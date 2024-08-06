Where to Watch the Highly-Rated Series, Shōgun, From Anywhere

Where to Watch Shōgun 2024 — All Your Options

Here are all your options for watching Shogun 2024 online, along with the pricing of each streaming service:

Streaming Service Free Version Starting Price / Month Disney+ 🌏 3-day trial $7.99 Hulu 🇺🇲 30-day trial $7.99 DirecTV 🇺🇲 5-day trial $79.99 FuboTV 🇺🇲 7-day trial $32.99 Sling TV 🇺🇲 ❌ $40 YouTube TV 🇺🇲 7-day trial $72.99 Hotstar 🇮🇳 ❌ $3.56

These streaming services are available in certain regions, and even if a platform is accessible in your region, Shōgun might not be available to you.

You can bypass geo-restrictions and access any streaming service you want from anywhere in the world using a VPN. Which one is the best for watching the Shōgun series? Here are our top recommendations:

Stream Shōgun on Disney+

Disney+ is our top recommendation for streaming Shōgun due to its international reach. It’s available in numerous countries in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

The company partnered with Hulu in March 2024, which is a major move—not only because millions worldwide use the app, but you’ll get access to Hulu’s fast-growing library of critically acclaimed content.

The cheapest US plan to watch Shōgun costs $9.99/month, which includes both Disney+ and Hulu, but you could get a cheaper subscription using a VPN.

For instance, Disney+ Japan costs ¥990/month, which equates to just $6.29.

On the downside, the entry-level plan has ads, which take away from the immersive experience of watching the Shōgun television show series.

In our tests, about 60 seconds of ad time interrupted each (approximately) hour-long episode. That said, the Disney+ app is available on mobile, desktop, smart TVs, and PlayStations.

Moreover, it lets you connect 10 devices at a time (more than any streaming app we’ve tested), and the GroupWatch feature is great if you want to host a Shōgun watch party with up to seven friends.

Watch Shōgun on Hulu

Hulu is among the most highly regarded streaming services. It boasts an array of award-winning shows, including The Bear, Fargo, and, of course, Shōgun — 2024 Emmys’ most-nominated series.

If you’re wondering if Shōgun streaming free of charge is an option, Hulu offers a 30-day trial, which is longer than most streaming services.

With 10 episodes averaging an hour each, you’ll have ample time to watch Shōgun and other popular movies and shows without spending a penny.

We’re happy to report that Shōgun is streaming in 4K HDR on the Hulu app. Without giving any spoilers, the penultimate episode, “Crimson Sky”, is best enjoyed in high definition.

Another reason we like Hulu is the live TV lineup. From news channels like ABC News and Fox Business to lifestyle channels like Discovery and Cartoon Network, you have many options to choose from.

Shōgun streams on live TV via FX, so if you want a non-streaming, weekly telecast option, Hulu has that too. However, the entry-level plan has ads, just like Disney+.

Also, Hulu isn’t available in many countries – which isn’t a dealbreaker since you can always change your location using a VPN.

Watch All Shōgun Episodes on DirecTV

DirecTV is another option for streaming Shōgun, and it’s particularly suited to cord-cutters. Unlike some of the others, you can stream Shōgun and other on-demand content alongside Live TV channels.

That’s why it’s also more expensive than your run-of-the-mill streaming app. For the price, you get FX (which has Shōgun), ESPN, Discovery, CNN, TNT, and 70 other channels.

Shōgun streaming free of charge is also an option with the 14-day money-back guarantee. Sign up, enjoy all 10 episodes, and contact customer support to cancel your subscription within 14 days.

That said, we were a bit disappointed that, unlike other streaming apps such as Prime Video, doing a self-service cancellation directly from your account and getting a refund isn’t an option.

DirecTV also lets you record and store up to 30 episodes on its cloud DVR, which is more than sufficient to enjoy the Shōgun series.

The platform is currently only available in the US, but if you’re abroad, we recommend using a good VPN like Surfshark.

Overall, DirecTV is a reliable long-term option for streaming Shōgun and other top shows. Given that we might be living in the golden age of television, it’s a good investment for the variety of channels it offers.

Shōgun 2024 — Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More

Did you know that the new Shōgun isn’t the first rendition of the 1975 James Clavell novel set in 1600 Japan? The sixth book in Clavell’s Asian Saga, Shōgun, was previously adapted into a miniseries in 1985.

However, critics agree that Shōgun 2024 is a significant improvement on the older production, mainly because it’s faithful to its source material and shows cultural verisimilitude.

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced on July 15, and Shōgun 2024 heads the list with 25 nods. The FX and Hulu original was released in February—here are the highlights:

Shōgun Series Plot

The show starts with a disarrayed ship floating aimlessly in a fog somewhere near the Japanese shore in 1600. The ship’s pilot Major John Blackthorne (who takes a backseat in the 2024 Shōgun series compared to the 1980 miniseries), is convinced they can make it to Japan.

The ship limps to the shore and is eventually captured. Meanwhile, Lord of the Kantō Yoshii Toranaga—played by the prolific Hiroyuki Sanada—is called to a meeting of the Council of Regents, where his loyalty and integrity are in question.

In a complex turn of events, Toranaga sends an emissary back to the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship is captured. Does Blackthorne possess special knowledge that could help Toranaga in his conflict with the rest of the Regents?

You’ll need to stream the show to find out – meanwhile, the Shōgun trailer offers a sneak peek:

Shōgun Episodes and Cast

Shōgun stars Hiroyuki Sanada, whom you’ll remember from The Twilight Samurai and John Wick: Chapter 4. Cosmo Jarvis, who previously appeared in Persuasion and Lady Macbeth, plays Blackthorne.

We also spotted Takehiro Hira from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Anna Sawai, who played Sanada’s daughter in the last installment of John Wick.

A seasoned cast of characters proficient in Japanese, which is the central language of the Shōgun series, makes it a must-watch.

Here’s the complete list of Shōgun 2024 episodes to help you plan your binge: No. Shōgun Episode Name Running Time 1 Anjin 70 minutes 2 Servants of Two Masters 58 minutes 3 Tomorrow is Tomorrow 53 minutes 4 The Eightfold Fence 57 minutes 5 Broken to the Fist 56 minutes 6 Ladies of the Willow World 57 minutes 7 A Stick of Time 55 minutes 8 The Abyss of Life 58 minutes 9 Crimson Sky 60 minutes 10 A Dream of a Dream 63 minutes

Shōgun Reception and Awards

Very few TV shows are praised by critics and audiences alike, and Shōgun is one of them. It has an impressive 99% “Certified Fresh” rating on the 🍅Tomatometer, with a 91% audience score.

It took home four wins in July’s Television Critics Association Awards:

🏆Program of the Year 🏆Outstanding Achievement in Drama 🏆Outstanding New Program 🏆Individual Achievement in Drama (went to Sawai)

Will There Be a Season 2 of Shōgun?

Following a positive reception, Shōgun was renewed for not one but two more seasons in May 2024, although the release dates are unknown.

Interestingly, episode 10 of Shōgun season 1 mirrors the ending of Clavell’s original novel, so with the next season, we’ll be charting new territory.

Production for Shōgun season 2 is set to begin early next year. If we allow for a 200-day production time, we could be looking at a fall 2025 release.

How to Watch Shōgun From Anywhere

Shōgun airs on FX and streams on Hulu, both of which are available only in the US. Even if you live in the US, you may not want to add another subscription to your growing streaming bills.

So, if you need an alternative to Hulu, here are the best paid and free options: Sign up for a local streaming app that’s partnered with FX or Hulu —If you’re outside the US, Star+ in Latin America and Hotstar in India let you stream Hulu shows. Disney+ is also available in many countries, such as Australia, Canada, and the UK.

—If you’re outside the US, Star+ in Latin America and Hotstar in India let you stream Hulu shows. Disney+ is also available in many countries, such as Australia, Canada, and the UK. Torrent Shōgun —Torrenting is a popular option for watching Shōgun from anywhere for free. However, torrenting laws may vary and P2P websites are known for containing viruses, so use a torrenting VPN to protect yourself online.

—Torrenting is a popular option for watching Shōgun from anywhere for free. However, torrenting laws may vary and P2P websites are known for containing viruses, so use a torrenting VPN to protect yourself online. Use a VPN to access international content libraries—A VPN routes your traffic through a different location, making the streaming provider think you’re in the selected country. Thus, you’ll be able to access geo-restricted websites and apps – such as Hulu.

#ProTip: VPNs can also save you money. For example, Hotstar Premium is streaming Shōgun in 4K Dolby Digital for only ₹299 or $3.57/month.

Simply install a VPN with Indian servers (like Surfshark, which has virtual servers in India) and change your location to start streaming Shōgun for less.

Best VPNs to Torrent and Stream Shōgun

To help you choose the best VPN, we’ve tested, reviewed, and compared the best options for streaming and torrenting. Here’s a comparison of the top 3 options:

VPN Free Version Paid Plans Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark 7-day mobile free trial $2.19/month Disney+, Hulu, DirecTV, and several others 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN 7-day mobile free trial $3.69/month Disney+, Hulu, DirecTV, and several others 6,000+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN 7-day mobile trial $6.67/month Disney+, Hulu, DirecTV, and several others 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review

Editor’s Choice Surfshark is among the leading streaming VPNs due to its stellar 250 Mbps download and 140 Mbps upload speeds in the US. Given that Shōgun’s iconic action scenes took six to eight months to prepare, you’ll be able to truly experience the show as intended—and lag-free. While all VPNs will slightly slow down your internet connection, the difference was minimal in our tests. Also, it has virtual server locations in India, where the country’s internet laws prohibit physical servers. This lets you access low-cost streaming apps like Hotstar, where Disney and Hulu’s entire library is streaming in 4K for less than $5 a month. Moreover, Surfshark offers one of the most affordable VPNs we’ve seen from a reputed vendor. So, if you’re looking to stream Shōgun for free or ultra-cheap, it won’t add much to your costs.

Final Thoughts

Shōgun season 1 has been officially streaming on Hulu and Disney+ since February 2024, and the show simultaneously aired on FX. Season 2 is slated for a fall 2025 release.

The upcoming Emmy Awards have renewed interest in this Hulu original. So, if you haven’t seen it yet, now’s as good a time as any to catch up on the breathtakingly detailed and authentic world of Shōgun, a show that’s sure to sweep the 76th Emmys, just like Succession last year.

While Hulu is officially available only in the US, a VPN allows you to change your location and use Hulu’s month-long free trial.

A VPN also helps you stay safe if you’re torrenting Shōgun and unlocks cheap, high-quality streaming apps that may not be available in your country. For all of this, we recommend Surfshark.

