How and Where to Watch Quarter Finals in Copa America 2024 — Free and Paid Options
Streaming News & Events

How and Where to Watch Quarter Finals in Copa America 2024 — Free and Paid Options

Updated:
The Copa America 2024 group matches have been exciting. Eight of the sixteen teams have advanced to the quarter-finals, where the stakes are even higher.

The teams that topped their groups will meet the runners-up from other groups on the same side of the 2024 Copa America bracket.

This round is a single-match play-off, with winners advancing to the semi-finals. If you’re looking for where to watch the Quarter Finals of Copa America 2024, you’re in the right place.

We’ll take you through the streaming services you can use, including free options you can access from anywhere with a VPN.

Copa America 2024 Quarter-Finals Overview:

  • Argentina vs Ecuador – July 4, 9 p.m. EDT
  • Venezuela v Canada – July 5, 9 p.m. EDT
  • 1D v Panama – July 6, 6 p.m. EDT
  • Uruguay v 2D – July 7, 9 p.m. EDT

Where to Watch the Quarter Finals at Copa America 2024 Live

Copa America has agreements with different networks and streaming services to air matches around the world. Below is a list of streaming services you can use to watch the quarter-finals in different regions:

Streaming Service Price Per Month
🇺🇸 Sling TV $22.5
🇺🇸 FuboTV $79.99, with 7-day free trial
🇺🇸 Hulu+Live TV $76.99, with 3-day free trial
🇬🇧 Premier Sports Player $13.9
🇮🇹 Sportitalia Free
🇲🇽 TV Azteca Sports Free
🇨🇱 13Go Free
🇨🇦 TSN $14.6
🇳🇴 Viaplay $19
🌍StarTimes $10

All these streaming services use geo-restrictions to abide by licensing agreements. However, you can connect to a VPN if you’re traveling abroad or would like to access a cheaper streaming service from a different region.

Watch Copa America 2024 Quarter Finals on Sling TV / Fubo TV

The Fox network holds the US broadcast rights for Copa America 2024. The games are airing on Fox and Fox Sports 1 and 2, with FS1 having the most matches.

There are several streaming services you can use to access these channels, but here’s our top two recommendations:

Sling TV has two packages, Sling Orange and Blue. The latter offers all three Fox channels for $45, but the streaming service has a 50% offer for the first month.

You’ll get 44 channels and 50 hours of DVR storage. However, you can also combine it with Sling Orange. This will give you all 68 Sling TV channels for $30.

Sling TV Watch Copa America Interface
If you’d like a more sports-oriented streaming service, consider FuboTV. Its base plan offers 190+ channels, including the three Fox channels broadcasting Copa America matches.

The streaming service costs $79.99, but it offers a 7-day free trial, so you can watch the Quarter Finals of Copa America 2024 free online. All plans also come with unlimited cloud DVR.

FuboTV Watch Copa America Interface

If you have a subscription to Sling TV or FuboTV but have traveled outside the US, you can use a VPN to connect to a US server for access.

Watch Copa America 2024 Quarter Finals on Sportitalia

Italian fans can watch the Copa America 2024 quarter-finals through Sportitalia, a free terrestrial and satellite TV channel that airs different sports.

It also has a free live-streaming platform that doesn’t require an account. To watch any of the 32 Copa America games, you just need to access the website.

Sportitalia Watch Copa America Interface

However, the platform is only available in Italy. If you’re outside the country, you’ll need to use a VPN to access it.

Watch Copa America 2024 Quarter Finals on TV Azteca Deportes / 13Go

Besides Sportitalia, TV Azteca and Canal 13 will stream Copa America 2024 quarter-finals free online.

TV Azteca is from Mexico and has the rights to all 32 Copa America games. It’s an excellent choice because it doesn’t require registration.

TV Azteca Sports Watch Copa America Interface

On the other hand, Canal 13 is from Chile. The network has a streaming service known as 13Go, and it’s available on various devices and the web via 13go.cl. The streaming service also doesn’t require registration.

13Go Watch Copa America Interface
However, the two are only available in specific countries. If you’re in another country, you can use a VPN to connect to a server in any of them.

Quarter Finals — Full Round Details

Unlike regular Copa America tournaments that have two groups with five teams, this year’s edition has been restructured. The tournament consists of sixteen teams, ten from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF.

It’s divided into four groups with four teams each. The top two in each group will participate in the quarter-finals, with group winners facing runners-up from other groups.

Teams from Group A will face teams from Group B, while those from Group C will face their Group D counterparts.

Copa America 2024 Quarter Finals Schedule

Below is the schedule for the 2024 quarterfinals:

Match Where Date Time (ET)
Match 25: Argentina v Ecuador Houston July 4 9 p.m.
Match 26: Venezuela vs Ecuador Arlington July 5 9 p.m.
Match 27: Uruguay v 2D Las Vegas July 6 9 p.m.
Match 28: 1D v Panama Glendale July 6 6 p.m.

After the quarterfinals, the four winners will proceed to the semi-finals. The winners from that will then play in the final, while the losers will play in the third-place play-off match. Here’s the schedule:

Match Where Date Time (ET)
Semifinal 1 Houston July 4 9 p.m.
Semifinal 2 Arlington July 5 9 p.m.
Third-Place Play-Off Las Vegas July 6 9 p.m.
Final Glendale July 6 6 p.m.

How to Live Stream Copa America 2024 Quarter Finals Anywhere

Copa America has broadcast agreements with various sports networks. However, watching the tournament isn’t possible in some countries as they lack a local broadcaster.

In other countries, watching the tournament is expensive as you need a subscription. The good news is that fans from anywhere in the world can access their desired streaming service through a VPN.

VPNs help do this by changing and hiding your public IP address and assigning you one that corresponds to the server’s location.

For example, if you connect to a server in Italy, you can access Sportitalia and live stream Copa America 2024 quarter finals free of charge. The same applies to other streaming services such as TV Azteca and 13Go.

Best VPNs to Stream Copa America 2024 Quarter Finals From Anywhere

We regularly test the best VPN services, and based on streaming capabilities and performance, here are the top recommendations to watch the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024:

VPN Starting Price Free Version Money-Back Guarantee Unblocks Servers Full Review
Surfshark $2.19/month 30-day guarantee FuboTV, Sling TV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, 13Go, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, HBO Max, ITVX, etc. 3,200+ in 100+ countries Surfshark Review
NordVPN $3.39/month 30-day guarantee FuboTV, Sling TV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, 13Go, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, HBO Max, ITVX, etc. 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review
ExpressVPN $6.67/month 30-day guarantee FuboTV, Sling TV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, 13Go, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, HBO Max, ITVX, etc. 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review
PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial 31-day guarantee FuboTV, Sling TV, Sportitalia, TV Azteca Sports, 13Go, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, HBO Max, ITVX, etc. 6,000+ in 65+ countries PureVPN Review

Editor’s Choice

Surfshark is our top pick for the best VPN to watch the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals. It’s excellent for any streaming needs and even offers servers optimized for this.

These help avoid VPN blocks, so you won’t have to deal with trial and error. In total, Surfshark has a server network of 3, 200+ high-speed servers spread across 100+ countries.

Ample options to ensure you can connect to a server in any region and experience excellent speeds for live streaming. The best part? It costs just $2.19 a month and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Final Thoughts

The 2024 Copa America quarterfinals promise to give us thrilling moments as the best eight teams compete for a place in the semifinals.

Whether you’re in the US, Italy, Mexico, Chile, or anywhere else in the world, there are numerous streaming options to catch all the action. Some, like Sling TV and FuboTV, require a subscription, but others, like TV Azteca and Sportitalia, are free.

If you’d like to access a streaming service that isn’t available in your region, all you need is a VPN. It’ll help change your virtual location and give you access to any streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Having tested numerous streaming VPNs, we’re confident that Surfshark is the best for watching Copa America live from anywhere in the world.

FAQs

How can I watch Copa America 2024 in the USA?

How to watch the Quarter Finals Copa America 2024 for free?

When are the Quarter Finals Copa America 2024 matches being played?

Where are Quarter Final Copa America matches taking place?

Who has TV rights for Copa America 2024?

