it’s possible. With new ownership and unwavering faith in Erik ten Hag, Manchester United is poised for an exciting season. The club has made significant moves in the transfer market, securing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and Leny Yoro from Lille, with other big signings in the works. These additions, combined with Ten Hag’s tactical acumen, have fans hopeful for a successful campaign. Can United capitalize on these changes and challenge for the top four after missing out last year? The stage is set for an intriguing season at Old Trafford. Newcastle experienced a disappointing Premier League campaign last season, finishing seventh after a top-four finish the previous year. With no European football to distract them this time around, they’ll be looking to bounce back and reclaim their place among the league’s elite. The focus will be on consistency and regaining the form that saw them excel two seasons ago as they aim to challenge for a top-four spot once again. Nottingham Forest had a very disappointing season, especially considering the significant financial investment made. They narrowly avoided relegation, securing their Premier League status in the final few matches. Determined to improve, Forest has been very active in the transfer market, with numerous outgoings and incomings as they aim for a much better season. Key signings include Nikola Milenković from Fiorentina and Jota Silva from Vitória de Guimarães, both of whom are expected to bolster the squad and help Forest climb the table this year. Southampton rejoined the Premier League by winning the playoff final against Leeds, marking their return to the top flight. This season, the Saints will be focused on establishing themselves as a midtable side and avoiding another relegation battle. They’ve been very active in the transfer market, bringing in several new players, including the experienced Adam Lallana. With these new additions, Southampton aims to build a solid foundation and secure their place in the Premier League for the long term. Tottenham had a rollercoaster season last year, starting off strong and being tipped as potential league champions. However, they experienced a significant dip in form mid-season, ultimately just managing to secure a fifth-place finish and missing out on the Champions League. With lessons learned from last season’s ups and downs, Spurs are determined to maintain their early momentum throughout the entire campaign. With the addition of Dominic Solanke to their frontline, fans are hopeful that this year, the team can sustain their performance and challenge for top honors. West Ham, aiming to climb higher in the league standings after a 9th-place finish last season, has made significant moves in the transfer market. The Hammers have bolstered their attack with key signings, including Crysencio Summerville from Leeds, Niclas Füllkrug from Borussia Dortmund, and the promising Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. These additions are expected to enhance their offensive firepower as they look to push for a higher finish and potentially challenge for European spots in the upcoming season. Wolverhampton Wanderers endured a mediocre season last year, with injuries hampering their progress. However, they are determined to perform better this time around. The loss of key player Pedro Neto to Chelsea is a significant blow, but Wolves have responded by securing promising signings in Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima. These new additions are expected to bring fresh energy and creativity to the squad, which aims to climb the table and return to its competitive best in the upcoming season.



With these strategic moves, these teams are gearing up for a competitive Premier League season, making the league more exciting and unpredictable.

Opening Round of Fixtures

The opening weekend of fixtures promises to be an exciting start to the season. Here’s a sneak peek at the first round of matches (UK times):

Friday 16 August 2024 20:00 Man Utd v Fulham



Saturday 17 August 2024 12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool

15:00 Arsenal v Wolves

15:00 Everton v Brighton

15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton

15:00 Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa



Sunday 18 August 2024 14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

16:30 Chelsea v Man City



Monday 19 August 2024 20:00 Leicester City v Spurs



Check out every fixture of the 2024-2025 Premier League season here.

How to Watch The Premier League From Anywhere in The World

The Premier League is a global phenomenon, captivating fans from all corners of the world. However, due to broadcasting rights and regional restrictions, not every game is available in every country.

Networks in various regions have to bid for the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, and this can sometimes leave fans without access to live games. For instance, in the UK, the infamous blackout law restricts the broadcast of live matches during certain hours, further complicating access.

Numerous streaming services are available across different regions for fans looking to watch the Premier League. In the United States, platforms like Peacock, Sling TV, and YouTube TV offer comprehensive coverage of all Premier League matches. These services provide various subscription plans catering to different budgets and preferences.

In the UK, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the primary broadcasters, covering the league extensively. Amazon Prime Video also provides a selection of live matches, particularly during the holiday season.

For those looking for the most cost-effective way to watch, Peacock in the US offers the lowest monthly subscription fee at just $7.99 per month.

For fans outside the major broadcasting regions or those affected by regional restrictions, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a valuable tool. A VPN will enable you to connect to servers in different countries and effectively bypass any geographical restrictions.

This means you can access streaming services that may not be available in your region simply by connecting to a server in a country where the service is available.

For example, if you’re in a region where Peacock or Sky Sports is not accessible, you can use a VPN to connect to a server in the US or UK. This way, you can subscribe to these services and watch the games as if you were in that country. It’s a simple and effective way to ensure you don’t miss any Premier League action, regardless of where you are.

The Best VPNs for Watching The Premier League

To watch the Premier League season from anywhere in the world, you will need a VPN. This will allow you to access any geo-blocked platforms as if you were in the required country.

Here’s a comparison table of the top VPNs for streaming the upcoming Premier League season:

VPN Free Version Paid Plans Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark ❌ $2.19/month Netflix 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review NordVPN ❌ $3.39/month Netflix 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN ❌ $6.67/month Netflix 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking to watch the Premier League this season, this comprehensive guide has you covered. From streaming services in the US like Peacock, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to UK options like Sky Sports and TNT Sports, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action.

For fans in regions with broadcasting restrictions or unavailability of certain services, a VPN is an invaluable tool. By using a VPN, you can connect to servers in different countries and access streaming services as if you were there.

We recommend using Surfshark. With its superb streaming capabilities, you won’t miss any Premier League matches, no matter where you are in the world.

FAQ

Where can I watch The Premier League? You can watch the Premier League on various streaming services depending on your location. In the US, top options include Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. In the UK, Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime Video provide extensive coverage. Additionally, many other regions have their local broadcasters or streaming platforms that hold the rights to broadcast Premier League matches. How can I watch The Premier League for free? You can watch the Premier League for free by taking advantage of free trials offered by streaming platforms. YouTube TV offers a 7-day free trial, Hulu + Live TV has a 3-day free trial, DirecTV Stream provides a 5-day free trial, fuboTV has a 7-day free trial, and Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial. Additionally, Sky Sports provides free Premier League match highlights throughout the season, even for non-subscribers. What’s the cheapest way to watch The Premier League? The cheapest way to watch the Premier League depends on your location and available streaming services. In the US, Peacock is one of the most affordable options at $7.99 per month. In the UK, subscribing to Amazon Prime Video for selected matches is another budget-friendly choice. Using free trials from various platforms can also help you watch games at no cost, at least temporarily. When does the Premier League start? The 2024/25 Premier League season starts on Friday, August 16, 2024. The season will run over 33 weekends, including four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek, concluding on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Can I watch the English Premier League in the US? Yes, you can watch the English Premier League in the US through various streaming services such as Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. These platforms offer comprehensive coverage of Premier League matches on NBC and USA, ensuring you can follow your favorite teams and games throughout the season. References The 3pm Blackout: Is the UK Behind the Times? (LinkedIn)

Premier League broadcast deals for 2025-2028 (Premier League)

All 380 fixtures for 2024/25 Premier League season (Premier League)