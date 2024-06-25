Where to Watch The Bear Season 3 on The Release Date: FX or Hulu?

Where to Watch The Bear Season 3

The Bear is an FX-original, and it’s available only on a few platforms with distribution rights for the show.

Hulu is the main platform for streaming FX series because all FX originals are produced for Hulu. You can also find The Bear on the official FX platform, but you’ll still have to sign in with Hulu as a provider. Your options of where to watch The Bear season 3 don’t end there. Here are other options:

Streaming Service Price (Per Month) Free Trial 🇺🇸Hulu $7.99 (with ads)

$17.99 (no ads) 7-day free trial 🌏Disney+ $7.99 (with ads)

$13.99 (no ads) ❌ 🌏Apple TV+ $9.99 7-day free trial 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇪🇸FuboTV $32.99 7-day free trial

Hulu only works in the US, though The Bear is on Disney Plus too. Disney is available in over 150 countries throughout Northern and Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, so it’s the most accessible Hulu alternative for international fans.

Apple TV+ will also distribute The Bear seasons 1 through 4 in 108 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

Watch The Bear on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the best places where to watch The Bear season 3. You can see all S1–S2 episodes here, plus the upcoming S3 and S4. And since Disney owns both FX and Hulu, you can also access other FX originals through this provider.

You can stream your favorite shows and movies in up to 4k Ultra HD quality, depending on your device’s specifications. Disney+ also lets you download episodes for offline viewing, so you’ll enjoy lag-free episodes and avoid geo-restrictions when traveling.

Disney+ is compatible with a wide range of devices. Whether you plan to watch The Bear on your phone, tablet, or smart TV, the platform is equally responsive and easy to use. The main downside is that the basic subscription comes with ads.

To watch The Bear without ads, you must pay extra ($13.99/month). Besides, downloads and 4K UHD streams are only available for premium subscribers. Disney+ has no free trial either, though a VPN lets you access premium Disney+ features at a lower cost.

For example, a standard plan with downloads and ad-free streaming costs £7.99/month (roughly $8.60/month) in some European countries like Latvia. You could find even cheaper plans in some APAC countries.

Watch The Bear on Hulu

Hulu is our #1 platform for watching The Bear series in full. You can choose to stream your favorite TV show in any quality, from 720p to 4K UHD, so you can have a smooth viewing experience regardless of your internet speed.

Like Disney+, Hulu is available for various platforms, including desktops, mobile devices, and smart TVs. You can even use it with streaming sticks. You can also download The Bear episodes to watch offline on your phone, but only for the ad-free plans.

Here’s the best part by far – Hulu has a 7-day free trial. You can go there to stream the entire S1 and S2s right now. And since all S3 episodes will be released at once, you could binge-watch the entire third season for free in one day. Note the free trial has ads, though.

If you’re not from the US or are currently traveling outside the US, you can use a VPN to unblock Hulu from anywhere in the world. To sign up for a free trial on Hulu, you’ll need a valid US zip code and a valid payment option, like a US-based debit card or PayPal.

Watch The Bear on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is slightly cheaper than Hulu and Disney, considering there’s only one subscription plan, and it’s ad-free by default. This platform also works in 108 countries, so you can watch The Bear from almost anywhere in the Americas or Europe.

Exceptions include countries like Turkey or Iceland. Here’s a full list of the territories where Apple TV+ is available. Besides geo-restricted countries, this option is only for users with an Apple account. You unfortunately can’t sign up for the 7-day free trial without one.

If you have a valid Apple account, you could try the Apple TV+ free trial to watch all seasons of The Bear right now. This streaming platform has some of the same perks as Hulu and Disney, including 4K HD streams and episode downloads for offline viewing.

Apple TV+ is also cross-platform compatible with iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, smart TVs, and desktop devices running on Mac and Windows. So, you could watch The Bear on TV at home or download the episodes on your iPhone to watch offline while traveling.

As you can tell, you can’t watch Apple TV on Android phones or tablets. If you’re an iPhone or Mac user and can’t access Apple TV+, you can also use a VPN to unblock the free trial in your country.

The Bear Season 3: Full Show Details

The Bear’s season 3 release date is June 26, 2024. This new season will have 10 episodes, and they’ll all be released on the same day on Hulu and Disney Plus. This is perfect if you plan to binge-watch the entire season this upcoming Friday night.

The producers also announced they’d be filming S3 and S4 of The Bear back to back, so we’re likely going to get S4 of The Bear in June 2025.

The Plot

⚠️SPOILER ALERT: Skip this section if you haven’t seen season 1.

The Bear drew inspiration from the dynamic, high-pressure environment of real-world restaurants and translated it into an Emmy-winning comedy-drama that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

The series centers on Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef. After his brothers’ death, Carmy leaves his job at a prestigious restaurant to take over his family’s struggling sandwich shop back in Chicago.

Things don’t go smoothly, as he must deal with a debt-ridden restaurant, a run-down kitchen, and a disorganized staff – a setting reminiscent of a Kitchen Nightmares episode.

Throughout the show, we see Carmy struggling with grief while trying to keep the restaurant afloat amidst financial woes and his staff’s defiance. He must also find a way to balance his ambitions for innovation with maintaining the restaurant’s legacy.

At the end of S1, Carmy announces that the restaurant will soon reopen under its new name: ‘The Bear.’

Where We Left Off

⚠️SPOILER ALERT: Skip this section if you haven’t seen season 2.

In S2, we see the team finally coming together (sort of). Oh, and Mickey finally gets it together and starts helping out big time. The turmoil is far from over, though, as Carmy is now facing new challenges like raising money for upcoming renovations, putting together a new menu, and training staff members.

And, of course, we get more charged personal conflicts and drama. Carmy falls in love with Claire, an old childhood friend. After a series of ups and downs, S2 ends with a successful soft opening for The Bear, but Carmy and Claire have a dramatic falling out.

S3 brings back the chaos, with The Bear set for a full launch. Things are looking up at the restaurant, and busy times are ahead for the team. Will Carmy manage to focus on both The Bear and Claire, or will he have to compromise his love to accomplish his goals?

Time will tell.

Returning Cast and Characters in S3

We expect to see all the fan favorites in the new episodes. Here’s a short list of the characters and the cast of The Bear season 3, based on what we know from plot developments:

Carmy Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White)

Richie Jerimovich (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto (played by Abby Elliott)

Marcus Brooks (played by Lionel Boyce)

Sydney Adamu (played by Ayo Edebiri)

Tina Marrero (played by Liza Colón-Zayas)

Claire (played by Molly Gordon)

Jamie Lee Curtis might also return to The Bear in season 3 as Donna Berzatto, the mother of Carmy and Natalie.

How to Watch The Bear Season 3 From Anywhere

Due to licensing agreements, even the most popular shows, like The Bear or House of the Dragon, are only available on certain platforms and not others. This limits your options for where to stream your favorite series, especially if a platform is geo-blocked in your country.

Fortunately, The Bear is available in over 150 countries on Disney+, so most international fans can easily access all seasons of the show there. Exceptions include European countries like Russia and Belarus, but also a few countries in Southeast Asia and Africa.

If you’re traveling to a geo-blocked location or don’t want to subscribe to Disney+, then Hulu is the best platform where to watch The Bear season 3 for free. Although it’s geo-restricted to the US exclusively, a VPN lets you use Hulu from anywhere.

With a VPN, you can change your device’s virtual location to make it seem like you’re in a different country. And a professional VPN has thousands of servers in dozens of countries, so you can switch your location to the US, or anywhere else.

And it’s super easy to do. Here’s how to watch The Bear season 3 using a VPN:

Install a VPN (we recommend PureVPN); it only takes a few clicks and a couple of minutes.

Open the VPN and choose a server in an unrestricted location, like the US.

Connect to the server and go to Hulu (or another platform of your choice).

You can now sign up and stream The Bear from your location.

You can also use a VPN to find a cheaper Disney+ subscription, as some countries have lower rates than the US or Western Europe.

VPNs work to unblock any platform besides Hulu and Disney+, so you can stream virtually anything from anywhere, including live sports like F1, soccer, boxing, and more.

Best VPNs to Watch The Bear S3

We mentioned how and where to watch The Bear season 3 with a VPN. Now, here’s a quick summary of our top choices for the best streaming VPNs for Hulu, Disney+, and other platforms:

VPN Free Version Guarantee/Refund Starting Price Unblocks Servers Full Review PureVPN 7-day free trial (Windows) 31-day guarantee $2.14/month Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Max, BBC iPlayer, etc. 6,000+ servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review Surfshark 7-day free trial (on mobile) 30-day guarantee $2.19/month Hulu, Disney+, FuboTV, Max, Prime Video, etc. 3,200+ servers in 100 countries Surfshark Review ExpressVPN ❌ 30-day guarantee $6.67/month Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Apple TV+, etc. 3,000+ servers in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review NordVPN 7-day free trial (on Android) 30-day guarantee $3.99/month Hulu, Disney+, FuboTV, DAZN, Netflix, etc. 6,400+ servers in 111 countries NordVPN Review

Editor’s Choice Our top choice – PureVPN – is the best option if you want to stream The Bear for free in full HD, thanks to the 7-day free trial on Windows. It’s also the most user-friendly VPN with reliable unblocking results and top connection performance. It has thousands of servers, including 1,740+ in North America, so it’s guaranteed to unblock Hulu and any other provider in the US. As with several of the best VPN services, many of PureVPN’s US servers have 20Gbps connections, which are ideal for streaming online movies, shows, and even live events lag-free.

Final Thoughts

The Bear returns with a new season on June 26, 2024. As with the previous seasons, the main platforms on where to watch The Bear season 3 are Hulu and Disney+, the main distributors of FX originals. Apple TV+ and FuboTV will also add S3 to their libraries.

All the 10 new episodes will be out on the same day, so you could sign up for a free Hulu trial and watch all episodes in one day. If you’re not in the US, you can unblock Hulu from a geo-restricted location using a reliable VPN solution like PureVPN.

A VPN also helps you avoid price discrimination on platforms like Disney+. Although it’s available in over 150 countries, Disney+ subscription prices can vary and are typically more expensive in the US and Western Europe.

FAQs

How can I watch The Bear season 3? You can watch The Bear season 3 by signing up on Disney+, Hulu, or Apple TV+. If these platforms don’t work in your country, you can also use a VPN to bypass geo-blocking. Are they making season 3 of The Bear? The work on S3 is almost over, actually. FX has been working on season 3 of The Bear since February 2024, and they’re preparing to release the new episodes this June. But the show is already renewed for a fourth season, and FX will start working on it after S3 premieres. Is The Bear on FX or only Hulu? The Bear only streams on Hulu. You can watch the show on the FX website, but you must sign up and add Hulu as a program. How to watch The Bear without Hulu? Besides Hulu, you can watch The Bear on other platforms with streaming rights, like Disney+, Apple TV+, or FuboTV. For fans outside the US, Disney+ is the most readily available option, although it doesn’t have a free trial like Hulu. References About Disney+ – Disney Plus Press (Disney Plus)

Availability of Apple Media Services (Apple)

The Bear (TV Series 2022) – Awards (IMDb)