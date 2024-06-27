Countries
How and Where to Watch Round of 16 in Euro 2024 FREE From Anywhere in the World

Joel Timothy
Updated:
The 2024 Euro tournament is heating up, with several teams ready for the Round of 16. The knock-out stages will be even more exciting, as everyone will be bringing their A-game.

In the Euro Round of 16, we’ll have twelve of the best teams, the top two finishers in every group, and four of the best third-placed teams will join them.

If you’re looking for where to watch Round 16 Euro 2024 free, we’ll give you a rundown of different free streaming services you can use from anywhere.

Euro Round 16 Overview (All Times Are EDT):

  • Switzerland vs Italy — June 29, 12 p.m.
  • Germany vs Denmark — June 29, 3 p.m.
  • England vs Slovakia — June 30, 12 p.m.
  • Spain vs Georgia — June 30, 3 p.m.
  • France vs Belgium — July 1, 12 p.m.
  • Portugal vs Slovenia — July 1, 3 p.m.
  • Romania vs Netherlands — July 2, 12 p.m.
  • Austria vs Türkiye — July 2, 3 p.m.

Where to Watch the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 Live

UEFA has agreements with various broadcasters to air Euro 2024 games live, so your options regarding where to watch the Round of 16 are certainly not limited.

Even if it isn’t free in your location, you can still access it. You can use a VPN to spoof your location, connect to a server in that country, and watch the Euro Round of 16 free.

Below are different streaming services showing 2024 Euro matches around the world:

Streaming Service Price Per Month
🇬🇧 ITVX Free
🇬🇧 BBC iPlayer Free
🇳🇿 TVNZ+ Free
🇩🇪 ZDF Free
🇩🇪 ARD Free
🇦🇹 ServusTV On Free
🇧🇪 RTBF Free
🇺🇸 Fubo TV $80, with 7-day free trial
🇺🇸 Hulu with Live TV $77, with 3-day free trial
🇺🇸 Sling TV $22.50
🇨🇦 TSN+ $5.80
🇦🇺 Optus Sport $16.50
🇮🇳 SonyLIV $3.60
🌍 Dstv Stream $20

Watch Euro 2024 Round of 16 on ITVX

ITVX is free to access and funded by the UK broadcast license, although there’s a premium option for removing ads. It’s only available for those in the UK.

The platform has been streaming Euro 2024 matches alongside BBC iPlayer and will have four of the eight Round of 16 games.

One of the best things about ITVX is its superb lineup of pundits, which includes Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Graeme Souness, and Joleon Lescott.

Use ITVX to watch Euro Round 16 2024 matches for free

ITVX is easy to use, and you can create an account without providing payment details. That said, you’ll need a UK postal code. Thankfully, you can search for UK postal codes online at sites like Doogal and use a random one during registration.

While the platform is notorious for blocking VPNs, you can bypass the UK geo-restriction by using a VPN like PureVPN, which has a dedicated ITVX server.

Watch Euro 2024 Round of 16 on BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is the official streaming platform of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), and it offers a wide array of sports, live TV channels, TV shows, and movies.

Among the sports is EURO 2024, which is being shared with ITVX. BBC iPlayer will stream the four rounds of 16 matches that will not be on ITV, and this distribution will continue in the other rounds.

BBC iPlayer watch Euro 2024 matches interface

You’ll enjoy analysis from big football names such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, and David Moyes, hosted by Gary Lineker, and like ITVX, BBC iPlayer is free to use and doesn’t ask for a postal code when registering.

However, it constantly checks a user’s location when streaming and blocks most VPN services. If you aren’t in the UK, you’ll need to use a reliable VPN like PureVPN to connect to a server in the region.

Watch Euro 2024 Round of 16 on TVNZ+

TVNZ+ is a streaming service from Television New Zealand (TVNZ). The service is completely ad-based, so you don’t need to pay anything. All you need to do is create an account, and you can live stream EURO 2024 Round 16.

TVNZ+ upcoming games interface

Although it doesn’t boast the selection of superstars that ITVX and BBC iPlayer offer for analysis, TVNZ+ will stream all matches from the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

To get started, use a VPN and connect to a server in New Zealand, then create an account on TVNZ+ to watch any game you’d like for free.

Round of 16: Full Details

The round of 16 marks the end of the group matches and the start of the knockouts. In addition to the top two teams in every group, four more teams are picked from the best performers ranked third.

Since this structure was brought about in 2016, we’ve seen nothing but more action as teams have a chance to transform their fortunes.  Previously, there were sixteen teams, with four teams and four groups.

Those who claimed positions one and two would go straight to the quarterfinals. Portugal is the highlight of this, as they drew their three group matches in 2016 but still managed to go to the round of 16 as a third-placed team.

They would end up winning the trophy in extra time against hosts France.

The Full Round of 16 Schedule

Here’s the complete Round 16 schedule:

Date Match Location Teams Local Time BST ET PT
June 29 Berlin Switzerland vs Italy 6 p.m. 5 p.m. 12 p.m. 9 a.m.
June 29 Dortmund Germany vs Denmark 9 p.m. 8 p.m. 3 p.m. 12 p.m.
June 30 Gelsenkirchen England vs Slovakia 6 p.m. 5 p.m. 12 p.m. 9 a.m.
June 30 Cologne Spain vs Georgia 9 p.m. 8 p.m. 3 p.m. 12 p.m.
July 1 Düsseldorf France vs Belgium 6 p.m. 5 p.m. 12 p.m. 9 a.m.
July 1 Frankfurt Portugal vs Slovenia 9 p.m. 8 p.m. 3 p.m. 12 p.m.
July 2 Munich Romania vs Netherlands 6 p.m. 5 p.m. 12 p.m. 9 a.m.
July 2 Leipzig Austria vs Türkiye 9 p.m. 8 p.m. 3 p.m. 12 p.m.

How to Live Stream Euro 2024 Round of 16 Anywhere

ITVX, BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+, ZDF, and ServusTV On will stream Euro 2024 Round of 16 matches free online. In other regions, you’ll need a subscription to watch the match through a local broadcaster.

For example, if you’re in the US, you’ll need to get a subscription with Sling TV, Fubo TV, or Hulu with Live TV to live stream EURO 2024 games.

However, this doesn’t have to be the case, as you can change your virtual location with a VPN. When you connect to one, the server hides your IP address and gives you a new one.

The new IP address corresponds to the location of the VPN server, allowing you to access a streaming service in a different region. This means you can access BBC iPlayer and ITVX from anywhere in the world. 

However, as mentioned before, these streaming services block some VPNs, so you’ll need to select your VPN carefully.

Best VPNs to Stream Euro 2024 Round of 16 from Anywhere

To avoid streaming issues such as VPN blocks and buffering, you need to choose a reputable VPN service that specializes in streaming; you also want one that offers great security and privacy features.

Based on our tests, these are the best VPNs for streaming the Round of 16 Euro 2024 games:

VPN Starting Price Free Version Money-Back Guarantee Unblocks Servers Full Review
PureVPN $2.14/month 7-day free trial 31-day guarantee BBC iPlayer, ITVX, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc. 6,000+ servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review
ExpressVPN $6.67/month 30-day guarantee BBC iPlayer, ITVX, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc. 3,000+ servers in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review
NordVPN $3.39/month 30-day guarantee BBC iPlayer, ITVX, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc.Max, etc.. 6,400+ servers in 111 countries NordVPN Review
Surfshark $2.19/month 7-day free trial on mobile 30-day guarantee BBC iPlayer, ITVX, TVNZ+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, etc. 3200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review

Editor’s Choice

PureVPN is our top recommendation for the best VPN to watch Round 16 EURO 2024. The VPN offers dedicated streaming servers to unblock content, two of which are BBC iPlayer and ITVX servers.

Besides that, the VPN offers a massive network of servers, consisting of 6,000+ high-speed servers spanning 65+ countries — this, alongside the WireGuard protocol, ensures you’ll find a suitable server and experience buffer-free streaming.

PureVPN subscriptions start at just $2.14 a month, too, and one account supports up to 10 simultaneous connections. If you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can also take advantage of its 31-day money-back guarantee and get a full refund.

Final Thoughts

The round of 16 is where the Euro 2024 tournament will get more interesting. There’s no room for error here, as you’re eliminated once you lose a game. These high stakes set everything up for thrilling encounters, intense matches, and unforgettable moments.

If you don’t want to miss the action, the streaming services above should help you watch Round 16 Euro 2024 for free. If a streaming service such as ITVX or BBC iPlayer isn’t available in your region, simply connect to a VPN server in the UK and stream without issues.

FAQs

How can I watch Euro 2024 in the USA?

How to watch round 16 Euro Cup 2024 for free?

When are Round 16 Euro 2024 matches being played?

Where are round 16 Euro matches taking place?

Who has TV rights for Euro 2024?

Joel is a tech content writer passionate about cybersecurity and online privacy. With over six years in the industry, he has contributed to several reputable tech publications. His expertise spans online privacy, VPNs, cloud security, and enterprise security. Additionally, he is an encryption technology expert and has created whitepapers for numerous security startups.

Joel’s strength lies in his ability to craft engaging content that simplifies complex cybersecurity topics for a broad audience, making essential information accessible and comprehensible to both technical and non-technical readers.

