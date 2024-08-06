Where to Watch the Viral Saltburn Movie – Top Free and Paid Options

Where to Watch Saltburn Online – All Your Options

Here’s where you can watch the Saltburn movie:

Streaming Service Free Version Pricing 🌐Prime Video 7 days $8.99/month 🇺🇸Apple TV ❌ $14.99 (to buy) 🇺🇸Fandango at Home ❌ $14.99 (to buy) 🌐Microsoft Store ❌ $14.99 (to buy)

While we don’t condone it, we know that many stream Saltburn for free on torrent sites, such as the best working Piratebay alternatives.

These sites are known to host malware, so be sure you’re using a VPN if you plan on accessing them.

Disclaimer: Our team at TechReport does not support the illegal consumption of pirated content. Before torrenting on any of these sites, check to ensure that it’s legal in your country.

Stream Saltburn on Prime Video

Saltburn is an Amazon Original, so for now, Prime is the only place you can stream the movie. With the free trial, it’s also the simplest way to watch Saltburn for free.

Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime package, which costs $14.99 a month ($139 for an annual plan), and includes a 30-day free trial.

In addition to Prime Video, it also comes with ad-free Amazon music (if you’re in the US), unlimited storage on the Amazon Cloud drive, and two-day free shipping on Amazon.com.

But you don’t need to have an Amazon Prime membership to subscribe to Prime Video. Available in some 240 countries worldwide, it is a standalone service for $8.99 a month with a seven-day free trial.

Keep in mind that content on Prime Video and pretty much any other streaming service can differ depending on the region or country you’re in.

That’s generally because of licensing rights and localized content. It’s an annoying little thing called geo-blocking.

If Prime Video isn’t available in your region, or if it is, but Saltburn isn’t in its content library, you can still watch it on Prime. The solution is a good streaming VPN.

We’ll explain exactly how it works a little later on.

Buy Saltburn From Fandango At Home

Fandango at Home (formerly VUDU) is a streaming service that, like Prime Video, offers a fair chunk of varied content. In this case, though, there’s no free subscription.

Titles are on-demand, meaning you pay to watch a specific movie or TV program. The good news is that you can buy the Saltburn movie.

The bad news is that it’ll set you back $14.99—the same price as an Amazon Prime monthly subscription. So it isn’t the most affordable option, and with no free trial, you’ll have to hand over your hard-earned cash.

Fandango at Home has another caveat – it’s available to viewers in the US only. The platform is geo-restricted, so if you’re based outside of the US, no Saltburn for you. At least, that’s what Fandango thinks.

A solid VPN can sort that out and ‘trick’ the platform into believing you’re in the US. Want to know how? We go into full detail here.

It’s also worth noting that, depending on your region, you can also purchase Saltburn from Apple TV and the Microsoft Store. $14.99 is the going rate for the Saltburn movie on those platforms, too.

Saltburn 2023 – Cast, Ratings, Plot, and More

The Saltburn movie—all 2 hours and 11 minutes of it—is a dark comedy and psychological thriller with scenes that more sensitive viewers might find a bit much to handle. This one’s for adults only, as sex and nudity are the order of the day.

The movie has a 🍅71% Tomatometer rating🍅 and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and features an impressive cast, with some well-known names amongst relative newcomers:

Saltburn was written and directed by actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell, who made her directorial debut in 2020 with Promising Young Woman, for which she won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Fennell also played Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown.

Since its 2023 debut, Saltburn has amassed 101 award nominations and 14 wins, although oddly enough, there has been no Oscar nomination in sight. Here are the 2024 BAFTA Film Award Nominations that it received:

🏆Outstanding British Film of the Year (Emerald Fennell)

🏆Outstanding British Film of the Year (Emerald Fennell) 🏆Best Leading Actor (Barry Keoghan)

🏆Best Leading Actor (Barry Keoghan) 🏆Best Supporting Actress (Rosamund Pike)

🏆Best Supporting Actress (Rosamund Pike) 🏆Original Score (Anthony Willis)

What is the Movie Saltburn About?

Set in 2006, nerdy introvert Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) begins his freshman year at Oxford on a need-based scholarship.

There, he meets Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), Oliver’s complete opposite—tall, handsome, popular with the ladies, and born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer break with him at his posh family home, Saltburn.

With the exception of Felix’s cousin, Farleigh (Archie Madekwe), Oliver soon wins the affection of Felix’s very eccentric family while his affection for Felix grows.

Deception, lust, and quite a few, shall we say, ‘hard to swallow’ scenes follow, but there are no spoilers here.

All we’ll say is that if disturbingly dark and wicked humor is your cup of tea, Saltburn ticks the right boxes and then some.

Is it Worth Buying the Saltburn Movie?

Saltburn is a movie definitely worth watching, but in our opinion, paying $14.99 to buy it doesn’t really make sense.

That’s the same price as an Amazon Prime subscription, which comes with a 30-day free trial and, obviously, a massive amount of other things to watch.

For our money, we recommend not buying the Saltburn movie; rather, spend your bucks on a Prime Video membership (8.99) or watch it for free with its trial period.

How to Watch Saltburn From Anywhere

If you happen to be in one of the 240-plus countries where Prime Video isn’t available (see the main ones below), or if the Saltburn movie isn’t available in your country, you can still watch it if you have a good VPN.

🇧🇾Belarus

🇧🇾Belarus 🇨🇳China

🇨🇳China 🇨🇺Cuba

🇨🇺Cuba 🇮🇷Iran

🇮🇷Iran 🇰🇵North Korea

🇰🇵North Korea 🇷🇺Russia

🇷🇺Russia 🇸🇩Sudan

🇸🇩Sudan 🇸🇾Syria

🇸🇾Syria 🇻🇳Vietnam

When you sign up for Prime Video—or any other streaming or on-demand service—the service can identify which country or region you’re in through your IP address.

If your IP address is outside its predefined region, geo-blocking applies. Fandango at Home, for instance, is for US viewers only, and Prime Video tailors its content to your region.

So, if you’re in the UK, you can subscribe to Prime Video UK but not Prime Video US. A good VPN can change that.

A VPN is an online security tool that encrypts your data and prevents third parties from accessing and tracking your activity. It also masks your IP address for online anonymity.

You can choose a ‘fake’ IP address from many different corners of the world. So, if you’re in South Africa, for example, but want to subscribe to Prime Video US, you can.

Simply search for the country where you want your VPN IP address to be based. For Fandango at Home and Prime Video US, choose a location in the States.

Make your choice, and within seconds, you’ll be the proud owner of a US-based VPN IP address.

Now, all you have to do is head over to Prime Video (US) and sign up for membership.

Prime Video will see your US IP address, and within no time, you’ll be watching the Saltburn movie and other content that’s unique to US subscribers.

Remember, Prime Video has a seven-day free trial, and Amazon Prime has a 30-day equivalent, making it the best way to watch Saltburn for free. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends.

If you do decide to go the torrent route to watch Saltburn, a VPN is absolutely essential. Its number one job is to encrypt and protect your data.

Torrent downloads are via a peer-to-peer system, which means that while you’re downloading the film, you’re giving a complete stranger access to your device and sensitive data.

Without a VPN, you’re opening the cyber door to malware.

Best VPNs to Torrent and Stream Saltburn

Not all VPNs are created equal, and some are much better than others. Our team has tested many of them—here are our top-ranking contenders:

VPN Free Version Paid Plans Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark 7-day free trial for mobile + 30-day money-back guarantee $2.19/month (two-year plan) Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, DAZN, Hotstar, IPTV, Crunchyroll, Roku, YLE Areena, AbemaTV 3,200+ servers across 100 countries Surfshark Review NordVPN Only a 30-day money-back guarantee $4.39/month (two-year plan) Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Disney+, DAZN 6,400+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN Only a 30-day money-back guarantee $8.32/month (12-month plan) Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, Spotify, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, ESPN, HBO, ITV Player, Discovery+ 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review

Editor’s Choice You can’t go wrong with any of these VPNs, but Surfshark takes the top spot simply because it offers powerful functionality, an impressive number of countries to choose from, and a competitive price. Another major plus is that one subscription can be used across multiple devices, and it’s compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, Chrome, Edge, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. This means all the devices in your household can enjoy top VPN protection. Surfshark also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and their customer service team is on the ball.

Final Thoughts

Saltburn isn’t for everyone. It’s intense, sexually graphic, and, at times, downright disturbing. But it’s good – really good – and certainly worth watching.

There are different ways to watch the Saltburn movie—you could torrent it, buy the movie from Fandango at Home or Apple TV, or stream it from Prime Video, which is your best bet because of Prime’s free trial.

If, by chance, Prime Video isn’t available in your region, you can still watch the Saltburn movie. All you need is a VPN like Surfshark.

The same goes if you want to buy it from Fandango or Apple TV, which have geo-restrictions. Simply change your VPN IP address to the US, and you’ll be good to go.

Should you opt to download Saltburn through a torrent, a VPN is a must-have, as it’ll keep you safe from the inherent risks of torrenting.

Whichever way you decide to watch Saltburn, strap yourself in for a crazy couple of hours, and make sure the kids are in bed.

FAQs