Where to Watch The Office Online From Anywhere in the World

Where to Watch The Office Series

The final season of The Office TV show premiered in 2013, but due to its massive fan base, it’s still available to stream. Here’s where you can catch up on all The Office antics:

Watch The Office on Prime Video

All nine seasons of The Office are available on Prime Video, which is part of the Amazon Prime package. The package costs $14.99 a month, but it comes with a 30-day free trial.

That said, Prime Video is also a standalone streaming service that you can subscribe to without an Amazon Prime membership – for $8.99 a month.

Plus, it comes with a seven-day free trial, although you might not be able to binge all 201 episodes in two weeks without dropping out of society.

Amazon’s Prime Video is available in around 240 countries, with very few exceptions. However, due to licensing restraints and customer demand, it tailors its content according to each country.

Those geo-restrictions mean that The Office might be available in one country but not another. Don’t despair, though.

With a good VPN, you can subscribe to Prime Video and watch every second of The Office from anywhere in the world. We explain how later on.

Watch The Office on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another streaming service that offers The Office, as well as live TV from broadcast, cable, and regional sports networks.

The Base plan costs $64.99/month for the first four months before increasing to $72.99, and it comes with a five-day free trial.

The Base plan includes 135 channels, unlimited DVR space, and up to six accounts per household. However, YouTube TV is geo-restricted and available only to viewers in the US.

Your home area also dictates what you can watch and record on YouTube TV (although there’s a way around that, which we go into detail about later in this guide).

When signing up, you’ll need to add your zip code so that YouTube TV can ensure you can access the correct local networks.

That means if you happen to be traveling, you won’t be able to access the networks airing in your home area. But as always, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

In this case, ‘the way’ is a VPN. A VPN masks your IP location and lets you watch The Office on YouTube TV if you’re away from home or if you live outside of the US.

Watch The Office on Fubo

Fubo is yet another streaming service where you can watch a good amount of live TV including news and a variety of sports, as well as an on-demand library of titles, which is where you’ll find The Office.

If you’re based in the US, a subscription for the entry-level plan – Fubo Pro – starts at $79.99 a month and comes with a seven-day free trial. That includes 150 channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR.

You can also watch The Office simultaneously on up to 10 devices – TVs, computers, or mobile devices included – making it ideal for families.

At the moment, Fubo is available in the US, Canada, and Spain – with prices and packages that differ by country and region.

Like most streaming services, Fubo has geo-restrictions, meaning you can only subscribe if you’re based in one of those countries.

However, a little ingenuity and a reputable VPN can overcome that obstacle, enabling you to subscribe to Fubo and enjoy The Office regardless of where you are – whether it’s Algeria or Zambia. We’ll show you how.

Can I Watch The Office for Free?

Many streaming services, like the ones we’ve already covered, entice new members with a free trial, which means you can certainly watch The Office for free.

Between Prime Video, YouTube TV, and Fubo, Amazon Prime has the longest trial period (30 days) —anything less, and you may struggle to binge all 201 episodes of The Office.

Amazon Prime and Prime Video are also available in many more countries than most of their counterparts YouTube TV (one country) and Fubo (three countries).

To watch The Office for free over 30 days, all you have to do is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, during which you’ll be asked for your address, phone number and payment option.

Once you’ve done that, it’s time to head to Scranton for the hilarity of this renowned mockumentary. Just don’t forget to cancel your subscription before the trial is up, or you’ll automatically be charged.

Of course, another alternative to subscription-based streaming services is good old torrent sites, although we’re not fans of them. We suggest avoiding that route, especially if you’re not using a VPN.

They might prove simpler than going through the process of subscribing to a streaming service, but without a VPN, downloading The Office from a torrent site leaves you vulnerable to malware and other nasties.

⚠️Disclaimer: Our team at TechReport does not condone or encourage the use of torrenting websites. We strongly believe that it’s always better to choose a legal method to access content online.

The Office – Everything We Know So Far

The Office is a ridiculous parody of everyday office life that many of us can more than relate to, and it’s downright hilarious.

Since first airing in 2005, The Office (US) has entertained millions of viewers globally with its inappropriate behavior, ego clashes, and a touch of romance.

As the US adaptation of Ricky Gervais’ iconic British series of the same name, it’s shot in a documentary style—a ‘mockumentary’— featuring office employees of Dunder Mifflin, a paper company in Pennsylvania.

At the helm of the Scranton branch is Michael Scott (played by funnyman Steve Carrell), a bumbling man-child whose actions and humor are, at best, inappropriate.

This doesn’t go unnoticed by his staff, with the exception of his ‘assistant to the assistant manager’ Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson).

Dwight believes he’s superior to his colleagues despite being incredibly naive and gullible, which his nemesis, fellow paper salesman and all-around nice guy Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), constantly makes fun of.

Jim develops a crush on receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer). She’s dating Roy from the warehouse, so the two form an endearing friendship and, well, no spoiler alerts here.

Watch for yourself to see if it remains unrequited love.

The supporting cast is by no means in the shadows, and each brings unique traits and hilarious nuances to the show. Among them are:

BJ Novak

BJ Novak Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Leslie David Baker

Leslie David Baker Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones Ed Helms

Also, keep an eye out for fantastic cameo appearances throughout, including those by James Spader, Katherine Tate, Jim Carrey, Dakota Johnson, Kathy Bates, Idris Elba, and many others.

If you’ve never watched The Office, here’s a taste of what to expect. And even if you’ve already seen this clip, it’s always worth re-watching:

Nine seasons, 201 episodes, 81% from Rotten Tomatoes, and countless awards later (41 Primetime Emmy nominations, nine Golden Globes nominations, and 13 Screen Actors Guild nominations among them), the final episode of The Office aired in 2013.

Yet its widespread appeal has endured, and it continues to make fans cringe, laugh out loud, and, at times, even shed a tear.

It is all-around great entertainment and feels good in every sense, making saying farewell to the Scranton branch back in 2013 very hard to do.

Will There Be Another Season of The Office?

There has been much speculation – including teaser trailers – but no, The Office will not be returning for a new season.

That said, The Office US creator Greg Daniels and writer Michael Koman are currently working on a spin-off. Like The Office, it’s going to be a mockumentary, but that’s where the similarity ends.

The spin-off is reported to be about a flailing newspaper staffed by volunteer reporters. None of The Office cast will be returning for that.

How to Watch The Office From Anywhere

The Office has a global fan base, but sadly, that doesn’t mean it’s available everywhere.

For instance, it might be available on Prime Video UK but not Prime Video Pakistan. That’s because of distribution rights and content tailored to regional audiences.

So, if Prime Video gives you that super-annoying ‘This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location’ error message, it means geo-restrictions are in place and that The Office isn’t licensed for your region.

It’s frustrating, but the show must go on, so to speak. And it can. Remember, when you subscribe to a streaming service, you’re asked to enter your phone number and address or zip code.

Those obviously give away your location, but it’s your IP address that tells the streaming service what region you’re in and, hence, what content you can access.

This is where a good VPN can save the day. A VPN is designed for online protection. It encrypts your data, prevents tracking by third parties, and – most importantly – it can mask your IP address.

Simply put, a VPN lets you choose which country (or even a region within a country) your VPN IP will be based in. All you need to do is change your VPN IP address to a region where The Office is available.

Then, when you subscribe, the streaming service will think you’re in the location you changed the VPN IP address to. It’s that simple and a great way to watch The Office from anywhere in the world.

The Best VPNs for Streaming The Office

VPNs come in all forms, and some are definitely better than others. These are our top picks that will have you settling in for a ‘The Office’ marathon in no time.

VPN Free Version Paid Plans Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark 7-day free trial for mobile + 30-day money-back guarantee $2.19/month (two-year plan) Most platforms, including Prime Video, Fubo, and YouTube TV 3,200+ servers across 100 countries Surfshark Review NordVPN No free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee $4.39/month (two-year plan) Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BBC, Disney+, DAZN 6,400+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN No free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee $8.32/month (12-month plan) Most platforms, including Prime Video, Fubo, and YouTube TV 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review