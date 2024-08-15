A Full Guide on Where to Watch the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 2024

Gypsy Rose Documentary: Where to Watch Online and Without Cable

The new Gypsy Rose documentary is available on Lifetime Network’s official platform, but you must sign up via a cable provider.

Fortunately, Lifetime is partnered with multiple streaming providers, so you can watch their programming on other websites, even without cable.

Here are the best online platforms for where to watch Gypsy Rose’s documentary in 2024:

Streaming Service Free Version Pricing 🇺🇸Hulu 7-day trial $7.99/month 🌎Prime Video ❌ $2.99/episode 🌎AppleTV+ 7-day trial $9.99/month 🇺🇸Peacock ❌ $7.99/month 🇺🇸Philo 7-day trial $28/month 🇺🇸DirecTV 5-day trial $69.99/month 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇪🇸Fubo 7-day free trial $79.99/month

Platforms like Hulu or Peacock are exclusive to the US, so you can’t use them while traveling abroad. In that case, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-blocking.

For non-US viewers, the Gypsy Rose docuseries is also available on Prime and AppleTV+.

Watch the New Gypsy Rose Documentary on Prime

Prime Video is by far the most accessible platform if you’re looking into where to watch The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, as Prime is available in 200+ locations, and you don’t need a subscription.

Simply create a free account and start renting or buying shows on the website or the Prime Video app. You can buy the 2024 Gypsy Rose documentary for $2.99/episode or $14.99 for the full series.

You can also find other related documentaries detailing Gypsy Rose’s case, including Life After Lockup (2024).

Each movie or series you buy off Prime is a one-time purchase, which you can then view indefinitely on all supported devices, including mobiles, smart TVs, and Blu-rays.

The videos are in 4K UHD, and you can always watch them offline and ad-free—a perk you’d have to pay extra for on other popular streaming platforms like Hulu or Max.

If the Gypsy Rose documentary isn’t available in your region right now, you could still stream any Prime Video title worldwide with a VPN.

Watch the New Gypsy Rose Documentary on Hulu

Hulu is the most affordable option if you’re looking into where you can watch the Lifetime Gypsy Rose documentary in the US. It also has a 7-day trial, so you can actually stream the entire documentary for free.

After you’re done, you’ll still have plenty of time to watch other related documentaries, including the:

2017 Gypsy Rose Blanchard movie, Mommy Dead and Dearest

2017 Gypsy Rose Blanchard movie, Mommy Dead and Dearest 2019 fictionalized docuseries The Act

Both go into deeper detail about Gypsy’s childhood as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Like other online streaming services, the free trial and basic subscription come with ads. So, you’ll get ads before and sometimes during streaming.

If this bothers you, the basic plan lets you download 25 episodes for ad-free and lag-free offline viewing. The downloads are available in 1080p, with select content going up to 4K.

All downloaded content also stays on your phone or tablet for up to 30 days. However, once you click play, you’ll have to watch the movie or episode within 48 hours.

Where to Watch the Gypsy Rose Documentary for Free

There’s no fully free platform streaming the Gypsy Rose documentary, but you can watch the docuseries for free with a trial on Hulu, Philo, DirecTV, or Fubo.

With the exception of Fubo, which is also available in Canada and Spain, these platforms only work in the US.

AppleTV+ also offers a 7-day trial, and the platform is available in 100+ countries. However, you’ll need an Apple ID to sign up, and the app is only available for iOS devices.

⚠️If you can’t sign up for a free trial with any of these providers, using torrents might be tempting. Know that torrents pose malware and data safety risks, not to mention copyright infringement issues.

If you still want to use torrents, you should at least use a good antivirus and a VPN for secure torrenting. But if you’re already planning to try a VPN, you might as well go to the streaming platforms directly.

Streaming with a VPN is legal and a lot safer than torrenting.

Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose – Ratings, Controversy, Trailer, and More

Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose is a docuseries produced by Lifetime Network. Released in January 2024, it’s part of a longer list of documentaries detailing the tragic childhood of Gypsy Rose and her ultimate decision to have her mother killed to escape the abuse.

The Context

This six-episode documentary gives us a recap of Gypsy Rose’s story, from years of child abuse at the hands of her mother, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, to her mother’s shocking murder and the crime’s aftermath.

It’s a heavy watch, with the first episode going into never before shared chilling and traumatic events in Gypsy’s childhood, including:

Instances of child sexual abuse

Instances of child sexual abuse Being forced into unnecessary invasive surgeries

Being forced into unnecessary invasive surgeries Having a feeding tube installed for over a decade

Having a feeding tube installed for over a decade Developing a painkiller addiction following repeated medical interventions

Developing a painkiller addiction following repeated medical interventions Her mother faking Gypsy’s real age to prevent her from leaving

Episodes 2 and 3 detail Gypsy’s escape attempts at the age of 19, which culminate with Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, killing her mother.

Episodes 5 and 6 document major changes in Gypsy’s life, including her new-found freedom, her plans to get married, and her wish to start over after her release.

Although she previously shared in a Dr. Phil interview that she’s not happy about her mother’s death, Gypsy confesses she’s experienced more freedom in prison than ever before when in her mother’s care.

Later, in July 2024, Lifetime released another documentary titled Life After Lock Up, which covers Gypsy’s new life after her release from prison.

Public Reception

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is part of a longer list of related documentaries on this case throughout the years. Currently, this Lifetime release is rated 6.9/10 by IMDb users, and the reviews are mixed.

While viewers agree that Gypsy suffered a horrific case of childhood abuse, the new documentary has sparked controversy for what some deem to be a lenient portrayal of Gypsy’s role in the murder case.

Some argue that the film downplays Gypsy Rose’s culpability in her mother’s death, focusing instead on presenting her primarily as a harmless victim.

The series is still quite new, so we’re yet to see what the final verdict will be once more viewers tune in.

Can’t Access it? Here’s How to Watch the Gypsy Rose Documentary From Anywhere

Because of licensing agreements, Lifetime documentaries are only available on a few select platforms, most of them exclusive to the US.

If you try accessing such platforms outside of the US, the websites will appear geo-blocked.

But even on widely-available providers like Prime or AppleTV+, certain titles could be restricted to certain countries or regions.

On Prime, for example, the Gypsy Rose documentary isn’t yet available in Canada or Australia, though this might change soon.

Fortunately, you can still access geo-blocked content and streaming services outside the US. Using a VPN, you can change your IP address to appear as if you’re in a different location to unblock any platform.

Once installed, you can access previously restricted content from anywhere in the world. Simply choose a server in your desired location and click ‘Connect.’ The VPN will then change your IP address.

Best VPNs to Torrent and Stream the Gypsy Rose Documentary

Need a great VPN for streaming but aren’t sure where to start? Here’s a quick list of our top picks in 2024:

VPN Free Version Paid Plans Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark 7-day mobile trial;

30-day refund policy $2.19/month Hulu, Peacock, Philo, DirecTV, Prime, and more 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN 7-day Android trial;

30-day refund policy $3.09/month Fubo, Hulu, DirecTV, Philo, Max, and more 6,400+ servers in 111 countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN 30-day refund policy $6.67/month Fubo, DirecTV, Max, Prime, Hulu, and more 3,000+ servers in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review

★Editor’s Choice Surfshark tops our list thanks to its unbeatable price, free mobile trial, and added protection features. Besides letting you access 3,200+ servers in 100+ locations, Surfshark’s VPN also comes with an ad and cookie blocker for desktop users. The VPN encryption keeps your personal information hidden when browsing, while the ad and pop-up blockers protect you from malicious adware and viruses. Thanks to these features, you’ll enjoy a faster, safer, clutter-free streaming experience on any platform. Last but not least, Surfshark’s 24-month starter plan costs just $2.19/month. The best part? One subscription covers an unlimited number of devices. This sets Surfshark apart from close competitors, making it the perfect solution for those needing an affordable family plan.

Other Must-Watch Shows Like Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose

To find out more about Gypsy Rose’s case, you can check out previous documentaries like Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017) and The Act (2019).

For other insightful true crime documentaries, check out:

Killer Teens (2012)

Killer Teens (2012) They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back (2015)

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back (2015) Beyond the Headlines: The Series (2023)

Beyond the Headlines: The Series (2023) Miranda’s Victim (2023)

Miranda’s Victim (2023) Ruby Franke: A Momfluencer’s Double Life? (2023)

Ruby Franke: A Momfluencer’s Double Life? (2023) Sextortion (2023)

Sextortion (2023) Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks (2023)

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks (2023) The Contestant (2024)

The Contestant (2024) Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test (2024)

Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test (2024) Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (2024)

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (2024) The Secrets of the 2×2 Church (2024)

The Secrets of the 2×2 Church (2024) Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials (2024)

These documentaries are all currently available on Hulu.

Final Thoughts

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard documents previously undisclosed revelations about Gypsy Rose’s childhood, the shocking crime case that ensued due to her desperate quest for freedom, and the long-lasting impact these events had on Gypsy’s life.

It’s a heavy topic, but Gypsy Rose’s case really puts into context the severity of Munchausen syndrome by proxy and the extremes to which it can drive victims.

If you want to hear the whole story from Gypsy’s interviews, you can find the full docuseries on:

Hulu

Hulu Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Peacock

Peacock AppleTV

Keep in mind you might need a VPN like Surfshark to access some of these platforms outside of the US.

