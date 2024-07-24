Where to Watch All of the Nickelodeon Documentary, Quiet on Set

Where to Watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

Quiet on Set was released on the Investigation Discovery network on March 17th. For online viewers, the series is available on Max, Discovery+, and ID-affiliated streaming services.

Here’s a list of the most easily accessible platforms on where to watch Quiet on Set: the Dark Side of Kids TV:

The final episode of the new Nickelodeon documentary aired on April 7th, 2024, so you can stream the full documentary right now with a free trial on platforms like Philo and Discovery+. Note some ID-affiliated platforms like Philo and Hulu are only available in the US.

For international viewers, Max and Discovery+ work in multiple countries. Here’s a full list of available territories on Max. Note that Max doesn’t currently have a free trial.

Discovery+ is the lowest-cost international platform with a free trial, but it’s only available in a few select regions. If none of the above services works in your country, you can also use a VPN to unblock geo-restricted sites and find cheaper subscriptions.

Stream Quiet on Set on Max

Max is the #1 platform to stream all Quiet on Set: the Dark Side of Kids TV episodes. It’s available in 90 countries, and a yearly plan costs less than $9/month. For this price, you can watch episodes in full HD 1080p on any device, including mobile and smart TVs.

Besides, Max has an extensive library of true crime documentaries – like McMillion$ (2020), The Crime of the Century (2021), and Mind Over Murder (2022) – if you’re looking for more informative and thought-provoking content.

For something lighthearted, you’ll also get unlimited access to hundreds of movies and shows, including brand originals like GoT and House of the Dragon.

The basic subscription includes ads, but you’ll have 24/7 on-demand access to any title on the platform on up to two devices at once.

For an extra fee, the ad-free and ultimate plans get rid of ads and let you download episodes for fully lag-free offline viewing.

This is handy if you travel to a region where Max isn’t accessible, or you have no internet. As a bonus, the ultimate plan lets you stream in 4K UHD on up to 4 devices at once, perfect for families.

Stream Quiet on Set on Discovery+

If you were wondering where to watch Quiet on Set for free, Discovery+ is the best option. This platform offers a one-week trial and is available in multiple European countries and North America.

The entire series takes roughly 3.5 hours, so there’s plenty of time before the trial ends. Besides the Nickelodeon documentary, Discovery+ is the go-to place to stream other Discovery content, such as true crime pieces, nature documentaries, reality TV, and even cooking shows.

You can stream countless informative series on just about any topic.

It’s also one of the thriftiest options on our list. A basic plan costs just $4.99/month and gives you unlimited access to 4K UHD content on any device, including phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

And a subscription lets you stream on up to 4 devices simultaneously. Like with Max, the basic plan contains ads, but you can pay extra to remove them.

For $8.99/month, you have all the above perks with no ads, plus you can download movies and shows on your mobile device for lag-free offline viewing.

You can also use a VPN to unblock the platform and get the free trial if Discovery+ is geo-restricted in your region.

Stream Quiet on Set on Philo TV

Philo TV is a great option for those looking to watch the Nickelodeon documentary Quiet on Set in the US. It has a 7-day free trial, and a subscription costs less than Sling, Fubo, or Hulu Live TV. There are no tiered plans, just a flat $28/month fee.

One subscription gives you unlimited on-demand access to all AMC+ originals plus 70+ top-rated live channels. After you’re done with the Nickelodeon documentary, you can find multiple other gripping and insightful crime or documentary series.

Unfortunately, Philo does not offer an ad-free option, though the ads are skippable for on-demand content. You also have an automatic record option to save must-watch live content for up to one year’s worth of reruns.

And Philo is compatible with all mobile and smart TV devices, so you can re-watch content at home or on the go. You can also stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously.

One Philo account lets you create up to 10 profiles to keep your saved shows, history, and recommendations separate from your family or friends. This allows you to enjoy a fully customizable viewing experience even when sharing your account with others.

If you plan to travel abroad or are already outside the US, you can still try Philo’s free trial using a VPN.

Quiet on Set – Full Details

Quiet on Set is a documentary series produced by Maxine Productions in collaboration with Business Insider. The first four episodes originally aired on March 17th and 18th, 2024, and the fifth and final episode was released on April 7th, 2024.

The documentary exposes the toxic behind-the-scenes culture at Nickelodeon throughout the late 90s to early 2010s.

The docuseries shines a light on the real experiences of former Nickelodeon child actors and employees, exposing serious instances of child sexual abuse, workplace mistreatment, and child endangerment on the set.

Multiple former actors come forward in Quiet on Set to share stories of how they were pressured to act in uncomfortable or sexually charged scenes. Former Nickelodeon writers also talk about cases of sexual harassment and violations of union regulations.

The Context

The series mainly discusses the events that happened during Dan Schneider’s tenure. Schneider was a former Nickelodeon producer and writer who oversaw the production of multiple popular shows, including:

🎞️All That

🎞️All That 🎞️The Amanda Show

🎞️The Amanda Show 🎞️Zoey 101

🎞️Zoey 101 🎞️Drake & Josh

🎞️Drake & Josh 🎞️iCarly

🎞️iCarly 🎞️Victorious

Former employees and actors open up about negative experiences on Schneider’s shows, claiming they have been mistreated and pressured into uncomfortable situations.

This comes after previous allegations of inappropriate conduct dating back to 2018. The documentary features damning scenes from popular Nickelodeon productions, some of which have never aired before.

But the centerpiece is the interview montage from former actors, including:

📽️Drake Bell (former actor in Drake & Josh)

📽️Drake Bell (former actor in Drake & Josh) 📽️Kyle Sullivan (former actor in All That)

📽️Kyle Sullivan (former actor in All That) 📽️Leon Frierson (former actor in All That)

📽️Leon Frierson (former actor in All That) 📽️Raquel Lee (former actress in The Amanda Show)

📽️Raquel Lee (former actress in The Amanda Show) 📽️Bryan Hearne (former actor in All That)

📽️Bryan Hearne (former actor in All That) 📽️Katrina Johnson (former actress in All That)

📽️Katrina Johnson (former actress in All That) 📽️Alexa Nikolas (former actress in Zoey 101)

📽️Alexa Nikolas (former actress in Zoey 101) 📽️Shane Lyons (former actor in All That)

Drake Bell reveals in his interview that he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck during the production of The Amanda Show. He was under 16 at the time.

Peck had been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in 2003, but the identity of the victim was unknown until the release of Quiet on Set this year.

Other actors open up about how the toxic environment at Nickelodeon and the pressure of being a child actor affected their mental health.

The Aftermath

Dan Schneider posted a public video response on YouTube on March 19th, 2024, one day after the show’s fourth episode aired.

In the video, Schneider says watching the show and facing his past behaviors was ‘very difficult’ and that some of his actions were ‘very embarrassing.’ He adds that he ‘owes some people a pretty strong apology.’

The video touches on many topics covered in Quiet on Set – writer mistreatment, inappropriate content in kids shows, and child sexual abuse from Brian Peck, who was part of Schneider’s team at the time.

On Peck, Schneider explains he wasn’t responsible for hiring him as a dialogue coach. The former Nickelodeon producer also claims he wasn’t the sole one making content decisions for Nickelodeon shows.

According to Schneider, other executives, crew members, and parents could object to content decisions should something be deemed inappropriate. Former All That actors have since responded to Dan Schneider’s video, questioning the validity of his apology.

On April 7th, the docuseries released its final episode, which recaps the first four episodes and includes more former Nickelodeon actors discussing their experiences working with Schneider.

On May 1st, 2024, Dan Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit against the Quiet on Set producers, calling the documentary a ‘hit job.’

How to Watch Quiet on Set From Anywhere

Now that you know where to watch the Quiet on Set documentary, you can head to your streaming platform of choice. If no platform works for you, or the documentary isn’t available in your region, you’ll want to use a VPN to bypass geo-blocking.

A VPN also helps you find cheaper subscriptions or free trials. For example, Max is widely available in most countries, but doesn’t have a free trial. For true crime and other documentary content, Discovery+ has a one-week trial and costs 40% less per month.

Unfortunately, the latter is only available in 15 countries. But a VPN helps you change your virtual location to an approved region, unblocking the platform and allowing you to stream from anywhere in the world.

And VPNs are easy to use, so you can unblock any streaming platform in just a few clicks. Here’s how to watch Quiet on Set with a VPN:

1️⃣ Install a reputable VPN app, like Surfshark, on your device;

2️⃣ Open the app and find a server in an approved region;

3️⃣ Click Connect and refresh your browser.

Then, you can access Discovery+ or any other website from anywhere in the world, anytime you want.

Best VPNs to Torrent and Stream Quiet on Set

The market is saturated with dozens of VPN solutions, though not all deliver on their promises. So, how do you find the best VPN to suit your needs and expectations?

To make things easier, we put together a list of the highest-performing ones with top connection speeds and advanced IP protection. Here’s a quick comparison of our top picks, including pricing, servers, and free trial options:

VPN Free Version Money-Back Guarantee Paid Plan Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark 7-day free trial on Android and iOS 30-day refund policy $2.69/month Max, Discovery+, Hulu, Philo, Fubo, DirecTV, etc. 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN 7-day free trial on Android 30-day refund policy $3.99/month Max, Discovery+, Sling, Fubo, Hulu, Prime Video, etc. 6,400+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN ❌ 30-day refund policy $9.99/month Hulu, Sling, DirecTV, Philo, Max, Prime Video, etc. 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN 7-day free trial on Windows 31-day refund policy $11.95/month Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling, DirecTV, Philo, etc. 6,000+ servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review

Any of these VPNs unblocks streaming platforms and other geo-blocked websites thanks to a comprehensive list of servers across multiple locations in Europe, North America, and other regions. These VPNs also have excellent speeds and added security features.

✴️Editor’s Choice Surfshark is our top choice for streaming and torrenting online content, thanks to its top-notch protection and anonymity. This VPN has a free trial for mobile devices, and the two-year plans offer great value at an affordable price. With an ever-expanding list of thousands of servers in 100 countries, you’re guaranteed to find a speedy connection in an unblocked location. Moreover, Surfshark blocks intrusive ads and pop-ups. For desktop devices, the Surfshark One plan also includes antivirus capabilities with fast, real-time scans, so you can safely torrent movies and series on any site, like the best Piratebay alternatives. Surfshark’s antivirus will automatically alert you about dangerous downloads and remove any malware or spyware trying to infect your device. It’s easily one of the best VPN antivirus combo solutions.

Final Thoughts

Max and Discovery+ are the most accessible platforms for where to watch Quiet on Set: the Dark Side of Kids TV. Prime Video and Apple TV also distribute the documentary to international audiences. Viewers need an Apple ID to sign up for an Apple TV subscription.

US viewers can also find the Nickelodeon documentary on Philo, Hulu Live TV, and Sling. All five episodes are out and available on any of these platforms.

For blocked platforms, you can use a VPN to bypass restrictions and get a free trial or a subscription from anywhere. A VPN like Sursfhark is an effective and affordable option. Some Surfshark plans also include an antivirus to ensure safe and anonymous torrenting.

FAQs